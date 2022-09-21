ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

CBS Baltimore

Maryland mobile sports betting gets a push after sportsbook licenses get rolling approval

BALTIMORE -- Mobile sports betting in Maryland took a step forward on Thursday.The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission decided to allow rolling approval of online sportsbook licenses, rather than call for a universal start date for all sportsbooks. That move to consider and approve individual sportsbooks on a rolling basis and allow them to take bets immediately after receiving a license (and regulatory testing) could accelerate the launch of online sports gambling to this year, rather than 2023 when anticipated.Sports Wagering Application Review Commission recently opened its application process for online sports betting and Class B facility sports betting licenses. MORE:...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman failed to disclose EIGHT properties near Pittsburgh worth $100,000, watchdog reveals, after rival Dr. Oz did same with New Jersey and Florida mansions

A watchdog group is filing a complaint asking the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate why Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman did not disclose eight real estate assets on his most recent personal financial disclosure. The total value of the properties he left off his disclosure form was $108,800. All eight of...
CBS Sports

Florida vs. Tennessee: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Florida has defeated 16 of the last 17 teams times they have played. When the No. 20 Gators travel to face the No. 11 Volunteers on Saturday in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, however, they will be double-digit underdogs for the first time in series history. Tennessee is off to a 3-0 start in Year 2 under coach Josh Heupel, but if it wants to keep the momentum rolling, it will have to exorcise the demons of seasons past and take care of a Florida team that has already seen its share of ups and downs.
CBS Sports

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin prediction, odds, line: 2022 Week 4 college football picks by model on 51-43 run

Big Ten rivals square off when No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) hosts Wisconsin (2-1) in a Saturday afternoon contest. Ohio State is coming off a dominant performance in Week 3, where they cooked Toldeo 77-21. Likewise, Wisconsin blew out New Mexico State 66-7. Ohio State C.J. Stroud is once again playing himself into Heisman Trophy contention, with 941 yards and 11 touchdown passes through three games. The Buckeyes lead the all-time series against Wisconsin 61-18-5.
