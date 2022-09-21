Read full article on original website
Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap
Dillan Sorino netted a pair of goals and Danielle Leber had a goal and two assists to lead Camden Catholic to a 3-1 home win over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Caley Maher added an assist and Hailey Luczak made three saves to help Camden Catholic improve to 2-3-1.
NOTE: This story will be updated with photos by tomorrow morning. Sometimes, Olivia Fraticelli appears to be playing in fast forward. It’s almost like you’re watching a YouTube video at 1.25x speed.
Emily Morgan finished with one goal and two assists as Robbinsville scored in double overtime to notch a 4-3 victory over Hightstown in Robbinsville. There was plenty of back-and-forth action in this one. Hightstown (5-2) led 2-1 at halftime but Robbinsville (5-2) was able to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Clearview easily defended its home turf after shutting out Williamstown 8-0 behind a five goal effort from Darian DeLeo. After scoring one goal in each of the previous three games, DeLeo’s breakout performance and helped Clearview (4-0) make easy work of Williamstown (2-4) in conference play. Brielle Sharkey and Ava Payne each had an assist, while Alaina Lomanaco had two assists.
Cade Maglione, Jordan Duffy help Allentown honor memory of Brody Zauner
It was fitting that Jordan Duffy, wearing the number six jersey, would be in the right place at the right time for Allentown Thursday night. Maybe more apropos was the fact it was Duffy, who was one of the people who was seriously injured last year in a terrible car crash on the way to school, that popped up with the winner from Cade Maglione, a family friend of the Zauner family.
HS Football: With Ali brothers on the field together, it was a night they won’t forget
Trenton vs. Pennsuaken football, Sept. 22, 2022 — It was written all over their faces. Their collective smile said it all. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
West Jersey Football League statistical leaders through Week 3 games
We’re closing in on the mid-point of the regular season as many teams have played four games and players are putting up stellar statistics. Below we break down the West Jersey Football League’s statistical leaders in 10 categories: Scoring, passing, rushing, receiving, tackles, sacks, interceptions, kicking, kick returns and punt returns.
Rutgers-Iowa game preview: Keys to victory, X-factor, more for Big Ten opener
There will be a lot of people and a lot of hope in Piscataway this Saturday when Rutgers (3-0) hosts Iowa (2-1) in a highly-anticipated home opener in front of a national television audience (7 p.m., Fox Sports 1). But there probably won’t be many points. The battle between...
How Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Shane Steichen relationship has helped the offense
PHILADELPHIA – If you look over to the area of the NovaCare Complex practice fields where the quarterbacks are working, it is not uncommon to see Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen talking over some part of the upcoming game plan. The two spend a lot...
NFL Week 3 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Commanders predictions | Carson Wentz’s revenge?
For five seasons, the Eagles hoped that quarterback Carson Wentz would be the player who would be the stalwart in their offense, hoping he could make the plays that compelled them to give up several draft picks to move up and select him in the 2016 draft. However, after an...
Rutgers’ Shameen Jones hopes Big Ten opener vs. Iowa trumps previous night game memories | Q&A
It has been a long, long time since Rutgers last hosted a night game in Big Ten play. The fifth-year wide receiver is one of just three players on the current roster — walk-ons Rani Abdulaziz and Parker Day being the others — who was a Scarlet Knight during the 2017 season, when Rutgers welcomed Ohio State to SHI Stadiium. He did not play in the 56-0 loss that marked the last prime-time game played in Piscataway — he redshirted that season — but he remembers the stadium being packed.
Local man credits Phillies' dollar dog night for helping to uncovering cancer diagnosis
PHILADELPHIA - A Delaware County man is crediting his overindulgence at a Philadelphia Phillies dollar dog night promotion with saving his life. Bill Finn said he went to the fan-favorite promotion at Citizen's Bank Park last September with a goal to pack in as many hot dogs as he could.
Man shot, killed near Drexel University was recent Temple grad
"Everett was always willing to lend a hand to any anyone who needed his attention, love and humor," his family said.
Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats
I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
Man arrested after violently slamming cat on concrete, throwing it in dumpster in West Deptford
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Gloucester County are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty. Authorities say a man threw a cat on the concrete multiple times for no apparent reason.West Deptford police say the man who did it was captured on camera and is now behind bars. The cat, amazingly, survived.Taylor Olive captured the attack on camera and she says she's still shaken by the incident. She says she couldn't watch the video and sent it right to the police."I cry about it every day," Olive said. "It's awful."Olive is haunted by the violent and disturbing attack...
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
Road to nowhere?
For the third consecutive month, opposition to the Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) dominated the public participation portion of a Mantua committee meeting, this one on Sept. 19. The GCL is a proposed light-rail train line projected to run from Camden to Glassboro. First introduced in 1996, the idea has been met with fierce opposition over environmental concerns and the potential for eminent domain. It is currently in the planning phase, with construction yet to begin.
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
A deep dish dive into the best pizza on the NJ shore (Opinion)
Based on their trademark cheeses and sauce swirls, (although I would call it gravy but that's a different post for another day), Maruca's Tomato Pies claims to be "The Best Pizza on the Jersey Shore." With locations in both Seaside Heights and Asbury Park, it's not hard to see why.
