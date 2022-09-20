Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany Middle vs. Radium Springs Middle Football
Scenes from Albany Middle vs. Radium Springs Middle Football on Sept. 22, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield)
Valdosta, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Albany Herald
Merry Acres Middle football team runs past Crisp County Middle
ALBANY — The Merry Acres Middle Braves won again Wednesday, this time beating the Cougars of Crisp County Middle 46-20 at Hugh Mills Stadium in the second game of the middle school doubleheader. Albany Middle won the first game 28-0 over Radium Springs. Montravious Clay scored three touchdowns and...
northgeorgialiving.com
Albany, Georgia: A Shopping and Dining Destination
Situated an hour from I-10 and about 45 minutes from I-75, Albany draws visitors from not only the region but those en route to points north and south. This Main Street city along the Flint River is Southwest Georgia’s shopping and dining hub that’s perfect for an affordable weekend or overnight getaway.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Demolition work back on track for Phoebe nursing center project
The old is going away to make way for the new in Albany, with a $40 million nursing school and residential facility set to take shape at the site of the building that in the past housed Albany High and Albany Middle School. The $40 million Phoebe Putney Hospital project will include instructional space and top-floor apartments.
southgatv.com
Beyond the Whistle-Episode 4- Lee county / Colquitt County
Albany, Ga- In week four, one of the biggest games of the season was voted upon as game of the week. The Lee County Trojans and the Colquitt County Packers are both powerful teams with a variety of talent across the board. To get ready for the big game, I...
City of Albany updating school zone flashers paid for with fines collected by speed cameras
ALBANY — School zone speed cameras have been a subject of criticism and controversy since they were activated for the 2020-2021 school year, but one point of agreement for most people would be approval that proceeds from tickets pay for police and safety equipment instead of coming out of taxpayers’ pockets.
wfxl.com
State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County
State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
WALB 10
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine students were charged after a fight that happened at Dougherty Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County School System. The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus. After a preliminary investigation by the...
southgatv.com
Albany’s road work alert
ALBANY, GA – Good Life City motorists should be aware that the intersection of W. Roosevelt Avenue and N. Washington Street will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Sunday as crews repave around the railroad tracks. Detours will be set up using Flint Avenue, N. Jefferson Street, and W....
wfxl.com
No injuries reported after bullet passes through West Gordon home
Albany police are investigating a late-night shooting on West Gordon Wednesday. Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers made contact with the victim who told police she was laying in bed scrolling through her phone when she heard several gunshots. The victim...
'Black Jack & Black Rhinos" casino night coming to Albany to help aid animal conservation efforts
ALBANY — Chehaw Park & Zoo’s Creekside Center will be transformed into a casino on Thursday, but there will be no gamble on how money raised at the event will be used. The Black Jack & Black Rhinos event is the first of what is hoped to be many to come in the future.
WALB 10
Phoebe Sumter welcomes new CEO
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has a new CEO. Carlyle Walton is also the first Black CEO at Phoebe Sumter. Walton said he plans to continue his past efforts in this new position. Walton started this role last week. He previously served as president of the Adventist...
WALB 10
Doerun leaders hoping to bring more development to town
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - Doerun now has a new city manager, and she’s planning to bring more major developments to the town. City Manager Alyssa Blakely said the city’s new mural is just the start of plans for new development projects. The mural was done as a beautification...
southgatv.com
Missing Cairo teen found deceased
CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
WALB 10
3 wanted on Dougherty Co. Schools lawn mower thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System Police Department is asking for help identifying three men connected to lawn mower thefts. Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four lawnmowers worth more than $30,000 from the school system. The suspects cut...
fox5atlanta.com
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in Georgia
If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop in Georgia, you'll be pleased to know that a leading discount supermarket chain will soon open another new location in the peach state. The store is set to open later this month, so keep an eye out.
southgatv.com
Albany flavors “DC Fly In”
ALBANY, GA – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce last week led a delegation of local leaders to Washington, D.C., for the annual “DC Fly In,” the organization’s long-standing annual federal advocacy event. The delegation, representing the public and private sectors, met with national leaders and lawmakers on issues most vital to Albany and Southwest Georgia.
WALB 10
New Albany Aldi opening soon
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In a little over a week, the Good Life City will soon be able to take part in the #AldiFinds trend. The new Aldi will open on Thursday, Sept. 29. The new grocery store is on 2816 Nottingham Way. Aldi officials said the new store, the...
