Economy

pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Nasdaq Keeps Closer Eye on IPOs

Today in the connected economy, Nasdaq is reportedly examining companies’ initial public offerings (IPOs) after some companies saw massive gains and big drops in quick succession. Also, buy now, pay later brand Affirm begins offering its services to Amazon customers in Canada, and the Department of Justice looks to...
MARKETS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Flutterwave Adds Google Pay for African Businesses

Today in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (EMEA), the pan-African payment firm Flutterwave announced that merchants using its business platform will now be able to accept payments via Google Pay. In the U.K., Liverpool Football Club is expanding its partnership with NFT fantasy sports startup Sorare. Pan-African payment platform...
ECONOMY
pymnts

FinTechs Package Financial Tools for EMEA Freelance, Gig Workers

For its latest banking offering, Revolut recently launched Revolut Pro, a dedicated income, payment and expense management account for freelancers, sole traders, contractors and self-employed individuals looking to manage their business funds. Alongside the recently-launched Revolut Reader, a lightweight point of sale (POS) terminal suitable for freelancers and small businesses,...
ECONOMY
pymnts

NFTs Offer Cultural and Crypto Bridge for Newcomers Who Want Out of Fiat

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are inextricably tied to blockchain technology and the wider crypto ecosystem by the nature of their technical design. In the early days of the technology, this meant there was a significant overlap between the community of people who created and collected NFTs and those with an interest in what had previously been the primary use case for blockchains — cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
pymnts

German VC Firm Visionaries Club Raises €400M to Improve Supply Chains, B2B Finance

Berlin-based VC firm Visionaries Club has raised a new €400 million fund to invest in B2B technology, a press release said. It will be divided into three funds: “a €150m seed fund; a €200m early growth fund to invest in startups post-Series B; and a new so-called Tomorrow Fund of €50m, which will focus on science and technology investments at pre-seed and seed,” the report said.
BUSINESS
pymnts

PayPal Partners With GIIN, Telus, Visa on Impact Investing Project

A newly-launched initiative aims to link corporations’ money and know-how with impact investing practices to make it easier to meet environmental and social assurances as well as shareholder and business objectives. The corporate impact investing initiative is being launched by PayPal and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), along...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Payoneer Adds First Chief Platform Officer, Forms New Division

Commerce technology company Payoneer has hired Assaf Ronen, a veteran of SoFi, Amazon and Microsoft, to lead a newly established division that integrates Payoneer’s technology, product and high value service units. Ronen has become the company’s first chief platform officer and will head its new platform division, according to...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: PayPal, Visa, Tackle Impact Investing

Today in the connected economy, PayPal, the Visa Foundation, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and the Telus Pollinator Fund for Good team for an impact investing initiative. Also, embedded banking company ClearBank integrates with one-stop payment platform Fond and PYMNTS looks at the growth in demand for connected vehicles...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Markaaz, Nav Partner to Offer SMBs Curated Financing Options

Markaaz and Nav Technologies have partnered to enable members of Markaaz’s small business networking community to access Nav’s curated financing options. With the partnership, Markaaz members can go to the Markaaz Dashboard to find a range of embedded financing solutions that Nav’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology has customized for them based on real-time qualification data, according to a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: Firms Plan Investments in Supply Chains, Remote Teams

Today in B2B payments, Visionaries Club raises 400 million euros (about $388 million) to invest “courageous capital” in digitizing supply chains, while Remofirst raises $14.1 million to help companies build remote teams. Plus, Markaaz and Nav Technologies partner to deliver curated financing options to the owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Russian Financial Regulators Explore Cross-Border Crypto Payments

Russian authorities are working on a way to use cryptocurrencies for settlements with other nations amid the sanctions related to the Russia-Ukraine war. The country’s central bank and finance ministry have agreed on a draft law to regulate cross-border crypto payments, Bitcoin.com reported Sunday (Sept. 25). The authorities will regulate the issuance, circulation and various operations with digital assets by the end of the year, including international crypto payments.
WORLD
pymnts

Remofirst Raises Funds Round Toward Helping Companies Build Remote Teams

Remofirst, an employer of record provider, has announced a $14.1 million seed round, a press release said. The company helps other companies build global remote teams, letting them hire talent in countries where they don’t have an entity. The services include onboarding, payroll benefits, taxes and local compliance. Remofirst’s...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Report: Nasdaq Looking More Closely at IPOs After Big Ups and Downs

Nasdaq is reportedly upping its scrutiny of small-cap companies’ initial public offerings (IPOs) after some new listings made massive gains followed by similarly big drops. The stock exchange is looking more closely at companies across industries and countries, and some firms have reacted to the resulting uncertainty by delaying their IPO plans, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Sept. 22), citing unnamed sources.
STOCKS
pymnts

CommentSold Adds POS Built on Stripe to Handle Omnichannel Payments

Live video commerce solution CommentSold has added a point-of-sale (POS) system built on financial infrastructure platform Stripe to its suite of solutions for retail businesses. CommentSold is deploying the in-person payments solution Stripe Terminal in order to power its POS system, help online merchants augment their live selling revenue and...
INTERNET
pymnts

3 Reasons a Digital Dollar Is Still a Long Way Off

It probably isn’t a coincidence that Bank of America’s cryptocurrency team stomped on the brakes regarding its prediction of a digital dollar as soon as 2025 right after the White House released a report on the technical challenges of a U.S. digital dollar. The Bank of America cryptocurrency...
CURRENCIES
pymnts

Instacart IPO Prep Includes Staff, Spending Reductions

Instacart has been laying off staff and cutting down on new hires as it heads toward an initial public offering (IPO), a report from The Information said Saturday (Sept. 24). The company has fired some of its over 3,000 employees after it had midyear performance reviews. The report, citing anonymous sources, said Instacart fired at least three senior-level employees in the past few weeks — though no top management was fired.
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

