Sri Lanka inflation rate surges to 70.2% in August
(Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Sri Lanka accelerated to 70.2% in August, the statistics department said on Wednesday, as the island nation reels under its worst economic crisis in decades.
Canada records C$6.33 billion budget surplus over first four months of 2022/23
OTTAWA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canada recorded a C$6.33 billion ($4.67 billion) budget surplus for the first four months of the 2022/23 fiscal year, helped by higher tax revenues and the ending of coronavirus support measures, the finance ministry said on Friday.
Trussonomics: Chancellor’s budget marks sharp break in economic policy
Liz Truss, who railed against years of Treasury orthodoxy on the campaign trail, got her chance on Friday to put into a practice an economic vision that marks a sharp break with the past decade of Conservative rule.The Prime Minister sat nodding approvingly behind Kwasi Kwarteng, as the Chancellor announced a multi-billion pound package of tax cuts that thrilled free-marketeers but spooked the markets and shocked mainstream economists.Mr Kwarteng, an ideological bedfellow of the Prime Minister, told MPs that growth would be his guiding light as he pledged to abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners...
Corporation tax hike on big business profits cancelled, says Kwarteng
The planned increase in corporation tax on big business profits will be axed, the chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced, claiming the move can help boost wages and jobs.The levy was due to rise from 19 per cent to 25 per cent next April – after Rishi Sunak accepted the low rate had failed to boost investment – but will now stay at the lowest rate in the G20, at a cost of £19bn.Earlier this week, an analysis by the IPPR think tank found that – even with the 19p rate, by far the lowest of leading economies – the...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Two of the world’s greatest economists disagree on whether you have to lose your job to bring inflation down
Olivier Jean Blanchard, French economist and senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, in May 2019. How many Americans have to lose their jobs to control inflation?. That’s the question two of the world’s top economists debated in a Goldman Sachs research note on Monday. Jan...
A recession is now likely in 2023. Here's what could trigger a sharp downturn in the economy
When it’s still sunny and mild, it’s tough to imagine a winter storm brewing in the distance. But it’s probably coming. The economy is still on seemingly sturdy footing. Job growth remains solid. Consumer and business spending have held up despite historically high inflation and sharply rising interest rates.
The US is adding millionaires at the fastest rate this century while the 'quiet fleecing' of American workers' pay continues
As Americans are grappling with rising prices across the economy, the rich are getting richer. In 2021, the US added 2.5 million "new millionaires," according to Credit Suisse's annual wealth report released Tuesday, accounting for nearly half of the global increase of 5.2 million. Per the report, this growth marked...
Stimulus Update: Data Shows Boosted Child Tax Credit Slashed Child Poverty Rates in Half
Clearly, the enhanced credit did a world of good. The absence of the boosted Child Tax Credit has been a tough blow for parents this year. Last year, the enhanced credit pulled many children out of poverty, which explains why some lawmakers are fighting to bring it back. The American...
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
Unemployment falls to lowest point in 48 years but pay lags behind inflation amid cost of living crisis
Unemployment in the UK fell over the last three months to the lowest rate since 1974.The number of workers on payrolls rose by 71,000 between July and August to 29.7 million, according to Office for National Statisics (ONS) data.The unemployment rate for May to July 2022 fell from 3.8 per cent the previous quarter to 3.6 per cent, the lowest rate since May to July 1974.However, employees saw their pay fall behind sky-high inflation despite another rise in earnings as the cost-of-living crisis hit hard. Total weekly hours worked also fell by 3.5 million and remain below pre-pandemic levels.The...
Kwarteng ‘betting the house’ with tax plans helping only those on above £155k
Kwasi Kwarteng is “betting the house” and putting national debt on an “unsustainable rising path” with vast tax cuts that only benefit those earning more than £155,000, according to the Institute of Fiscal Studies.The respected financial think tank accused the Chancellor of detailing the biggest package of cuts in 50 years “without even a semblance of an effort to make the public finance numbers add up”.Director Paul Johnson gave a scathing assessment of the Chancellor’s economic strategy that included nearly £45 billion a year in tax cuts and a huge hike in borrowing.Worth repeating. Take all the tax changes coming...
Britain Unveils Anti-inflation Budget As Recession Looms
The UK's new government unveils Friday multibillion-pound measures aimed at supporting households and businesses hit by decades-high inflation. Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, fresh from being appointed by new Prime Minister Liz Truss, will deliver his mini-budget at 0830 GMT. Kwarteng announced late Thursday he will scrap Truss's predecessor Boris Johnson's...
Vietnam plans cuts in fuel taxes as inflation rises
HANOI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's finance ministry on Friday said it is proposing to the legislature cutting the special consumption tax and value-added tax on fuels to keep inflation under 4% this year.
Truss declares war on tax: PM 'will cut stamp duty' to boost economy in emergency Budget as well as reversing NI hike and ditching corporation tax and City bonus cap
Liz Truss is preparing to wield the axe on tax in the 'emergency Budget' this week - with slashing stamp duty on the cards. The package being laid out by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday will ease the pressure on struggling families by reversing the national insurance hike. It is...
Inflation eases for second month in a row but remains high at 8.3%
Inflation only increased by 0.1 per cent in August, but it still climbed upward by 8.3 per cent in the past 12 months, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. President Joe Biden hailed the news in a statement on Tuesday and said...
Average earners £500 worse off despite Government aid say economists
Most people will be left worse off this year despite the massive package of Government support to deal with the cost of living crisis, a leading economic think tank has warned.The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said soaring prices meant a median earner will be £500 worse off in real terms than they were last year – a cut of around 3% in their income.In an online presentation ahead Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday, the IFS said higher earners would be £1,000 worse – an even bigger percentage drop in their income – although those on low incomes or...
Spain plans tax hike for millionaires to help those in need
Spain’s Socialist-led coalition government is planning a temporary higher tax rate on the richest 1% of the country from next year, in addition to its windfall taxes on large energy companies and banks. “We are proposing a redistribution of the effort, among those who have the most, to fund...
Government to borrow more than £70 billion to fund energy help and tax cuts
The Government will borrow an extra £70 billion over the coming months to fund its massive energy bills support for households and businesses.The combined energy schemes will cost around £60 billion over the first six months, the Chancellor announced on Friday.The business relief package, which provides companies with a discount on their bills, will cost around £29 billion over the period.Meanwhile the support for regular people, which caps bills at £2,500 for the average household – although your bill can be higher or lower if you use more or less energy than the average – will cost £31 billion, according...
The Fed’s fight against inflation could cost the US 1.2 million jobs
Minneapolis CNN Business — In its efforts to bring down historic inflation and cool the economy, the Federal Reserve has used multiple euphemisms to describe the potential impact on Americans’ jobs, from economic “pain” to “unfortunate costs” and a “softening labor market.”. Data,...
