WEAR
Florida Power & Light provides program to conserve energy usage
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light is trying to help lower your power bill. The company recently launched their Community Energy Saver Program. Thursday, they went to one woman's home to see how they could reduce her bill. FP&L swapped out her LED lightbulbs. They also put in weather-stripping...
Escambia Co. removes Downs Jr. from Contractor Competency Board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After recusing himself from every single Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste contractor cases, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to remove Larry Downs Jr., from its Contractor Competency Board. Downs said during the public forum and before the board voted that he was not going to resign, and […]
WEAR
Escambia County unveils new way for residents to report concerns with contractors
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County citizens with issues with their contractors now have a way to report them to the county. Citizens in the county may now dial (850)595-3550 and select Option 6 to connect with a Building Services staff member and report their issue. Many from across the...
WEAR
Lanes blocked on Highway 90 in Santa Rosa County following crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash has led to a partial road blockage in Santa Rosa County Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 11:30 a.m. an accident took place on U.S. Highway 90 near Santa Rosa Drive in Milton. Traffic is reportedly moving slow in the area.
WEAR
Escambia County looking to regulate rental properties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Summer is winding down on Pensacola Beach and residents are sounding the alarm on short term rental properties. Residents want local lawmakers to better regulate the properties. County Commissioner Robert Bender is now working on a draft ordinance and hopes to regulate some of the properties not...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Commissioners unanimously deny Jubilee's Community Development District
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A major blow to the Jubilee Project in Santa Rosa County. Commissioners decided unanimously Thursday to deny Jubilee’s Community Development District. Santa Rosa County sent WEAR News some information about the Community Development District. The information explained it's a self governing district which would’ve...
WEAR
Deputies: Person struck by pickup truck in Cantonment Winn-Dixie parking lot
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A person was injured after being hit by a pickup truck in the Winn-Dixie parking lot in Cantonment early Friday. Initial reports came in around 1 a.m., according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. The victim reportedly suffered a leg injury. No further details have been...
Baldwin Co. EMA encourages residents to sign up for Alert Baldwin
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s severe weather, a hazardous spill or a missing person, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has a system to alert residents of emergencies called Alert Baldwin. When an emergency occurs, the system sends a notification to people who are opt-in for notifications. Baldwin County EMA Zach Hood explains […]
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue frees woman trapped under car in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was trapped under a car in Cantonment Thursday afternoon. The fire department got to her house on Chemstrand Road around 1 p.m. Rescue crew says the woman was working on the car when the jack gave way, trapping her underneath. Escambia Fire Rescue freed...
WEAR
Man dead after drowning near Westminster Village in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is dead after drowning near Westminster Village in Pensacola Thursday night. Escambia County PIO Andie Gibson says the drowning took place near the facility on the 1700 block of North L Street at around 7:04 p.m. Three Pensacola Police officers attempted to rescue the man...
thepulsepensacola.com
Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida
Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
WEAR
Familiar face returns to Pensacola to manage FP&L Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A familiar face is returning to Pensacola to take the helm of Florida Power & Light. The company has tapped Jarl "JT" Young as Vice President and General Manager of FP&L Northwest Florida. Young had been with Gulf Power Company for 29 years before retiring as general...
Man arrested for unfinished, illegal home repair in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies arrested Robert Allen Brezeale, 44, Wednesday for larceny. Brezeale is accused of running out on an Okaloosa County home repair job in 2021 and operating without a license. The victim told OCSO Brezeale agreed to do a home repair job in Dec. 2021 for $45,685.72. The homeowner paid half […]
WEAR
A look at Florida policy as Escambia County teacher calls for book bans
An Escambia County teacher is calling for a ban on books statewide. WEAR News obtained a list of the books. We find the facts on Florida's policy in this ongoing debate, and how it's been carried out at home. Tune into WEAR News on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for Tanner...
Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
Okaloosa Co. addresses report of migrant flights stopping in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Two flights from Texas carrying migrants from the border made a pit stop in Crestview, Fla. While the Okaloosa County government is not in control of operations at Bob Sikes Aiport, they released information for the public following national interest. “We understand there is interest in this subject resulting in many […]
Gulf Shores Police work to solve 2005 cold case
Only on News 5, a cold case involving a young Hispanic man who drowned in September of 2005. With the anniversary of his death approaching, there is a renewed effort to find out his name and solve an almost two-decades-old mystery.
wuwf.org
Living in a food desert means less nutritious options for this local family
A food desert is a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods, mainly due to a lack of grocery stores. Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts, affecting over 102,000 Northwest Floridians. While Pensacola...
WEAR
Complaints continue to pile up against Pensacola contractors Matt Banks, Jesse LaCoste
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The complaints against two Pensacola contractors continue to pile up. Tuesday, the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board heard from more concerned citizens, all with stories of work they paid for that was never completed. Nine more complaints were made against Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks, and another...
Lodging
Raines Adds Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Pensacola West I-10 to Portfolio
FLORENCE, South Carolina—Raines has added Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Pensacola West I-10 to its portfolio. This deal marks the company’s first property in Florida. Season 21, LLC owns the property. “Being a major force in hospitality in the Southeast, Raines has had its eyes set on...
