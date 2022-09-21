Read full article on original website
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
hellowoodlands.com
Rock the Row Concert Series Returns this Fall
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Rock the Row returns this fall with an exciting new lineup of live music performances. All concerts take place Thursday nights at Hughes Landing from 7 to 9 p.m. Produced by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department, the 2022 fall concert series, sponsored by Tachus Fiber Internet, features a variety of local artists. Rock the Row is also sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corporation®.
Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional brings homemade food to The Woodlands area
Mexican Mom, a traditional Mexican kitchen, opened Sept. 21 on Sawdust Road. (Courtesy Mexican Mom) Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional opened Sept. 21 at 1027 Sawdust Road, Ste. 375, The Woodlands. The Mexican restaurant offers a weekly menu featuring homemade recipes. 832-614-1798. Facebook: Mexican Mom. REPORTER, THE WOODLANDS. Kylee joined Community...
thekatynews.com
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church presents H-E-B’s Scott McClelland in kickoff of inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church’s Adult Ministries presents former H-E-B president and now senior advisor Scott McClelland in the inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3, where he will discuss about how his own faith and career have intersected throughout his life. The speaker series is an offshoot of “Working Faith,” a new program that will launch Oct. 16, focusing on how to erase the Sunday-Monday divide when it comes to faith. The idea is for people to begin to see their careers as a way to lives their Christian faith every day, with the goal of engaging and impacting men and women throughout the Houston area, not just those who already call St. Luke’s home.
thekatynews.com
Fort Bend County Fair Kick-Off Parade
It’s a parade! The iconic Parade will officially kick off the 86th Annual Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo on Friday, September 23, at 9:00 am. The 2022 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo’s 10-day fair run will be from September 23 to October 2, 2022. The Parade is part of the Fair’s festivities that include rodeo action, carnival rides, fair foods, live entertainment, and livestock shows. The Parade will have approximately 200 entries, such as floats, horse-drawn wagons, antique vehicles, trail rides, and marching bands. Leading the Parade will be the Mayors of Fort Bend County – including Mayors of Richmond, Rosenberg, Sugar Land, Needville, Meadows Place, Missouri City, and more.
CultureMap talks newest Great Wolf Lodge adventure park that will open in Webster, TX on ABC13
Slated to open in mid-to-late 2024, the resort will have 532 rooms, a 95,000-square-foot indoor water park, and a 58,000-square-foot family entertainment room.
papercitymag.com
Texas Children’s Hospital Gets a Monumental $10 Million Gift — Houston’s Oldest Women’s Organization Steps Up For Neurological Research
Dr. Huda Zoghbi addresses the gathering at the Blue Bird Circle Know Your Clinic Day at the Duncan NRI at Texas Children's Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital) In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Blue Bird Circle, Houston’s oldest organization of women volunteering their time and efforts to...
Click2Houston.com
Removal of LGBTQ+ book display from Huntsville Public Library draws crowds to council meeting speaking in favor and against the decision
HUNTSVILLE – About a dozen or so Huntsville residents spoke passionately about the Read With Pride display celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Some say it’s about time that type of literature is made available, while others defended their choice to avoid it and shield it from their children. There’s...
mocomotive.com
First shipping container restaurant food park opens in Montgomery County
The Deck Food Park is operating under a soft opening prior to the grand opening Oct. 15. (Courtesy The Deck Food Park) The Deck Food Park, the first food park utilizing Conex shipping containers in Montgomery County, celebrated its soft opening at 5802 FM 1488 Road, Magnolia, on Sept. 16.
fox26houston.com
Mega-popular Lotus Seafood opens 5th location
Family-owned Lotus Seafood is expanding its reach to Stafford, TX with its largest location which includes a full bar and signature drinks. The new spot also boasts new menu items. Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards speaks with the general manager about the expansion and finds out the winner of a year of free seafood!
3 new taco, seafood restaurants in The Woodlands area
Fuego Tacos Tapas & Tequila opened Sept. 2 with a limited menu. (Courtesy Fuego Tacos Tapas and Tequila) Two restaurants serving tacos opened in August and September and a seafood restaurant is under new management east of I-45 in south Montgomery County. 1. Taqueria La Iturbidense, a Mexican food truck,...
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Best Dressed Women Embrace Sequins at Lunch With This Famed Designer In Town
The 2022 Houston Chronicle Best Dressed honorees backstage at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What a conundrum the Houston Chronicle Best Dressed luncheon presented to Houston fashion mavens on this late September day when the ornery mercury soared to 95 degrees. And what to wear midday in homage to featured designer Naeem Khan, whose fashions trend toward glitz and evening?
luxury-houses.net
This $5.499 Million Home in Spring is A Dream Place for A Perfect Lifestyle
The Home in Spring, a dream property with details in every corner, lots of natural light throughout featuring a floating staircase, covered patio deck with summer kitchen and fireplace and more is now available for sale. This home located at 26 Norlund Way, Spring, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Alejandra De La Campa (Phone: 936-777-4626) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spring.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2′s Frank Billingsley celebrates 40 years in broadcasting; Share your well-wishes for the beloved meteorologist here
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley is celebrating 40 years of broadcasting on Sept. 22. Share your well-wishes for Frank as he celebrates this milestone in his career in the form below. We’ll share them with Frank and we could share your comments on-air and online with him as we honor our beloved chief meteorologist.
Click2Houston.com
Texas artist Kate Watson is a country music star on the rise
HOUSTON – From American Idol to Houston Life!. We’re introducing you to a talented Conroe singer-songwriter making her name in country music. Find out why Kate Watson is the next best thing in Texas country and already has big celebrity fans, including Parker McCollum. Watson grew up singing...
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen in works for Tomball
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen is expected to open in mid-November. (Courtesy Pexels) Ever Mendoza, the owner of Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen, said the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning a mid-November opening. Mendoza said the restaurant will include breakfast and a full bar menu. The eatery is planned for 30006 Hwy. 249, Ste. H, Tomball. www.facebook.com/fajitas.margaritas.
Click2Houston.com
Elementary school students react to watching their teacher on ‘The Voice’
We’re celebrating a music teacher from Willis who stepped out of her comfort zone and performed on national television. Alexis McLaughlin appeared on last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’ right here on KPRC 2. Unfortunately, no chairs turned for McLaughlin, however, her students are still beaming with pride.
Downtown Houston welcomes new tequila-fueled Mexican restaurant
Real Agave is a new spot by Bill Floyd, veteran restaurateur behind El Real Tex-Mex.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received Today 9/20222
IN SHELTER – A372051. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 09/20/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
hellowoodlands.com
Race to Register for the Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Registration is quickly filling up for the 17th annual Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas race that will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m. This highly anticipated event is hosted by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department and will begin at Northshore Park (2505 Lake Woodlands Drive).
