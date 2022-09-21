Read full article on original website
Hopewell Valley over Princeton - Boys soccer recap
Hopewell Valley scored two goals in the second half to erase a deficit in a 2-1 victory over Princeton in Pennington. Leo George scored an early goal to put Princeton (6-1) ahead going into the break. Tom Hooks and Austin Warren found the back of the net for Hopewell Valley...
College Achieve Central Charter over Morristown-Beard - Boys soccer recap
Yostin Garcia snapped a 3-3 tie in overtime to lift College Achieve Central Charter to an exciting 4-3 win over Morristown-Beard in Plainfield. John Sic scored and registered two assists, while Jeffrey Arias and Elmer Chiquillo also scored in the victory. College Achieve Central Charter stayed unbeaten at 4-0 and...
Linden over Rahway - Boys soccer recap
Yousif Elweshahy scored the game’s only goal as Linden topped Rahway, 1-0, in Rahway. Brandon DeCampos had the assist on the goal, which came in the first half. Alex Nycz made nine saves for the shutout. Dominic Cunha recorded five saves for Rahway in the loss. With the win,...
North Warren over Jefferson - Boys soccer recap
Michael Ferro scored twice while Nick Sempruch knocked in another as North Warren won at home, 3-1, over Jefferson. Olaf Anderson dished two assists while Jake Oliveira had one for North Warren (2-3), which led 1-0 at halftime. Sam Merkin put Jefferson (2-4) on the scoreboard. “The N.J. High School...
DeLeo’s big night leads Clearview past Williamstown - Field hockey recap
Clearview easily defended its home turf after shutting out Williamstown 8-0 behind a five goal effort from Darian DeLeo. After scoring one goal in each of the previous three games, DeLeo’s breakout performance and helped Clearview (4-0) make easy work of Williamstown (2-4) in conference play. Brielle Sharkey and Ava Payne each had an assist, while Alaina Lomanaco had two assists.
No. 16 Scotch Plains-Fanwood stuns No. 4 Westfield in shutout at Red Bull Arena
Walking out of the tunnel at Red Bull Arena on Thursday night, Scotch Plains-Fanwood took it all in. Playing under the lights at a professional soccer stadium would be the highlight of a young lifetime for most soccer players, but for the Raiders it wouldn’t mean anything unless they came out with a win.
Field Hockey: Fraticelli ties Shore Conference record in Toms River North win
NOTE: This story will be updated with photos by tomorrow morning. Sometimes, Olivia Fraticelli appears to be playing in fast forward. It’s almost like you’re watching a YouTube video at 1.25x speed.
Cade Maglione, Jordan Duffy help Allentown honor memory of Brody Zauner
It was fitting that Jordan Duffy, wearing the number six jersey, would be in the right place at the right time for Allentown Thursday night. Maybe more apropos was the fact it was Duffy, who was one of the people who was seriously injured last year in a terrible car crash on the way to school, that popped up with the winner from Cade Maglione, a family friend of the Zauner family.
Football: Matawan edges out Pinelands in OT
Am’ir Martinez posted two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to lead Matawan past Pinelands 28-27 in overtime in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-1) started the scoring off wih a 29-yard touchdown throw from Martinez to Welman Crooms, ending the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. Martinez would throw another touchdown with 38.9 seconds left in the half, a 16-yard strike to Cameron Cooper to give Matawan a 14-0 lead at the half.
Girls soccer: Rampone’s hat trick lifts Manasquan past Neptune
Junior Rylie Rampone produced a hat trick to help lead Manasquan to their third straight victory with a 4-1 win over Neptune in Neptune. Junior Kali Saito scored as well while sophomore Ella Condon put up an assist for Manasquan (5-2). Senior keeper Ryann Bannerman finished with six saves. Junior...
Watchung Hills steals momentum in final seconds of 1st half, never lets go to win big
Watchung Hills seemed to be headed down the same path of frustration it had traveled the previous two weeks when a Bridgewater-Raritan team struggling to find its offensive identity grabbed a seven-point lead late in the first half. But then Dylan Kelly made a big pass with his right arm...
HS Football: With Ali brothers on the field together, it was a night they won’t forget
Trenton vs. Pennsuaken football, Sept. 22, 2022 — It was written all over their faces. Their collective smile said it all. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
