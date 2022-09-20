ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trussonomics: Chancellor’s budget marks sharp break in economic policy

Liz Truss, who railed against years of Treasury orthodoxy on the campaign trail, got her chance on Friday to put into a practice an economic vision that marks a sharp break with the past decade of Conservative rule.The Prime Minister sat nodding approvingly behind Kwasi Kwarteng, as the Chancellor announced a multi-billion pound package of tax cuts that thrilled free-marketeers but spooked the markets and shocked mainstream economists.Mr Kwarteng, an ideological bedfellow of the Prime Minister, told MPs that growth would be his guiding light as he pledged to abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Corporation tax hike on big business profits cancelled, says Kwarteng

The planned increase in corporation tax on big business profits will be axed, the chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced, claiming the move can help boost wages and jobs.The levy was due to rise from 19 per cent to 25 per cent next April – after Rishi Sunak accepted the low rate had failed to boost investment – but will now stay at the lowest rate in the G20, at a cost of £19bn.Earlier this week, an analysis by the IPPR think tank found that – even with the 19p rate, by far the lowest of leading economies – the...
INCOME TAX
freightwaves.com

Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude

Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Unemployment falls to lowest point in 48 years but pay lags behind inflation amid cost of living crisis

Unemployment in the UK fell over the last three months to the lowest rate since 1974.The number of workers on payrolls rose by 71,000 between July and August to 29.7 million, according to Office for National Statisics (ONS) data.The unemployment rate for May to July 2022 fell from 3.8 per cent the previous quarter to 3.6 per cent, the lowest rate since May to July 1974.However, employees saw their pay fall behind sky-high inflation despite another rise in earnings as the cost-of-living crisis hit hard. Total weekly hours worked also fell by 3.5 million and remain below pre-pandemic levels.The...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Kwarteng ‘betting the house’ with tax plans helping only those on above £155k

Kwasi Kwarteng is “betting the house” and putting national debt on an “unsustainable rising path” with vast tax cuts that only benefit those earning more than £155,000, according to the Institute of Fiscal Studies.The respected financial think tank accused the Chancellor of detailing the biggest package of cuts in 50 years “without even a semblance of an effort to make the public finance numbers add up”.Director Paul Johnson gave a scathing assessment of the Chancellor’s economic strategy that included nearly £45 billion a year in tax cuts and a huge hike in borrowing.Worth repeating. Take all the tax changes coming...
INCOME TAX
International Business Times

Britain Unveils Anti-inflation Budget As Recession Looms

The UK's new government unveils Friday multibillion-pound measures aimed at supporting households and businesses hit by decades-high inflation. Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, fresh from being appointed by new Prime Minister Liz Truss, will deliver his mini-budget at 0830 GMT. Kwarteng announced late Thursday he will scrap Truss's predecessor Boris Johnson's...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Average earners £500 worse off despite Government aid say economists

Most people will be left worse off this year despite the massive package of Government support to deal with the cost of living crisis, a leading economic think tank has warned.The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said soaring prices meant a median earner will be £500 worse off in real terms than they were last year – a cut of around 3% in their income.In an online presentation ahead Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday, the IFS said higher earners would be £1,000 worse – an even bigger percentage drop in their income – although those on low incomes or...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government to borrow more than £70 billion to fund energy help and tax cuts

The Government will borrow an extra £70 billion over the coming months to fund its massive energy bills support for households and businesses.The combined energy schemes will cost around £60 billion over the first six months, the Chancellor announced on Friday.The business relief package, which provides companies with a discount on their bills, will cost around £29 billion over the period.Meanwhile the support for regular people, which caps bills at £2,500 for the average household – although your bill can be higher or lower if you use more or less energy than the average – will cost £31 billion, according...
INCOME TAX
CNN

The Fed’s fight against inflation could cost the US 1.2 million jobs

Minneapolis CNN Business — In its efforts to bring down historic inflation and cool the economy, the Federal Reserve has used multiple euphemisms to describe the potential impact on Americans’ jobs, from economic “pain” to “unfortunate costs” and a “softening labor market.”. Data,...
