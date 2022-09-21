ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'That Would Be His Dream': Fired Meteorologist Erick Adame Hopeful For TV Comeback After He's Terminated For Appearing On Adult Webcam Site

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
Meteorologist Erick Adame is hopeful to be able to revamp his career in TV after being fired for appearing on an adult webcam site, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"There's been a lot of interesting discussions since his post," Howard Bragman , Adame's publicist, told RadarOnline.com on September 20, noting how Adame has received countless supportive messages since he issued a statement on social media.

"Honestly, he'd like to be back on the air. That would be his dream," added Bragman, noting that his lawyer does feel "like [Adame] was wrongly terminated."

The former Spectrum News NY1 personality previously expressed his hopes to be back in front of the camera again , noting how his resume and dedication to his work are still worthy of consideration after he was terminated due to an anonymous user sending explicit images of him on the site to NY1.

Bragman suggested to Rolling Stone that Adame might consider returning to his former network if given the opportunity .

"It may be a dream," Bragman said, "but when Spectrum looks at all the support and all the viewers that have weighed in, maybe they'll look in their hearts and see that people really love Erick."

The racy images of Adame were taken from a video chat run by an online media forum owned by Unit 4 Media, Ltd, which has prompted his legal team to request a subpoena.

"Our client's policy is to comply with lawfully issued subpoenas and to provide relevant user data when legally required," a lawyer for Unit 4 Media said. "Capturing and disseminating user content without consent violates our client's Terms of Service and forum Rules which may result in a suspension or banning of the offending accounts."

The Emmy-nominated weatherman intends to sue whoever was responsible for taking and distributing the private images without his consent.

In the Manhattan Supreme Court filing viewed by RadarOnline.com, it stated how the anonymous party "wrongfully disseminated" the images with the intent of "harassing, annoying, or alarming the petitioner and tortiously interfering with [his] employment relationship."

A judge will later rule on his petition, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In his post, Adame acknowledged that he is getting professional help and has learned from the experience, adding that he lost his dream job due to a "lapse in judgment."

"But let me be clear about something: I don't apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive — those are gifts and I have no shame about them," he wrote .

Adame also addressed potential future employers, writing, "Please judge me on the hundreds, thousands of hours of television that I am so proud of and that my employers have always commended me for, and not the couple of minutes of salacious video that is probably going to soon define me in our 'click-bait' culture."

Howard Bragman
