Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Related
Mother of 2 trapped in car in Winston-Salem grateful for heroes who rescued her
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman and her two children who are out of the hospital are grateful that an uncle and nephew duo were in the right place at the right time. They helped rescue the family from a vehicle that had flipped upside down during a crash. The mother was driving down […]
1 shot during fight involving multiple people in Winston-Salem on Bethabara Pointe Circle, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A victim is in the hospital after a shooting during a fight involving multiple people in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 8:57 p,m,, Winston Salem officers responded to a report of a fight in progress and guns being fired at Bethabara Pointe Circle involving 30 to […]
1 hit in Lexington, taken to hospital, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday night and taken to the hospital, according to the Lexington Police Department. The pedestrian was hit around 8:45 p.m. and has non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any possible charges at this time. This is a developing story.
WXII 12
Store clerk, 4 teens charged after car crash involving alcohol, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A store clerk and four teenagers are facing charges after a crash that involved alcohol, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies said the teens bought alcohol from an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 tractor-trailer pile-up on I-85 N sends one to a hospital in Davidson Co.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Only one out of five lanes are open in Interstate 85 North in Davidson County following a crash Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. North Carolina Highway Patrol said four tractor-trailers were involved in the crash and one of the drivers...
WBTV
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal car crash that happened on Sunday morning in Charlotte took the lives of three people, including twin, 27-year-old brothers from Salisbury. As word spread this week that James and John Woodson were killed, it has brought shock and sadness to community. “John and James...
Car rear ends Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man ran into a school bus Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened around 2:36 p.m. on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A man driving a 2005 Honda rear ended the school bus causing minimal damage. The school bus...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem suspect arrested after dozens of car vandalisms
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Last month, we reported on dozens of cars vandalized outside a Winston-Salem apartment. Now, police said, they've arrested the person responsible. The 29-year-old is accused of vandalizing 37 cars at the Glendare Park Apartments. This happened back in early August. Residents who spoke with WXII said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman, 2 children taken to hospital after crash in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman and two children were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a crash, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. The crash happened in the 1300 block of Stratford Road around 6: 14 p.m. The Winston-Salem Fire Department reportedly used the jaws of the life to cut […]
Cow causes multi-vehicle wreck in High Point, troopers say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol. FOX8 is told the crash involved three vehicles at the Old Thomasville Road exit off of US-29. One of the vehicles flipped over during the crash. One person was taken […]
Interstate 40 West crash closes lane near Business 85 in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash late Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 219 near Exit 219 for Business 85. The closure began at 11:36 a.m. and lasted until 12:37 p.m. There is no […]
WXII 12
Person drives into Lake Norman, rescued by retired NYPD officer
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — After a North Carolinian drove into a lake Wednesday, a retired law enforcement officer rescued them,according to our NBC affiliate WCNC. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. Mooresville Fire-Rescue personnel were called to Lake Norman near Williamson Road on Wednesday, around 3 p.m.. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman shot, killed in Greensboro, brother charged with murder, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with shooting and killing his sister. At 3:35 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Patio Place when they were told about an aggravated assault. Officers found one victim, later identified as 43-year-old Latosha Nichole Murray who was taken to the hospital where she died. Greensboro […]
MISSING: Police are searching for a missing 30-year-old with a cognitive impairment
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man suffering from dementia or cognitive impairment in Winston-Salem Thursday. The Winston-Salem Police Department said Daniel Lloyd Ferguson was last seen on the 3200 block of Valley Road in Winston-Salem. Police described Ferguson as a 30-year-old white man...
Interstate 85 North crash shuts down 4 lanes near Interstate 285 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The four left lanes of Interstate 85 North are closed following a crash in Davidson County on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 87 near Exit 87 for Interstate 285. The closure began at 2:56 p.m. and is expected to […]
Man charged after allegedly slashing tires of 37 cars at Winston-Salem apartment building
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after nearly 40 vehicles had their tires slashed in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to Glendare Park Apartments about vandalism on Aug. 5. When they got there, they found 37 vehicles with their tires slashed. They investigated the vandalism and then sought […]
Teen charged with strangulation, assault on female: RCSO
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Randolph County deputies came to Foxfire Road in Asheboro to conduct a welfare check. Deputies located the caller and say they discovered that Jacob Lamour Waddell, 19, […]
Hobbs Road between Clover Lane and Sage Drive closed due to downed powerlines, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Downed power lined have closed a road in Greensboro. According to Greensboro Police Department, Hobbs Road is closed between Clover Lane and Sage Drive because of downed power lines, due to a crash that happened just before 5 a.m. The driver who crashed into the poles left the scene, according to […]
WXII 12
Greensboro man shot, killed Wednesday afternoon
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police confirmed a man who was shot this Wednesday (Sept. 21) afternoon has died from his injuries. Officers identified the victim as 20-year-old Anthony Farmer. Farmer was found shot on Buchanan Road in the Woodmere Park neighborhood around 1 p.m. Officers believe he was murdered.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell sheriff: Winston-Salem man arrested driving stolen vehicle; deputies find drugs, weapon
A Winston-Salem man was charged with drug and weapons counts after he was found driving a stolen motor vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said. Brodrick Lamont Speas, 31, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony trafficking opium or heroin by transport, felony trafficking opium or heroin by possession, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $750,000.
Comments / 0