ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trial opens for QAnon follower who chased officer at Capitol

By The Associated Press
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22SLUe_0i3ZdK3h00

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa man who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol believed a conspiracy theory that law enforcement officers would be arresting "all the corrupt politicians" that day, starting with then-Vice President Mike Pence, a defense attorney told jurors Tuesday.

Doug Jensen wore a shirt bearing the letter "Q" to express his adherence to the QAnon conspiracy theory when he joined the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. A viral video recorded by a reporter's cellphone showed Jensen running after a Capitol Police officer who was retreating from a crowd of rioters up a flight of stairs.

A federal prosecutor showed jurors the video at the start of Jensen's trial. They also saw a photograph of Jensen with his arms extended as he confronted a line of police officers near the Senate chambers, one of the most memorable images from the riot.

"This is not a whodunit case," defense attorney Christopher Davis said during the trial's opening statements. "Literally, the whole case is on video."

But he stressed that none of the video shows Jensen engaging in any violence or property damage.

"You will not see this man lay a hand on anyone," Davis said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Allen told jurors they will hear testimony by Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman. Jensen was at the front of a group of rioters who followed Goodman as the officer ran up the stairs.

Goodman "approached them with his hand on his gun because he had no way of knowing what they were capable of doing," Allen said. "And he knew that he was desperately outnumbered and alone."

Davis said Jensen, a construction worker, was motivated by his "100%" belief in QAnon, a conspiracy theory that spread beyond the dark fringes of the internet to penetrate mainstream Republican politics.

QAnon has centered on the baseless notion that former President Donald Trump was secretly fighting a Satan-worshipping cabal of "deep state" enemies, prominent Democrats and Hollywood elites during his time in the White House. Another core tenet of QAnon is the apocalyptic prophesy that "The Storm" was coming and would usher in mass arrests and executions of Trump's foes.

Before the riot, Trump and his allies spread the false narrative that Pence somehow could have overturned the results of the 2020 election. Davis told jurors they will hear Jensen implore police officers to "do their job" and arrest Pence, who was presiding over the Senate on Jan. 6.

"He believed they were obligated to do it," Davis said. "He believed that martial law was going to be instituted."

After scaling the outer walls of the Capitol, Jensen climbed through a broken window to enter the building. He was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the building, according to prosecutors.

Allen said Jensen learned from a friend's text message that Pence was about to certify the election results.

"That's all about to change," Jensen replied.

Jensen is charged with seven counts, including charges that he obstructed the joint session of Congress to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, that he interfered with police and that he engaged in disorderly conduct inside the Capitol while carrying a knife in his pocket.

Allen said Jensen "got what he came for" in Washington on Jan. 6.

"The proceedings in Congress stopped," she said. "That's why he was there."

Jenson drove back home to Des Moines, Iowa, a day after the riot. The following day, he walked six miles to a police station and showed up unannounced, saying he was probably a wanted man. But there weren't any warrants for his arrest when two FBI agents questioned him at the station.

Jensen told the agents he considered himself a "digital soldier" who was "religiously" following QAnon. He said he worked his way to the front of the crowd because he "wanted Q to get the attention."

"I basically intended on being the poster boy, and it really worked out," he said, according to a transcript of the interview on Jan. 8, 2021.

Jensen told the FBI agents his belief in QAnon cost him friends and family members who think he is "insane." One of the agents asked him if he had any regrets about his actions on Jan. 6.

"I don't know. It depends on if the outcome I wanted happens, then it would have been worth it. But if nothing happens except for negativity from this, and I'm a rioter, then, yeah, I completely regret it," he said.

Jensen asked U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly to suppress statements he made to the FBI and the evidence seized from his cellphone. The judge denied his request earlier this month.

The first government witness for Jensen's trial is scheduled to testify Wednesday. Kelly said the trial could conclude later this week.

