Read full article on original website
Related
Today in the Connected Economy: Nasdaq Keeps Closer Eye on IPOs
Today in the connected economy, Nasdaq is reportedly examining companies’ initial public offerings (IPOs) after some companies saw massive gains and big drops in quick succession. Also, buy now, pay later brand Affirm begins offering its services to Amazon customers in Canada, and the Department of Justice looks to...
EMEA Daily: Flutterwave Adds Google Pay for African Businesses
Today in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (EMEA), the pan-African payment firm Flutterwave announced that merchants using its business platform will now be able to accept payments via Google Pay. In the U.K., Liverpool Football Club is expanding its partnership with NFT fantasy sports startup Sorare. Pan-African payment platform...
FinTechs Package Financial Tools for EMEA Freelance, Gig Workers
For its latest banking offering, Revolut recently launched Revolut Pro, a dedicated income, payment and expense management account for freelancers, sole traders, contractors and self-employed individuals looking to manage their business funds. Alongside the recently-launched Revolut Reader, a lightweight point of sale (POS) terminal suitable for freelancers and small businesses,...
NFTs Offer Cultural and Crypto Bridge for Newcomers Who Want Out of Fiat
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are inextricably tied to blockchain technology and the wider crypto ecosystem by the nature of their technical design. In the early days of the technology, this meant there was a significant overlap between the community of people who created and collected NFTs and those with an interest in what had previously been the primary use case for blockchains — cryptocurrency.
RELATED PEOPLE
German VC Firm Visionaries Club Raises €400M to Improve Supply Chains, B2B Finance
Berlin-based VC firm Visionaries Club has raised a new €400 million fund to invest in B2B technology, a press release said. It will be divided into three funds: “a €150m seed fund; a €200m early growth fund to invest in startups post-Series B; and a new so-called Tomorrow Fund of €50m, which will focus on science and technology investments at pre-seed and seed,” the report said.
Demand for Chips, Partnerships Surge as Cars Become Ultimate Mobile Payments Device
The connected economy has hit the road, transforming what happens and is turning all manner of vehicles into mobile commerce endpoints. At the center of it all lies the technology to underpin that transformation — and the partnerships, too, between FIs, providers and OEMs in the bid to disrupt everything from paying at the pump to parking.
PayPal Partners With GIIN, Telus, Visa on Impact Investing Project
A newly-launched initiative aims to link corporations’ money and know-how with impact investing practices to make it easier to meet environmental and social assurances as well as shareholder and business objectives. The corporate impact investing initiative is being launched by PayPal and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), along...
Payoneer Adds First Chief Platform Officer, Forms New Division
Commerce technology company Payoneer has hired Assaf Ronen, a veteran of SoFi, Amazon and Microsoft, to lead a newly established division that integrates Payoneer’s technology, product and high value service units. Ronen has become the company’s first chief platform officer and will head its new platform division, according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today in the Connected Economy: PayPal, Visa, Tackle Impact Investing
Today in the connected economy, PayPal, the Visa Foundation, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and the Telus Pollinator Fund for Good team for an impact investing initiative. Also, embedded banking company ClearBank integrates with one-stop payment platform Fond and PYMNTS looks at the growth in demand for connected vehicles...
Fondy Integrates With ClearBank to Provide eCommerce Merchants Faster Payments, More Control
Embedded banking and real-time clearing firm ClearBank is integrating with one-stop payment platform Fondy to bring eCommerce marketplaces a seamless solution to manage and control their money flow. Both companies are based in the United Kingdom. The new integration gives merchants a streamlined shop payment solution that offers acceptance of...
Markaaz, Nav Partner to Offer SMBs Curated Financing Options
Markaaz and Nav Technologies have partnered to enable members of Markaaz’s small business networking community to access Nav’s curated financing options. With the partnership, Markaaz members can go to the Markaaz Dashboard to find a range of embedded financing solutions that Nav’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology has customized for them based on real-time qualification data, according to a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release.
Today in Crypto: Pentagon Hires Inca Digital to Research Crypto Risks; JPMorgan Lowers Coinbase Price Target
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has hired Inca Digital, a digital asset data and analytics provider, to look into cryptocurrency risks to national security. DARPA, the research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, will look into activity related to the financial applications of distributed ledgers,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Plan Investments in Supply Chains, Remote Teams
Today in B2B payments, Visionaries Club raises 400 million euros (about $388 million) to invest “courageous capital” in digitizing supply chains, while Remofirst raises $14.1 million to help companies build remote teams. Plus, Markaaz and Nav Technologies partner to deliver curated financing options to the owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
Russian Financial Regulators Explore Cross-Border Crypto Payments
Russian authorities are working on a way to use cryptocurrencies for settlements with other nations amid the sanctions related to the Russia-Ukraine war. The country’s central bank and finance ministry have agreed on a draft law to regulate cross-border crypto payments, Bitcoin.com reported Sunday (Sept. 25). The authorities will regulate the issuance, circulation and various operations with digital assets by the end of the year, including international crypto payments.
Remofirst Raises Funds Round Toward Helping Companies Build Remote Teams
Remofirst, an employer of record provider, has announced a $14.1 million seed round, a press release said. The company helps other companies build global remote teams, letting them hire talent in countries where they don’t have an entity. The services include onboarding, payroll benefits, taxes and local compliance. Remofirst’s...
Report: Nasdaq Looking More Closely at IPOs After Big Ups and Downs
Nasdaq is reportedly upping its scrutiny of small-cap companies’ initial public offerings (IPOs) after some new listings made massive gains followed by similarly big drops. The stock exchange is looking more closely at companies across industries and countries, and some firms have reacted to the resulting uncertainty by delaying their IPO plans, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Sept. 22), citing unnamed sources.
CommentSold Adds POS Built on Stripe to Handle Omnichannel Payments
Live video commerce solution CommentSold has added a point-of-sale (POS) system built on financial infrastructure platform Stripe to its suite of solutions for retail businesses. CommentSold is deploying the in-person payments solution Stripe Terminal in order to power its POS system, help online merchants augment their live selling revenue and...
3 Reasons a Digital Dollar Is Still a Long Way Off
It probably isn’t a coincidence that Bank of America’s cryptocurrency team stomped on the brakes regarding its prediction of a digital dollar as soon as 2025 right after the White House released a report on the technical challenges of a U.S. digital dollar. The Bank of America cryptocurrency...
Instacart IPO Prep Includes Staff, Spending Reductions
Instacart has been laying off staff and cutting down on new hires as it heads toward an initial public offering (IPO), a report from The Information said Saturday (Sept. 24). The company has fired some of its over 3,000 employees after it had midyear performance reviews. The report, citing anonymous sources, said Instacart fired at least three senior-level employees in the past few weeks — though no top management was fired.
Today in Crypto: Crypto Winter Prompts Crypto Firms CEO Exodus; Canada's Trudeau, New Tory Head Fight over Crypto
Coinbase has registered with the Dutch Central Bank to be a crypto service provider, which will let it offer all its retail, institutional and ecosystem products in the Netherlands, a blog post said. Coinbase thinks regulation is an “enabler” for the crypto industry which can make for clear rules which...
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0