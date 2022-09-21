Read full article on original website
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
This week’s decision could pit governor Andrew Bailey against an expansionary PM and chancellor
Business Insider
Inflation fears are cooling, paving the way for a huge rally in stocks, Credit Suisse's chief US strategist says
The Fed might conclude its rate hikes in the spring, sparking a huge rally in stocks, he said.Golub made a bullish call on stocks, citing attractive valuations and reasonable borrowing costs. Inflation fears are receding, paving the way for the Federal Reserve to cease hiking interest rates in the spring...
U.S. bank regulators consider new rules for regional banks in times of crisis -WSJ
Sept 18 (Reuters) - A group of bank regulators appointed by U.S President Joe Biden is considering new rules which will require big regional banks to add financial cushions that can be used in times of crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Oil sinks as demand fears take steam out of OPEC-led rally
NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as concern returned about the prospect of more interest rate hikes and COVID-19 lockdowns weakening fuel demand, reversing a two-day rally on OPEC+'s first output target cut since 2020.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says a European recession is a ‘done deal’ but the U.S. might not be far behind
There's a difference between recession chances in the U.S. and foreign markets, Mohamed El-Erian says. It remains to be seen whether a recession is going to hit the U.S., but an economic downturn may already be set in stone in other parts of the world. Many economists have predicted that...
US News and World Report
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund
Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash
One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
Oil prices down, investors expect big Fed rate hike
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, following other risk assets lower, as the dollar stayed strong and investors anticipated more central bank interest-rate hikes designed to quell inflation.
South Korea is reportedly considering 'contingency plans' for currency exchange volatility as the won drops to 13-year lows against the dollar
South Korea is reviewing "contingency plans" related to foreign exchange volatility, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The verbal intervention by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho took place as the dollar hit a fresh 13-year high against South Korea's won. Won weakness has increased inflation in the country that imports the bulk...
Japan intervenes to stop yen slide, after BOJ holds rates super low
TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market on Thursday to buy yen for the first time since 1998, in an attempt to shore up the battered currency after the Bank of Japan stuck with ultra-low interest rates.
UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008
The Bank of England has announced it will hike interest rates to their highest in more than 13 years and indicated it believes the economy is already in recession.The central bank had previously projected the economy would grow in the current financial quarter but said it now believes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall 0.1%.It comes after a reported 0.2% fall in GDP in the second quarter and would mean the economy is currently in recession.A technical recession is when the economy shrinks for two quarters in a row.The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise rates to 2.25%...
CNBC
HSBC warns investors to avoid European stocks
The macroeconomic outlook in Europe is bleak as supply disruptions and the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on energy and food prices continue to stifle growth, and force central banks to tighten monetary policy aggressively to rein in inflation. Typically, investors have turned to European markets in search of...
Interest rate hike points to the Bank keeping its foot firmly on the brake
Despite believing that Britain is already in the early stages of a recession, the Bank of England voted to raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage points at the latest meeting of its monetary policy committee. That’s the first unusual aspect of the latest pronouncement from Threadneedle Street. In the past,...
Asia’s macro hedge funds get ready for end of yen weakness
HONG KONG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Asia macro hedge fund managers, many of whom posted strong returns this year, are betting the Japanese yen's unrelenting slide will end soon and some are even priming for a possible tumble in Japanese government bonds.
Spooked markets in UK and Europe tumble after Bank of England's half-point interest rate hike to 2.5% to tackle inflation ahead of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cutting Budget tomorrow
Markets in London and across Europe have tumbled today after the Bank of England lifted interest rates to an almost 14-year high in a bid to combat rampant inflation ahead of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cutting budget tomorrow. The move by the Bank is set to heap more misery on families...
Oil prices plunge 4% with recession fears in focus
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices dumped on Friday to trade at levels not seen since January as the dollar index hit its strongest level in two decades and on demand fears as rising interest rates risked tipping major economics into recession.
ECB seeks to cut subsidy to banks as rate hikes leave it on hook, sources say
FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is studying ways of cutting a subsidy to banks that stands to cost it tens of billions of euros in interest, four sources told Reuters, in a move that is likely to attract a backlash from lenders.
ValueWalk
USD/JPY Drops Sharply on Intervention Reports: How It’ll Impact Forex Markets
USD/JPY is trading in an aggressive manner today on reports Japan intervened to provide much-needed support to Yen. This marks the first time that Japan directly intervened in the market since 1998. The pair initially soared 100 pips after the Bank of Japan reaffirmed its dovish policy stance, saying it...