More than 870 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on Jan. 6. Approximately 400 of them have pleaded guilty. Juries have convicted eight Capitol riot defendants after trials. None of the defendants who had jury trials was acquitted of any charges.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
People

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Allen
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Proud Boy Leader Who Smoked Ciggies While Storming Capitol Pleads Guilty

The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, Nicholas Ochs, and his Texan accomplice, Nicholas DeCarlo, have agreed to a plea deal over their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a Department of Justice release. According to a statement of offense, Ochs traveled from Honolulu to D.C. the night before Trump’s Stop the Steal rally-turned-riot because, in his words, “the president asked and said it was gonna be wild.” Ochs and DeCarlo threw smoke bombs at Capitol Police officers, and smoked cigarettes inside the Capitol’s crypt before verbally encouraging the crowd toward Nancy Pelosi’s office. DeCarlo wrote “Murder the Media” on a door while Ochs livestreamed, the filing says. At one point, DeCarlo was also heard cheering “we’re all felons, yeah!” as they pushed past barricades. The plea deal withdraws additional charges in exchange for the pair’s guilty plea to obstruction of an official proceeding, for which they could face up to 20 years in prison, according to the DOJ. Ochs and DeCarlo are set to be sentenced on Dec. 9.Read it at The Hil
HONOLULU, HI
Reuters

Oath Keepers militia trial tests prosecutors in U.S. Capitol riot cases

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The trial of Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, is set to begin next week in what could be the biggest test for the U.S. Justice Department in its quest to hold former President Donald Trump's supporters accountable for their Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
PROTESTS
CBS New York

Justice Dept. to seek longest sentence in any Jan. 6 Capitol riot case so far

The Justice Department will seek the longest prison sentence in any U.S. Capitol riot case next week, when it argues at the sentencing of former New York City police officer and U.S. Marine Thomas Webster.Webster, who once served on the protective detail of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, was convicted in a Washington, D.C., federal court in May on charges of assaulting law enforcement.    In a new court filing ahead of Thursday's sentencing hearing, the Justice Department seeks a sentence of 210 months in prison for Webster — more than 17 years. The sentence is nearly the double...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qanon#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Fbi Agents#Capitol Police#Senate
The Hill

Three convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot tunnel attacks

Three men were found guilty on Tuesday of a range of charges including assaulting or aiding and abetting the assault of law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Justice Department (DOJ) release states that 25-year-old Patrick McCaughey III from Connecticut, 26-year-old Tristan Stevens from Florida and David...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Jan. 6 hearing witness avoids jail time for Capitol riot

An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided a term of imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role in the mob's attack.After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee's hearing in July, Stephen Ayres approached and apologized to a group of police officers who had struggled to repel the crowd of rioters on Jan. 6, 2021.Ayres apologized again on Thursday — this time to the court and the “American people” — before U.S. District Judge John Bates sentenced him to...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

New Jersey Nazi Fan Gets 4-Year Sentence for Storming the Capitol

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, a self-described Nazi sympathizer who served in the U.S. Army reserves and held security clearance, was sentenced on Thursday to four years in prison for his part in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A former security guard at a New Jersey naval station, where he had “access to a variety of munitions,” according to court documents, Hale-Cusanelli was arrested less than two weeks after the insurrection. He was found guilty of five criminal charges at his May trial, including a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding. During his trial, he tried to convince a jury that he’d had no idea that Congress met at the Capitol. “I know this sounds idiotic, but I’m from New Jersey,” Hale-Cusanelli said. “I feel like an idiot, it sounds idiotic, and it is.” On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden called this a “risible lie” and an “obvious attempt” to duck responsibility. Prosecutors had sought six and a half years in prison for Hale-Cusanelli, while his legal team asked that he be sentenced to 20 months with time served.Read it at NBC News
PUBLIC SAFETY
1390 Granite City Sports

Coon Rapids Man Indicted for Threatening a U.S. Senator

MINNEAPOLIS – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Coon Rapids man for making interstate threats against a U.S. Senator. According to court documents on June 11, 2022, 35-year-old Brendon Daugherty left two voicemail messages on the field office telephone of a U.S. Senator located outside of Minnesota. Both messages contained threats of violence directed at the U.S. Senator.
COON RAPIDS, MN
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy