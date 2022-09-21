ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Deptford, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

DeLeo’s big night leads Clearview past Williamstown - Field hockey recap

Clearview easily defended its home turf after shutting out Williamstown 8-0 behind a five goal effort from Darian DeLeo. After scoring one goal in each of the previous three games, DeLeo’s breakout performance and helped Clearview (4-0) make easy work of Williamstown (2-4) in conference play. Brielle Sharkey and Ava Payne each had an assist, while Alaina Lomanaco had two assists.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Deptford, NJ
Sports
City
West Deptford, NJ
NJ.com

Cade Maglione, Jordan Duffy help Allentown honor memory of Brody Zauner

It was fitting that Jordan Duffy, wearing the number six jersey, would be in the right place at the right time for Allentown Thursday night. Maybe more apropos was the fact it was Duffy, who was one of the people who was seriously injured last year in a terrible car crash on the way to school, that popped up with the winner from Cade Maglione, a family friend of the Zauner family.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

West Jersey Football League statistical leaders through Week 3 games

We’re closing in on the mid-point of the regular season as many teams have played four games and players are putting up stellar statistics. Below we break down the West Jersey Football League’s statistical leaders in 10 categories: Scoring, passing, rushing, receiving, tackles, sacks, interceptions, kicking, kick returns and punt returns.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Wright
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Shameen Jones hopes Big Ten opener vs. Iowa trumps previous night game memories | Q&A

It has been a long, long time since Rutgers last hosted a night game in Big Ten play. The fifth-year wide receiver is one of just three players on the current roster — walk-ons Rani Abdulaziz and Parker Day being the others — who was a Scarlet Knight during the 2017 season, when Rutgers welcomed Ohio State to SHI Stadiium. He did not play in the 56-0 loss that marked the last prime-time game played in Piscataway — he redshirted that season — but he remembers the stadium being packed.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys#Sterling Boys
Cat Country 107.3

Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats

I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Man arrested after violently slamming cat on concrete, throwing it in dumpster in West Deptford

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Gloucester County are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty. Authorities say a man threw a cat on the concrete multiple times for no apparent reason.West Deptford police say the man who did it was captured on camera and is now behind bars. The cat, amazingly, survived.Taylor Olive captured the attack on camera and she says she's still shaken by the incident. She says she couldn't watch the video and sent it right to the police."I cry about it every day," Olive said. "It's awful."Olive is haunted by the violent and disturbing attack...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
thesunpapers.com

Road to nowhere?

For the third consecutive month, opposition to the Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) dominated the public participation portion of a Mantua committee meeting, this one on Sept. 19. The GCL is a proposed light-rail train line projected to run from Camden to Glassboro. First introduced in 1996, the idea has been met with fierce opposition over environmental concerns and the potential for eminent domain. It is currently in the planning phase, with construction yet to begin.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
221K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy