WEAR

Florida Power & Light provides program to conserve energy usage

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light is trying to help lower your power bill. The company recently launched their Community Energy Saver Program. Thursday, they went to one woman's home to see how they could reduce her bill. FP&L swapped out her LED lightbulbs. They also put in weather-stripping...
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. removes Downs Jr. from Contractor Competency Board

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After recusing himself from every single Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste contractor cases, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to remove Larry Downs Jr., from its Contractor Competency Board. Downs said during the public forum and before the board voted that he was not going to resign, and […]
WEAR

Escambia County looking to regulate rental properties

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Summer is winding down on Pensacola Beach and residents are sounding the alarm on short term rental properties. Residents want local lawmakers to better regulate the properties. County Commissioner Robert Bender is now working on a draft ordinance and hopes to regulate some of the properties not...
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. EMA encourages residents to sign up for Alert Baldwin

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s severe weather, a hazardous spill or a missing person, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has a system to alert residents of emergencies called Alert Baldwin. When an emergency occurs, the system sends a notification to people who are opt-in for notifications. Baldwin County EMA Zach Hood explains […]
WEAR

Man dead after drowning near Westminster Village in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is dead after drowning near Westminster Village in Pensacola Thursday night. Escambia County PIO Andie Gibson says the drowning took place near the facility on the 1700 block of North L Street at around 7:04 p.m. Three Pensacola Police officers attempted to rescue the man...
thepulsepensacola.com

Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida

Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
WEAR

Familiar face returns to Pensacola to manage FP&L Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A familiar face is returning to Pensacola to take the helm of Florida Power & Light. The company has tapped Jarl "JT" Young as Vice President and General Manager of FP&L Northwest Florida. Young had been with Gulf Power Company for 29 years before retiring as general...
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
