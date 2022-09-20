Read full article on original website
Related
Remofirst Raises Funds Round Toward Helping Companies Build Remote Teams
Remofirst, an employer of record provider, has announced a $14.1 million seed round, a press release said. The company helps other companies build global remote teams, letting them hire talent in countries where they don’t have an entity. The services include onboarding, payroll benefits, taxes and local compliance. Remofirst’s...
NFTs Offer Cultural and Crypto Bridge for Newcomers Who Want Out of Fiat
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are inextricably tied to blockchain technology and the wider crypto ecosystem by the nature of their technical design. In the early days of the technology, this meant there was a significant overlap between the community of people who created and collected NFTs and those with an interest in what had previously been the primary use case for blockchains — cryptocurrency.
Markaaz, Nav Partner to Offer SMBs Curated Financing Options
Markaaz and Nav Technologies have partnered to enable members of Markaaz’s small business networking community to access Nav’s curated financing options. With the partnership, Markaaz members can go to the Markaaz Dashboard to find a range of embedded financing solutions that Nav’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology has customized for them based on real-time qualification data, according to a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release.
PayPal Partners With GIIN, Telus, Visa on Impact Investing Project
A newly-launched initiative aims to link corporations’ money and know-how with impact investing practices to make it easier to meet environmental and social assurances as well as shareholder and business objectives. The corporate impact investing initiative is being launched by PayPal and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), along...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today in the Connected Economy: Nasdaq Keeps Closer Eye on IPOs
Today in the connected economy, Nasdaq is reportedly examining companies’ initial public offerings (IPOs) after some companies saw massive gains and big drops in quick succession. Also, buy now, pay later brand Affirm begins offering its services to Amazon customers in Canada, and the Department of Justice looks to...
FinTechs Package Financial Tools for EMEA Freelance, Gig Workers
For its latest banking offering, Revolut recently launched Revolut Pro, a dedicated income, payment and expense management account for freelancers, sole traders, contractors and self-employed individuals looking to manage their business funds. Alongside the recently-launched Revolut Reader, a lightweight point of sale (POS) terminal suitable for freelancers and small businesses,...
Two-Thirds of Firms Plan to Automate Routine AP Tasks in Next 12 Months
Aiming to automate routine accounts payable (AP) procedures, two-thirds of firms are either currently innovating their systems or plan to do so within the next 12 months. In fact, 11% of firms say they are currently innovating their AP systems, 31% say they will start innovating in the next six months, and 27% say they will do so in the next 12 months, according to “ERP Solutions in B2B Payments,” a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration.
Payoneer Adds First Chief Platform Officer, Forms New Division
Commerce technology company Payoneer has hired Assaf Ronen, a veteran of SoFi, Amazon and Microsoft, to lead a newly established division that integrates Payoneer’s technology, product and high value service units. Ronen has become the company’s first chief platform officer and will head its new platform division, according to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Plan Investments in Supply Chains, Remote Teams
Today in B2B payments, Visionaries Club raises 400 million euros (about $388 million) to invest “courageous capital” in digitizing supply chains, while Remofirst raises $14.1 million to help companies build remote teams. Plus, Markaaz and Nav Technologies partner to deliver curated financing options to the owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
Fondy Integrates With ClearBank to Provide eCommerce Merchants Faster Payments, More Control
Embedded banking and real-time clearing firm ClearBank is integrating with one-stop payment platform Fondy to bring eCommerce marketplaces a seamless solution to manage and control their money flow. Both companies are based in the United Kingdom. The new integration gives merchants a streamlined shop payment solution that offers acceptance of...
Instacart IPO Prep Includes Staff, Spending Reductions
Instacart has been laying off staff and cutting down on new hires as it heads toward an initial public offering (IPO), a report from The Information said Saturday (Sept. 24). The company has fired some of its over 3,000 employees after it had midyear performance reviews. The report, citing anonymous sources, said Instacart fired at least three senior-level employees in the past few weeks — though no top management was fired.
Restaurants Still Struggle to Drive Digital Adoption
As economic challenges continue for restaurants and their customers alike, these businesses are finding that consumers’ ordering channel preferences can put additional pressure on their margins. Research from PYMNTS’ new study “The 2022 Restaurant Digital Divide: Food Aggregators Find Their Footing,” which drew from an August survey of more...
Today in Crypto: Crypto Winter Prompts Crypto Firms CEO Exodus; Canada's Trudeau, New Tory Head Fight over Crypto
Coinbase has registered with the Dutch Central Bank to be a crypto service provider, which will let it offer all its retail, institutional and ecosystem products in the Netherlands, a blog post said. Coinbase thinks regulation is an “enabler” for the crypto industry which can make for clear rules which...
PNC Buys Restaurant POS Firm Linga to Expand Corporate Payments
The PNC Financial Services Group is acquiring Linga, a point of sale (POS) solutions firm, to further its expansion of corporate payments capabilities while enhancing its ability to serve hospitality and restaurant industry clients. Founded in 2004 and serving clients in 48 countries, Linga provides an all-in-one cloud-based restaurant operating...
Cloud-Banking Firm Mambu, Metoda Finance Team to Offer Banking Compliance in Italy
Italy’s Metoda Finance has partnered with German cloud-banking platform Mambu to improve regulatory compliance for Italian financial institutions (FIs) making the digital transformation, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 22). The collaboration will offer a suite of regulation-driven banking technology solutions, which will be integrated with Mambu’s software-as-a-service (SaaS)...
Russian Financial Regulators Explore Cross-Border Crypto Payments
Russian authorities are working on a way to use cryptocurrencies for settlements with other nations amid the sanctions related to the Russia-Ukraine war. The country’s central bank and finance ministry have agreed on a draft law to regulate cross-border crypto payments, Bitcoin.com reported Sunday (Sept. 25). The authorities will regulate the issuance, circulation and various operations with digital assets by the end of the year, including international crypto payments.
pymnts
Checkout Experience Decisive in Turning Deal-Seekers into Loyal Customers
When is a great deal not great enough? When a consumer’s preferred merchant offers a seamless checkout experience that’s too satisfying and reliable to give up for $5 off. That’s a key learning from PYMNTS research into consumer behavior when checkout experience goes toe to toe with discounting, and even as inflation rages, experience tends to win.
Report: Nasdaq Looking More Closely at IPOs After Big Ups and Downs
Nasdaq is reportedly upping its scrutiny of small-cap companies’ initial public offerings (IPOs) after some new listings made massive gains followed by similarly big drops. The stock exchange is looking more closely at companies across industries and countries, and some firms have reacted to the resulting uncertainty by delaying their IPO plans, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Sept. 22), citing unnamed sources.
The Data Point: 40% of Subscribers Would Switch for Better Billing Experience
Subscription brands may be headed for a lesson in the meaning of “essential” as inflation-squeezed consumers are forced to decide between needs and wants and the holidays loom. According to the September edition of the Subscription Commerce Tracker®, a PYMNTS and Vindicia collaboration, because so many consumers have...
Demand for Chips, Partnerships Surge as Cars Become Ultimate Mobile Payments Device
The connected economy has hit the road, transforming what happens and is turning all manner of vehicles into mobile commerce endpoints. At the center of it all lies the technology to underpin that transformation — and the partnerships, too, between FIs, providers and OEMs in the bid to disrupt everything from paying at the pump to parking.
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0