Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Opinion: Kliff Kingsbury took defending his quarterback a little too farEugene AdamsGlendale, AZ
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
Related
Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a code amendment that prohibits homeowner associations from requiring its residents to over-seed their lawns. In response to water shortages on the Colorado River, the council has offered an option for residents in HOAs to forgo over-seeding their properties during the fall season and potentially save some water.
This three-mile stretch of I-10 is Arizona's most 'dangerous' for crashes
PHOENIX — A three-mile stretch near the heart of downtown Phoenix is among one of the most dangerous stretches of road for drivers in the Valley, according to data from the Arizona Department of Transportation. The stretch near the downtown "mini-stack" where the I-10 intersects with SR-51 and Loop...
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month. Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mobile home community residents being told to leave the property
PHOENIX - Residents of a mobile home community in Phoenix are being told to leave, and they say the deadline to figure out what's next is just too soon. Families are still shocked by a letter sent to them. The letter is a Notice of Termination of Tenancy, due to a change in land use. Residents have 180 days to move out, and eviction follows if they fail to leave by April 1, 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Son finds parents dead under carport in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A son made a terrifying discovery when he came home and found his parents dead in west Phoenix early Thursday morning, police said. It happened just before 4 a.m. near 71st and Virginia avenues, just south of Thomas Road. The adult son called 911, saying he...
AZFamily
4 Mesa homes evacuated after driver slams into block wall, hitting gas line
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say four homes in a Mesa neighborhood were evacuated after a driver slammed into a block wall and hit a gas line on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near Broadway Road and Val Vista Drive around 7 p.m. According to Det. Brandi George with...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mobile home community outraged after being told to leave
People who live in a mobile home community in the area of 12th Street and Indian School rallied at Phoenix City Hall on Sept. 22. They say they have been told to leave, but the deadline given by the property owner is just too soon. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
fox10phoenix.com
SR 238 reopens after flooding shuts down Gila Bend, Maricopa
GILA BEND, Ariz. - Damage from flooding temporarily closed a 20-mile stretch of roadway between Gila Bend and Maricopa, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. The road, which stretches between Gila Bend and State Route 347, reopened Thursday after being shut down for nearly a day. SkyFOX video showed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Roads reopen after motorcyclist collides with FedEx truck in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into a FedEx truck in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened shortly before noon near Chandler Boulevard and Ithica Street, just west of McQueen Road. Chandler police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
AZFamily
Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
12news.com
Cave Creek Italian restaurant named 'most authentic' in all of Phoenix
Cave Creek Italian restaurant Pomodoro was recently named the "most authentic" in all of Phoenix. Emily Pritchard gives us a tour.
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This Weekend
ADOT - 9-26-22 Freeway Traffic Advisory. This shows that there are four major traffic restrictions that will be held during the weekend. The two largest are the Loop 303 closing and the 1-10 EB restriction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list
Dirty Dining is back so we get a behind-the-scenes look at how Maricopa County inspectors find health violations at Valley restaurants. Grant applications reveal Arizona school safety needs. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:04 PM MST. |. Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and...
fox10phoenix.com
Armed suspect shot by police at 7-Eleven store
One man was hospitalized following an officer-involved-shooting inside a Phoenix 7 Eleven store near 25th Ave. and Greenway Rd. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Phoenix mobile home owners forced off land for development
Residents at Weldon Court, near 12th St. and Indian School, in Phoenix are being told to prepare to leave.
9 Arizona Eateries Land On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'
Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US.
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
AZFamily
Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
AZFamily
Health inspectors uncover health code violations at restaurants across Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When customers sit down for a bite to eat, they’d like to think the restaurant they are at is following food safety guidelines to keep customers from getting sick, but that’s not always the case. “It is really important to me that the kitchen is clean,” said diner Amy Joshu. “Nobody wants to go to a pretty run down, dirty restaurant,” said Matt Huggins.
AZFamily
Tucson man accused of killing, dismembering man over money dispute, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man faces kidnapping and first-degree murder charges after police accuse him of kidnapping a man from Phoenix over a money dispute, strangling him to death off Interstate 10, and trying to dismember his body in Tucson. According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend dropped him off at his apartment near 39th Avenue and Camelback on Friday. Later that night, she got a text message from him saying he had been kidnapped because “Rod had gotten him into something.” Police later identified Rod by another name, Jaron, who was the victim’s childhood friend and current roommate.
Comments / 0