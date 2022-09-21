ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

1 hit in Lexington, taken to hospital, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday night and taken to the hospital, according to the Lexington Police Department. The pedestrian was hit around 8:45 p.m. and has non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any possible charges at this time. This is a developing story.
LEXINGTON, NC
City
Crime & Safety
WXII 12

Winston-Salem suspect arrested after dozens of car vandalisms

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Last month, we reported on dozens of cars vandalized outside a Winston-Salem apartment. Now, police said, they've arrested the person responsible. The 29-year-old is accused of vandalizing 37 cars at the Glendare Park Apartments. This happened back in early August. Residents who spoke with WXII said...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
#Police Rescue
FOX8 News

Cow causes multi-vehicle wreck in High Point, troopers say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol. FOX8 is told the crash involved three vehicles at the Old Thomasville Road exit off of US-29. One of the vehicles flipped over during the crash. One person was taken […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Person drives into Lake Norman, rescued by retired NYPD officer

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — After a North Carolinian drove into a lake Wednesday, a retired law enforcement officer rescued them,according to our NBC affiliate WCNC. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. Mooresville Fire-Rescue personnel were called to Lake Norman near Williamson Road on Wednesday, around 3 p.m.. A...
MOORESVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX8 News

Man charged after allegedly slashing tires of 37 cars at Winston-Salem apartment building

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after nearly 40 vehicles had their tires slashed in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to Glendare Park Apartments about vandalism on Aug. 5. When they got there, they found 37 vehicles with their tires slashed. They investigated the vandalism and then sought […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Teen charged with strangulation, assault on female: RCSO

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Randolph County deputies came to Foxfire Road in Asheboro to conduct a welfare check. Deputies located the caller and say they discovered that Jacob Lamour Waddell, 19, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro man shot, killed Wednesday afternoon

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police confirmed a man who was shot this Wednesday (Sept. 21) afternoon has died from his injuries. Officers identified the victim as 20-year-old Anthony Farmer. Farmer was found shot on Buchanan Road in the Woodmere Park neighborhood around 1 p.m. Officers believe he was murdered.
GREENSBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell sheriff: Winston-Salem man arrested driving stolen vehicle; deputies find drugs, weapon

A Winston-Salem man was charged with drug and weapons counts after he was found driving a stolen motor vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said. Brodrick Lamont Speas, 31, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony trafficking opium or heroin by transport, felony trafficking opium or heroin by possession, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $750,000.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

