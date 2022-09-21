ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan, WA

kpq.com

BREAKING: Fire Out at Swakane Canyon Closes Down US 97A

Update: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:38 p.m. US 97A at MP 203 has been reopened. Firefighters hope to have the 12-acre fire extinguished by Thursday night as temperatures drop and humidity increases. Original: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:52 p.m. A brush fire burning on Swakane Canyon is growing rapidly, closing...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Crews hope to have U.S. Highway 2 reopened Monday

If all goes as planned the state will be reopening U.S. Highway 2 on Monday, more than two weeks after the cross-state route was closed by the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish. The Washington State Department of Transportation said Wednesday that it remains uncertain what time Monday the pass...
SKYKOMISH, WA
ncwlife.com

Swimming, Soccer and Volleyball featured on prep calendar today

Here’s a look at the prep schedule for today, beginning in the pool. Eastmont will host Davis this afternoon at 4 o’clock in the Eastmont Aquatic Center. Wenatchee, meanwhile, is on the road at Lions Pool in Moses Lake against the Mavericks, also at 4. On the soccer...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Decision could come today on reopening of U.S. Highway 2

A decision could come as soon as today on when to reopen U.S. Highway 2. The Stevens Pass cross-state route has been closed since Sept. 10 by the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish. Crews continue to work on removing damaged trees and debris left along the roadway by the...
SKYKOMISH, WA
ncwlife.com

West Valley trips Wenatchee in overtime 2-1

We broadcast a very exciting girls soccer match here on the NCWLIFE Channel last night as Wenatchee hosted West Valley…. The Panther’s Piper Davidson gave Wenatchee a 1-nil lead at the half, which looked like it would hold up until West Valley scored in the closing seconds to send it into overtime. That’s where the Rams came up with the winning tally.
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY

Gusty winds Tuesday with sunshine – Mark

We will see gusty winds with increased dust in the air west of Spokane all the way to Moses Lake in Tuesday’s forecast. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s later this afternoon. Your 4 Things for Tuesday. Here are your 4 Things to Know for...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Movie in the Park appears to be a go for Saturday

After being postponed earlier this month because of hazardous air conditions, everything appears to be a go this weekend for Wenatchee’s Movie in the Park. The showing of The Lego Movie at the Foothills Middle School field is free and begins at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. T. here also will...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Moses Lake man killed in collision with commercial vehicle

A 27-year-old Moses Lake man was killed and a passenger in his vehicle injured Tuesday afternoon after a collision with a commercial vehicle in Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Juan Garcia was pulling his 1998 Dodge Durango out of the Grant County Animal Outreach parking lot onto Randolph Road Northeast when a northbound commercial vehicle pulling a trailer struck the Durango on the driver’s side.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Linda Haglund will step down as head of Wenatchee Downtown Association

A major figure in Wenatchee’s economic development is stepping aside. Linda Haglund, executive director of the Wenatchee Downtown Association, announced this month she’ll leave that office at the end of February. The WDA aims to help small businesses flourish in Wenatchee’s downtown core. It’s time to turn...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Construction To Begin On Project To Minimize Flooding In No. 1 Canyon

Construction is set to start next week on four flood basins in No. 1 Canyon just west of Wenatchee in the Cascade Mountain foothills. The canyon has been prone to flooding that leads to heavy runoff of mud and debris during high intensity storms. Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay says...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Moses Lake man pleads to COVID-19 fund fraud

SPOKANE — A 29-year-old Moses Lake man pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding the U.S. government of almost $51,000 in pandemic loan funds. Dondre Charles Jackson entered a plea in U.S. District Court in Spokane to one count of fraudulent claims. He originally faced six charges when he was indicted in July, including four counts of wire fraud.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Ellensburg Methodists celebrate 150-year anniversary

The Ellensburg United Methodist Church will celebrate 150 years of Methodism in Ellensburg this weekend, according to a news release from the church. Methodists have been in ministry in Ellensburg since before Washington was a state. Within a year of the city of Ellensburg’s 1871 founding, Methodists in the area had set the cornerstone of their first church building just across the street from where the congregation worships 150 years later. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the congregation welcoming and affirming LGBTQIA+ people. The congregation is celebrating with a special service and ice cream social on Sunday, Sept. 25. Bishop Elaine Stanovsky and District Superintendent Daniel Miranda will come to town to join the festivities. Former pastors are sending video greetings.
ELLENSBURG, WA
ncwlife.com

Brush fire off Swakane Canyon Road closes Highway 97A

Officials have closed Highway 97A for brush fire burning up Swakane Canyon Road that is being pushed by strong winds and growing rapidly. After an initial response to the fire by Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 at 2:40 p.m., at 2:43 p.m. a second alarm brought in additional firefighters from districts throughout the region .
ENVIRONMENT

