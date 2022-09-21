ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupont, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

DuPont September 16 Report from Mayor, Council

Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council September 16 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
DUPONT, WA
The Suburban Times

Council Corner: Sept. 19, 2022 Regular Meeting

City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council began its regular meeting Sept. 19, 2022 with two special recognitions. The first was a proclamation read by Councilmember Mike Brandstetter recognizing Sept. 25 through Oct. 1, 2022 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Week. As noted in the proclamation: Cancer is the leading...
LAKEWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
City
Dupont, WA
City
Home, WA
KUOW

Seattle hikes electricity rates

Seattle City Light customers will have to pay more on their energy bills next year. The City Council approved a 6% rate hike for residential customers, and a 5.6% hike for businesses. The average renter or homeowner will see their bill go up by about $5 each month, according to...
SEATTLE, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

Kitsap Tractor & Equipment opens in M'ville

Kitsap Tractor & Equipment’s Marysville location held their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Sept. 15. The business is located at 13869 45th Ave. NE, Marysville, and provides a variety of heavy-duty equipment, including tractors, mowers and excavators. “The products and services we offer here is to authorize any...
MARYSVILLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Fircrest Civil Service Commissioner Vacancy

City of Fircrest announcement. Interested in contributing your time and experience as a member of the Fircrest Civil Service Commission?. The Fircrest City Manager is looking to fill one position on the Civil Service Commission. The Civil Service Commission is created to oversee the selection, appointment, and employment processes of...
FIRCREST, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#State Farm#Land Use#Business Industry#Linus Business
Panhandle Post

Neb. soybean farmers invest in West Coast export terminal expansion

LINCOLN — Nebraska soybean farmers are wagering that increased profits will come via an expansion of an export terminal at the Port of Grays Harbor in Aberdeen, Washington. The Nebraska Soybean Board, similar soybean associations in Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota and the Soy Transportation Coalition have committed $900,000 to help offset some of the design and engineering costs for the terminal.
ABERDEEN, WA
The Suburban Times

Application for 2023 Community Arts Projects Funding Now Available

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is now accepting Community Arts Projects funding applications from eligible organizations and groups producing publicly accessible arts programming, across all artistic disciplines, within Tacoma city limits in 2023. Applicants can apply for either $3,000 or $6,000 for their project. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 PM on October 31, 2022.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Budd Inlet cleanup will be the Port’s biggest project in decades

A $100 million project to clean up Budd Inlet is set to be the Port of Olympia’s biggest project in decades. The Port held a work session on September 20, to discuss their potential approach to cleaning the Budd Inlet from legacy contamination. The cleanup of the area complies...
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KING 5

Medical transportation company set to leave Washington

FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
FIFE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Port of Olympia Seeking Input on Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan Update

The Port of Olympia will hold the fourth public open house on the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan Update (MPU) on October 12, 2022 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Port’s Olympics Room located at 606 Columbia St NW in Percival Plaza. The in-person-only open house will feature informational boards for the public to view and an opportunity to meet with the project team. At 6:30pm, the project team will give a twenty-minute formal presentation. The remainder of the open house is purposely informal so that members of the public can view project information at their leisure.
OLYMPIA, WA
NEWStalk 870

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Paper Shredding Event October 1

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County will be hosting a free paper shredding event on October 1 at the West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 21 (5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499). Attendees can shred up to 3 shopping bags of sensitive documents. Pierce County offers free paper shredding events...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy