A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
Top Ripple Lawyer Warns Crypto Regulatory Hostility Is Hurting the US Severely – Here’s Why
Ripple’s top lawyer thinks “regulatory hostility” is hurting crypto innovators and retail investors alike. Ripple’s general counsel, Stuart Alderoty, says in a new discussion at a Politico event that the San Francisco-based payments firm has not signed a single US customer to its platform since December 2020, when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued the company.
Former senior Obama advisor guides lobbying and policy strategy of London cryptocurrency firm
Jim Messina, a previous close advisor to former President Barack Obama has become a key advisor on Blockchain.com's government relations and policy strategy for the crypto company. The crypto industry has been ramping up its engagement with government officials around the world. Jim Messina, former President Barack Obama's deputy chief...
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, Crypto’s First Banker, Steps Down
Jesse Powell, the CEO of the first U.S. cryptocurrency exchange to receive a banking license, is stepping down. Powell made history on Sept. 16, 2020, when his San Francisco-based Kraken cryptocurrency exchange became the first crypto industry firm to receive a special-purpose depository institution (SPDI) charter from the Wyoming Division of Banking.
What Ethereum's 'Merge’ Means for You, the Market, and the Climate
Ethereum, the world’s second-most valuable digital currency by market capitalization, completed a long-awaited upgrade to its system on September 15. The move, known in the cryptocurrency community as “The Merge”, is expected to slash energy costs and lay the groundwork for more use of crypto technology in mainstream applications, including finance.
Bitcoin rises as Fed raises rates, and Twitch bans crypto gambling after backlash: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Anthony Georgiades, co-founder of Pastel Network, discusses the economic pressures facing the crypto industry.
Smart Crypto Policy Can Protect Dollar’s Dominance, Experts Tell House Panel
If the U.S. is to maintain its economic and political leadership in the 21st century, one thing it cannot do is lose control of the international arena. That was the overall message that emerged from a Sept. 20 House Financial Services Committee hearing on the national security impacts of the growing use of alternative payment systems.
Colorado Is The First Ever U.S State That Will Accept Tax Payments In Crypto
The American state of Colorado will now accept cryptocurrency for tax payments, and residents of the city who wish to use this facility can finally start to do so. Governor Jared Polis recently announced this development. The provision to pay for taxes through digital tokens has now been made available...
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Asking Backers for Up To $1B at $32B Valuation
Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly in talks with investors to follow up a January funding round with a bigger infusion of capital for his cryptocurrency conglomerate FTX. The CEO and founder of the second-largest exchange is asking investors to back FTX with as much as $1 billion to keep his company’s valuation at approximately $32 billion, CNBC reported on Thursday (Sept. 22) citing unnamed sources with insider information.
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
Alameda to Return $200M Voyager Digital Loan
Alameda Research, which is owned by crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, is set to return $200 million in cryptocurrency borrowed from bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital. According to court documents filed Monday (Sept. 19), Alameda will pay about 6,500 bitcoin and roughly 51,000 ether by Sept. 30. Voyager, meanwhile, will return the collateral tied to the loan.
Today in the Connected Economy: Nasdaq Keeps Closer Eye on IPOs
Today in the connected economy, Nasdaq is reportedly examining companies’ initial public offerings (IPOs) after some companies saw massive gains and big drops in quick succession. Also, buy now, pay later brand Affirm begins offering its services to Amazon customers in Canada, and the Department of Justice looks to...
Today in Crypto: Coinbase Gets Dutch Regulatory OK; Crypto Winter Prompts Crypto Firms CEO Exodus
Coinbase has registered with the Dutch Central Bank to be a crypto service provider, which will let it offer all its retail, institutional and ecosystem products in the Netherlands, a blog post said. Coinbase thinks regulation is an “enabler” for the crypto industry which can make for clear rules which...
Report: Crypto Trader Wintermute Loses $160M to Hackers
London-based cryptocurrency trader Wintermute has reportedly lost about $160 million in digital assets to a theft by hackers. Wintermute remains solvent after its decentralized finance (DeFi) operations were the target of the theft, Reuters reported Tuesday (Sept. 20), citing a tweet by Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy. “We’ve been hacked for...
Pie Secures $315M to Grow Workers’ Comp InsurTech Platform
Workers’ compensation InsurTech startup Pie Insurance raised $315 million in a Series D funding round that will be used to support the company’s expansion into new business lines and other growth initiatives. The fresh capital will also go toward its transition to a full-stack carrier, further innovating upon...
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein
UK Bill Will Make It Easier to Seize Crypto in Money Laundering Cases
A proposed law in the U.K. will make it easier for law enforcement to seize, freeze and recover cryptocurrency used by criminals to launder profits from illegal activity. The bill, introduced into the British Parliament on Thursday (Sept. 22), is designed to crack down on “kleptocrats, organized criminals and terrorists,” according to a news release on the U.K. government website.
