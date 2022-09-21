ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

NJ.com

Hopewell Valley over Princeton - Boys soccer recap

Hopewell Valley scored two goals in the second half to erase a deficit in a 2-1 victory over Princeton in Pennington. Leo George scored an early goal to put Princeton (6-1) ahead going into the break. Tom Hooks and Austin Warren found the back of the net for Hopewell Valley...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Linden over Rahway - Boys soccer recap

Yousif Elweshahy scored the game’s only goal as Linden topped Rahway, 1-0, in Rahway. Brandon DeCampos had the assist on the goal, which came in the first half. Alex Nycz made nine saves for the shutout. Dominic Cunha recorded five saves for Rahway in the loss. With the win,...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

North Warren over Jefferson - Boys soccer recap

Michael Ferro scored twice while Nick Sempruch knocked in another as North Warren won at home, 3-1, over Jefferson. Olaf Anderson dished two assists while Jake Oliveira had one for North Warren (2-3), which led 1-0 at halftime. Sam Merkin put Jefferson (2-4) on the scoreboard. “The N.J. High School...
JEFFERSON, NJ
NJ.com

DeLeo’s big night leads Clearview past Williamstown - Field hockey recap

Clearview easily defended its home turf after shutting out Williamstown 8-0 behind a five goal effort from Darian DeLeo. After scoring one goal in each of the previous three games, DeLeo’s breakout performance and helped Clearview (4-0) make easy work of Williamstown (2-4) in conference play. Brielle Sharkey and Ava Payne each had an assist, while Alaina Lomanaco had two assists.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Cade Maglione, Jordan Duffy help Allentown honor memory of Brody Zauner

It was fitting that Jordan Duffy, wearing the number six jersey, would be in the right place at the right time for Allentown Thursday night. Maybe more apropos was the fact it was Duffy, who was one of the people who was seriously injured last year in a terrible car crash on the way to school, that popped up with the winner from Cade Maglione, a family friend of the Zauner family.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Matawan edges out Pinelands in OT

Am’ir Martinez posted two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to lead Matawan past Pinelands 28-27 in overtime in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-1) started the scoring off wih a 29-yard touchdown throw from Martinez to Welman Crooms, ending the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. Martinez would throw another touchdown with 38.9 seconds left in the half, a 16-yard strike to Cameron Cooper to give Matawan a 14-0 lead at the half.
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Shameen Jones hopes Big Ten opener vs. Iowa trumps previous night game memories | Q&A

It has been a long, long time since Rutgers last hosted a night game in Big Ten play. The fifth-year wide receiver is one of just three players on the current roster — walk-ons Rani Abdulaziz and Parker Day being the others — who was a Scarlet Knight during the 2017 season, when Rutgers welcomed Ohio State to SHI Stadiium. He did not play in the 56-0 loss that marked the last prime-time game played in Piscataway — he redshirted that season — but he remembers the stadium being packed.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

