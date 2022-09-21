Read full article on original website
City People’s Garden potentially closing by the end of the year
SEATTLE — One of Seattle’s oldest garden stores could close if they don't find a new location by the end of the year. "I feel very fortunate to have worked here," Alison Greene, the owner of City People's Garden Store, said. There's a changing of the season happening...
The Suburban Times
DuPont September 16 Report from Mayor, Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council September 16 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Council Corner: Sept. 19, 2022 Regular Meeting
City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council began its regular meeting Sept. 19, 2022 with two special recognitions. The first was a proclamation read by Councilmember Mike Brandstetter recognizing Sept. 25 through Oct. 1, 2022 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Week. As noted in the proclamation: Cancer is the leading...
q13fox.com
L&I fines 2 roofing companies millions for 'egregious and willful' safety violations
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) fined two roofing companies for letting roofers work without fall protection, as well as other ‘egregious and willful’ safety violations. Snohomish-based Allways Roofing now has close to $2.5 million in penalties due to repeated offenses, L&I says. All...
Seattle, Washington
Mayor Bruce Harrell seeks members for the Pike Place Market Historical Commission
Mayor Bruce Harrell seeks four new members to serve on the Pike Place Market Historical Commission. The open positions are: 1) One architect, 2) One merchant of the Market, and 3+4) Two residents of the Historical District. The Pike Place Market Historical Commission is a quasi-governmental body established by Seattle...
KUOW
Seattle hikes electricity rates
Seattle City Light customers will have to pay more on their energy bills next year. The City Council approved a 6% rate hike for residential customers, and a 5.6% hike for businesses. The average renter or homeowner will see their bill go up by about $5 each month, according to...
northcountyoutlook.com
Kitsap Tractor & Equipment opens in M'ville
Kitsap Tractor & Equipment’s Marysville location held their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Sept. 15. The business is located at 13869 45th Ave. NE, Marysville, and provides a variety of heavy-duty equipment, including tractors, mowers and excavators. “The products and services we offer here is to authorize any...
The Suburban Times
Fircrest Civil Service Commissioner Vacancy
City of Fircrest announcement. Interested in contributing your time and experience as a member of the Fircrest Civil Service Commission?. The Fircrest City Manager is looking to fill one position on the Civil Service Commission. The Civil Service Commission is created to oversee the selection, appointment, and employment processes of...
Neb. soybean farmers invest in West Coast export terminal expansion
LINCOLN — Nebraska soybean farmers are wagering that increased profits will come via an expansion of an export terminal at the Port of Grays Harbor in Aberdeen, Washington. The Nebraska Soybean Board, similar soybean associations in Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota and the Soy Transportation Coalition have committed $900,000 to help offset some of the design and engineering costs for the terminal.
The Suburban Times
Application for 2023 Community Arts Projects Funding Now Available
TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is now accepting Community Arts Projects funding applications from eligible organizations and groups producing publicly accessible arts programming, across all artistic disciplines, within Tacoma city limits in 2023. Applicants can apply for either $3,000 or $6,000 for their project. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 PM on October 31, 2022.
KING-5
Truck hits I-5 overpass undergoing repairs for previous truck strike in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — Northbound Interstate 5 was closed Thursday morning in Lewis County at the interchange with State Route 506 after a truck struck the overpass that carries the state route over the freeway at some point before 10 a.m. The SR-506 interchange is Exit 60 on I-5,...
thejoltnews.com
Budd Inlet cleanup will be the Port’s biggest project in decades
A $100 million project to clean up Budd Inlet is set to be the Port of Olympia’s biggest project in decades. The Port held a work session on September 20, to discuss their potential approach to cleaning the Budd Inlet from legacy contamination. The cleanup of the area complies...
Medical transportation company set to leave Washington
FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
thurstontalk.com
Port of Olympia Seeking Input on Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan Update
The Port of Olympia will hold the fourth public open house on the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan Update (MPU) on October 12, 2022 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Port’s Olympics Room located at 606 Columbia St NW in Percival Plaza. The in-person-only open house will feature informational boards for the public to view and an opportunity to meet with the project team. At 6:30pm, the project team will give a twenty-minute formal presentation. The remainder of the open house is purposely informal so that members of the public can view project information at their leisure.
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
The Suburban Times
Paper Shredding Event October 1
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County will be hosting a free paper shredding event on October 1 at the West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 21 (5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499). Attendees can shred up to 3 shopping bags of sensitive documents. Pierce County offers free paper shredding events...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: A Mega Airport in Thurston or Lewis County? WSDOT and Governor’s Expansion Work Untruthful, Misleading
Once again, this is the case with the current effort to decide on a location recommendation for a new mega airport in the Puget Sound region. It is done very skillfully and intentionally through positive propaganda and the withholding of important balancing information. What’s missing? Respect for the surrounding community...
State auditor: Mason County Fire District 12 misuses nearly $200k in public funds
A fraud investigation report from the Washington State Auditor’s office revealed that nearly $200,000 in public funds were misappropriated by a Mason County fire chief and her secretary. The state auditor recommended to the District to file a police report about the loss of public funds from January 1,...
Chronicle
Higher Temperatures, Low Humidity and Winds Continue Fueling Goat Rocks Fire Activity
The Goat Rocks fire near Packwood saw moderate fire activity occur on Tuesday as the area experienced an increase in temperatures combined with lower humidity and terrain driven winds. The fire has burned 3,489 acres so far and is 0% contained, but remains about 1.5 miles from Packwood. Lewis County...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing This Washington State Location
The retailer is shutting down 150 stores across the country.
