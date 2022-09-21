ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

12 News

Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a code amendment that prohibits homeowner associations from requiring its residents to over-seed their lawns. In response to water shortages on the Colorado River, the council has offered an option for residents in HOAs to forgo over-seeding their properties during the fall season and potentially save some water.
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix mobile home community residents being told to leave the property

PHOENIX - Residents of a mobile home community in Phoenix are being told to leave, and they say the deadline to figure out what's next is just too soon. Families are still shocked by a letter sent to them. The letter is a Notice of Termination of Tenancy, due to a change in land use. Residents have 180 days to move out, and eviction follows if they fail to leave by April 1, 2023.
AZFamily

Son finds parents dead under carport in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A son made a terrifying discovery when he came home and found his parents dead in west Phoenix early Thursday morning, police said. It happened just before 4 a.m. near 71st and Virginia avenues, just south of Thomas Road. The adult son called 911, saying he...
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix mobile home community outraged after being told to leave

People who live in a mobile home community in the area of 12th Street and Indian School rallied at Phoenix City Hall on Sept. 22. They say they have been told to leave, but the deadline given by the property owner is just too soon. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
fox10phoenix.com

SR 238 reopens after flooding shuts down Gila Bend, Maricopa

GILA BEND, Ariz. - Damage from flooding temporarily closed a 20-mile stretch of roadway between Gila Bend and Maricopa, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. The road, which stretches between Gila Bend and State Route 347, reopened Thursday after being shut down for nearly a day. SkyFOX video showed...
AZFamily

Roads reopen after motorcyclist collides with FedEx truck in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into a FedEx truck in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened shortly before noon near Chandler Boulevard and Ithica Street, just west of McQueen Road. Chandler police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
AZFamily

Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily

Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
AZFamily

Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
AZFamily

Health inspectors uncover health code violations at restaurants across Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When customers sit down for a bite to eat, they’d like to think the restaurant they are at is following food safety guidelines to keep customers from getting sick, but that’s not always the case. “It is really important to me that the kitchen is clean,” said diner Amy Joshu. “Nobody wants to go to a pretty run down, dirty restaurant,” said Matt Huggins.
AZFamily

Tucson man accused of killing, dismembering man over money dispute, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man faces kidnapping and first-degree murder charges after police accuse him of kidnapping a man from Phoenix over a money dispute, strangling him to death off Interstate 10, and trying to dismember his body in Tucson. According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend dropped him off at his apartment near 39th Avenue and Camelback on Friday. Later that night, she got a text message from him saying he had been kidnapped because “Rod had gotten him into something.” Police later identified Rod by another name, Jaron, who was the victim’s childhood friend and current roommate.
PHOENIX, AZ

