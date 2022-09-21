Read full article on original website
Cinema Blend
How New Amsterdam Has Already Dropped Clues About Helen's Decision And Sharpwin Heartache, According To The Executive Producers
New Amsterdam will soon return to NBC for its fifth and final season, but the lineup is going to look very different due to the absence of Helen Sharpe. Actress Freema Agyeman has left the series following the heartbreaking end of Season 4, which presumably means the end of Max and Helen’s relationship. Executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton spoke with CinemaBlend about clues that fans may have missed about Helen’s decision, as well as the heartache on the way when it comes to Sharpwin.
tvinsider.com
‘New Amsterdam’: Ryan Eggold & EPs on Writing Out Helen, Plus New Love for Max?
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the New Amsterdam Season 5 premiere.]. If you tuned into the New Amsterdam premiere to find out why Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman, who announced her exit between seasons) left Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) at the rooftop altar, you didn’t get them.
TV Fanatic
New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1 Review: TBD
At the risk of sounding hyperbolic, it feels like we're in an emotionally abusive relationship with New Amsterdam. When it's good, it truly is good, and there were some solid moments of New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 1 that hinted at the lovely series that won our hearts and souls and garnered critical acclaim five years ago.
TechRadar
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch the Socceroos and All Whites online from anywhere
Soccer fans Down Under have had to wait a long time for the next instalment of Australia and New Zealand's rivalry with the round ball. Two goals from Josh Kennedy in June 2011 were the bedrock of a 3-0 Socceroos victory, and in the intervening 11 years neither side have faced each other. It should be spicy. Follow our guide for how to watch an Australia vs New Zealand live stream, worldwide.
Chicago P.D. Star Confirms Shocking Exit Is Coming In Season 10
Chicago P.D. will say goodbye to a major character in Season 10, and the star has confirmed the news in a statement.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: 2 Houseguests Plan on Targeting Taylor During the Double Eviction
The first true 'Big Brother 24' double eviction takes place on Thursday, Sept. 8, and two players are planning on taking a shot at Taylor Hale during the special two-hour episode.
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
Kelli Giddish Isn’t Leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’ by Choice: Report
Kelli Giddish announced earlier this week that, after starring in Law & Order: SVU for 12 years, the upcoming 24th season of the hit NBC series will be her last. But, multiple sources told Variety on Thursday, the exit wasn’t her idea. Nor was it showrunner David Graziano’s, the trade publication said. Instead, the “shake-up was a call made from above,” Variety reported, with one person close to the production saying “that the company is always looking to keep the show as up to date and current as possible.” Giddish’s bow was also reportedly cemented over the objections of SVU star Mariska Hargitay and at least one other heavyweight on the show. On Wednesday, Graziano, who became the target for many irate fans in the wake of the initial announcement, addressed the “complex” situation without going into detail. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” the showrunner wrote on Instagram. “All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment.”Read it at Variety
Ken Corday Opens up About DAYS OF OUR LIVES Moving to Peacock
Soap fans were stunned to learn that DAYS OF OUR LIVES would be ending its run on NBC after 57 years to begin streaming exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. However, the soap’s executive producer, Ken Corday, is actually excited by the move. “This was baked into...
TechRadar
How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 3 online now from anywhere
With Commander Waterford out of the picture, it's June vs Serena as The Handmaid's Tale season 5 gets into its stride following the two-episode premiere of Margaret Atwood's dystopian creation. Below you'll find all the information on how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 3 right now. *Warning...
TechRadar
How to watch Survivor 43 online and stream new episodes every week from anywhere
FREE stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (AU) Stream: watch CBS with a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) (US) | Global TV (CA) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days now (opens in new tab) Season...
TechRadar
Italy vs England live stream: how to watch the 2022 UEFA Nations League for free online and on TV
Any fixture between England and Italy is a mouthwatering prospect and the Three Lions upcoming trip to Milan to face the Azzurri is dripping in narrative and intrigue. Both teams have struggled since Italy's shootout success to win Euro 2020 last summer at England's expense, with the former missing out on World Cup qualification and the latter on a run of four games without a win. Both are desperate for the points.
NFL・
How to watch the Chicago Fire season 11 premiere live online
One Chicago is back, and it’s almost time to check in with Firehouse 51. Here are all the details you need to watch the Chicago Fire season 11 premiere. Summer is over and fall TV is back. Our favorite shows are making a return, with the whole of the One Chicago lineup returning tonight. Of course, that includes Chicago Fire, which premieres its 11th season!
‘Chicago Med’ Set Photos Reveal Major Star’s Hospitalization
As a medical drama and a Dick Wolf production, Chicago Med has no shortage of drama. Seasons 5 and 6 were particularly tumultuous, however, especially for Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). Hannah was introduced in Season 5 as a heroin addict who Dr. Halstead...
digitalspy.com
Chicago Fire boss reveals reason behind heartbreaking split in season 11 opener
Chicago Fire season 11 spoilers ahead. Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey are done and dusted, we're sad to report. In the heartbreaking opening episode of Chicago Fire's 11th season, Brett struggled with being away from missing boyfriend Casey, who was back in Portland. A surprise visit from ex-fiancé Kyle Sheffield led to the paramedic making a decision about her own future, telling Casey that "the timing just wasn't right" for their relationship to thrive.
NCIS Season 20 Premiere: How to Watch, What Channel and Time
After a brutal four-month wait, NCIS is finally back, the Season 20 premiere airing tonight (September 19). To make the long-awaited return even more exciting, the first installment of Season 20 isn’t just any episode. It’s a two-hour crossover event with the beloved spin-off NCIS: Hawaii!. Again, the...
TV Fanatic
Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 1
What made the team realize the murder was more than a typical homicide?. On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 1, the team treated an arrested girl as a victim. When the girl refused to talk, they had to figure out what her connection to the case was. Meanwhile,...
startattle.com
Chicago Fire (Season 11 Episode 1) “Hold on Tight”, trailer, release date
Kidd and Severide’s honeymoon is interrupted by a dangerous person from their past. Startattle.com – Chicago Fire | NBC. Kidd’s former academy classmate joins Firehouse 51. Brett and Violet reflect on their relationships. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Hold on Tight”. Release date: September 21, 2022 at...
Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. Casts Break Down Everything to Know About the New Seasons
One Chicago Wednesday is finally (almost) back. With the returns of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. just one day away on Sept. 21, E! News is bringing fans an exclusive first look at what to expect on the new seasons of the hit NBC series. In the preview,...
Netflix’s Principal Accounting Officer Resigns After Three Months
Netflix’s recently hired principal accounting officer, former EA finance exec Ken Barker, has resigned after about three months on the job. Barker, who reported to CFO Spencer Neumann, submitted his resignation on Thursday and will depart the company on Oct. 7, Netflix disclosed in an SEC filing. “Mr. Barker’s resignation was a personal decision and is not the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s financials, operations, policies or practices,” Netflix said in the filing. With Barker’s exit, Neumann will assume the role of principal accounting officer (and he will not receive any additional...
