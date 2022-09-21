Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
BREAKING: Fire Out at Swakane Canyon Closes Down US 97A
Update: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:38 p.m. US 97A at MP 203 has been reopened. Firefighters hope to have the 12-acre fire extinguished by Thursday night as temperatures drop and humidity increases. Original: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:52 p.m. A brush fire burning on Swakane Canyon is growing rapidly, closing...
WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
ncwlife.com
Crews hope to have U.S. Highway 2 reopened Monday
If all goes as planned the state will be reopening U.S. Highway 2 on Monday, more than two weeks after the cross-state route was closed by the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish. The Washington State Department of Transportation said Wednesday that it remains uncertain what time Monday the pass...
Leavenworth Oktoberfest Exciting Move to Wenatchee. Have Tickets?
There's so much to enjoy this time of year in Central Washington. From the Central Washington State Fair to the Fresh Hop Ale Festival, the next month is chock full of annual events. One event that is celebrating its 24th year is going to be celebrated in a whole new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Swimming, Soccer and Volleyball featured on prep calendar today
Here’s a look at the prep schedule for today, beginning in the pool. Eastmont will host Davis this afternoon at 4 o’clock in the Eastmont Aquatic Center. Wenatchee, meanwhile, is on the road at Lions Pool in Moses Lake against the Mavericks, also at 4. On the soccer...
ncwlife.com
Decision could come today on reopening of U.S. Highway 2
A decision could come as soon as today on when to reopen U.S. Highway 2. The Stevens Pass cross-state route has been closed since Sept. 10 by the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish. Crews continue to work on removing damaged trees and debris left along the roadway by the...
Phone data shows missing Moses Lake couple last recorded in remote part of Lincoln County
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — New cell phone data show a missing Moses Lake couple was last pinged in a remote part of Lincoln County. Theresa Bergman, 53, and Charles Bergman, 54, were last seen at the Spokane Airport early Sunday morning. Charles was picking Theresa up. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that Charles was last seen at...
Moses Lake couple last seen at Spokane Airport reported missing
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing couple. Theresa Bergman, a 53-year-old woman from Moses Lake, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport early Sunday morning at around 12:40 a.m. Her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, went to pick her up at the airport. He was last seen on at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ncwlife.com
West Valley trips Wenatchee in overtime 2-1
We broadcast a very exciting girls soccer match here on the NCWLIFE Channel last night as Wenatchee hosted West Valley…. The Panther’s Piper Davidson gave Wenatchee a 1-nil lead at the half, which looked like it would hold up until West Valley scored in the closing seconds to send it into overtime. That’s where the Rams came up with the winning tally.
KXLY
Gusty winds Tuesday with sunshine – Mark
We will see gusty winds with increased dust in the air west of Spokane all the way to Moses Lake in Tuesday’s forecast. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s later this afternoon. Your 4 Things for Tuesday. Here are your 4 Things to Know for...
ifiberone.com
Tentative timeframe for opening of MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake announced
MOSES LAKE - The developer responsible for the project to build the commercial building that will house MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake is seemingly confident about the anticipated opening timeframe. On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News conversed with Chris Waddle, owner of Hogback Development out of Yakima. Waddle says...
ncwlife.com
Movie in the Park appears to be a go for Saturday
After being postponed earlier this month because of hazardous air conditions, everything appears to be a go this weekend for Wenatchee’s Movie in the Park. The showing of The Lego Movie at the Foothills Middle School field is free and begins at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. T. here also will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ncwlife.com
Moses Lake man killed in collision with commercial vehicle
A 27-year-old Moses Lake man was killed and a passenger in his vehicle injured Tuesday afternoon after a collision with a commercial vehicle in Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Juan Garcia was pulling his 1998 Dodge Durango out of the Grant County Animal Outreach parking lot onto Randolph Road Northeast when a northbound commercial vehicle pulling a trailer struck the Durango on the driver’s side.
ncwlife.com
Linda Haglund will step down as head of Wenatchee Downtown Association
A major figure in Wenatchee’s economic development is stepping aside. Linda Haglund, executive director of the Wenatchee Downtown Association, announced this month she’ll leave that office at the end of February. The WDA aims to help small businesses flourish in Wenatchee’s downtown core. It’s time to turn...
KREM
Ellensburg doctor who sold COVID-19 vaccine waivers has license suspended
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A Washington state medical board has suspended the license of an Ellensburg doctor who was at the center of a KING 5 investigation for selling COVID-19 vaccine waivers to help workers dodge a state vaccine mandate. The Washington state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery announced...
kpq.com
Construction To Begin On Project To Minimize Flooding In No. 1 Canyon
Construction is set to start next week on four flood basins in No. 1 Canyon just west of Wenatchee in the Cascade Mountain foothills. The canyon has been prone to flooding that leads to heavy runoff of mud and debris during high intensity storms. Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay says...
ncwlife.com
Moses Lake man pleads to COVID-19 fund fraud
SPOKANE — A 29-year-old Moses Lake man pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding the U.S. government of almost $51,000 in pandemic loan funds. Dondre Charles Jackson entered a plea in U.S. District Court in Spokane to one count of fraudulent claims. He originally faced six charges when he was indicted in July, including four counts of wire fraud.
ncwlife.com
Ellensburg Methodists celebrate 150-year anniversary
The Ellensburg United Methodist Church will celebrate 150 years of Methodism in Ellensburg this weekend, according to a news release from the church. Methodists have been in ministry in Ellensburg since before Washington was a state. Within a year of the city of Ellensburg’s 1871 founding, Methodists in the area had set the cornerstone of their first church building just across the street from where the congregation worships 150 years later. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the congregation welcoming and affirming LGBTQIA+ people. The congregation is celebrating with a special service and ice cream social on Sunday, Sept. 25. Bishop Elaine Stanovsky and District Superintendent Daniel Miranda will come to town to join the festivities. Former pastors are sending video greetings.
ncwlife.com
Brush fire off Swakane Canyon Road closes Highway 97A
Officials have closed Highway 97A for brush fire burning up Swakane Canyon Road that is being pushed by strong winds and growing rapidly. After an initial response to the fire by Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 at 2:40 p.m., at 2:43 p.m. a second alarm brought in additional firefighters from districts throughout the region .
ifiberone.com
Local man dies after paragliding crash in Entiat in August; family asks community for help in finding helmet camera
ENTIAT - The family of a paraglider who died after crashing in Entiat in August are asking for the community's help in finding his helmet camera that became detached upon impact. According to the man's uncle, Mark Howson of Toronto, Canada, the accident occurred on August 26, 2022. Howson says...
Comments / 0