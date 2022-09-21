ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christine Lagarde
US News and World Report

Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
Fortune

The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
Fortune

Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash

One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
Markets Insider

South Korea is reportedly considering 'contingency plans' for currency exchange volatility as the won drops to 13-year lows against the dollar

South Korea is reviewing "contingency plans" related to foreign exchange volatility, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The verbal intervention by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho took place as the dollar hit a fresh 13-year high against South Korea's won. Won weakness has increased inflation in the country that imports the bulk...
The Independent

UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008

The Bank of England has announced it will hike interest rates to their highest in more than 13 years and indicated it believes the economy is already in recession.The central bank had previously projected the economy would grow in the current financial quarter but said it now believes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall 0.1%.It comes after a reported 0.2% fall in GDP in the second quarter and would mean the economy is currently in recession.A technical recession is when the economy shrinks for two quarters in a row.The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise rates to 2.25%...
CNBC

HSBC warns investors to avoid European stocks

The macroeconomic outlook in Europe is bleak as supply disruptions and the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on energy and food prices continue to stifle growth, and force central banks to tighten monetary policy aggressively to rein in inflation. Typically, investors have turned to European markets in search of...
Daily Mail

Spooked markets in UK and Europe tumble after Bank of England's half-point interest rate hike to 2.5% to tackle inflation ahead of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cutting Budget tomorrow

Markets in London and across Europe have tumbled today after the Bank of England lifted interest rates to an almost 14-year high in a bid to combat rampant inflation ahead of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cutting budget tomorrow. The move by the Bank is set to heap more misery on families...
Reuters

Oil prices plunge 4% with recession fears in focus

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices dumped on Friday to trade at levels not seen since January as the dollar index hit its strongest level in two decades and on demand fears as rising interest rates risked tipping major economics into recession.
