The Woodlands, TX

hellowoodlands.com

Rock the Row Concert Series Returns this Fall

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Rock the Row returns this fall with an exciting new lineup of live music performances. All concerts take place Thursday nights at Hughes Landing from 7 to 9 p.m. Produced by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department, the 2022 fall concert series, sponsored by Tachus Fiber Internet, features a variety of local artists. Rock the Row is also sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corporation®.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
thekatynews.com

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church presents H-E-B’s Scott McClelland in kickoff of inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church’s Adult Ministries presents former H-E-B president and now senior advisor Scott McClelland in the inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3, where he will discuss about how his own faith and career have intersected throughout his life. The speaker series is an offshoot of “Working Faith,” a new program that will launch Oct. 16, focusing on how to erase the Sunday-Monday divide when it comes to faith. The idea is for people to begin to see their careers as a way to lives their Christian faith every day, with the goal of engaging and impacting men and women throughout the Houston area, not just those who already call St. Luke’s home.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Fort Bend County Fair Kick-Off Parade

It’s a parade! The iconic Parade will officially kick off the 86th Annual Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo on Friday, September 23, at 9:00 am. The 2022 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo’s 10-day fair run will be from September 23 to October 2, 2022. The Parade is part of the Fair’s festivities that include rodeo action, carnival rides, fair foods, live entertainment, and livestock shows. The Parade will have approximately 200 entries, such as floats, horse-drawn wagons, antique vehicles, trail rides, and marching bands. Leading the Parade will be the Mayors of Fort Bend County – including Mayors of Richmond, Rosenberg, Sugar Land, Needville, Meadows Place, Missouri City, and more.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
papercitymag.com

Texas Children’s Hospital Gets a Monumental $10 Million Gift — Houston’s Oldest Women’s Organization Steps Up For Neurological Research

Dr. Huda Zoghbi addresses the gathering at the Blue Bird Circle Know Your Clinic Day at the Duncan NRI at Texas Children's Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital) In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Blue Bird Circle, Houston’s oldest organization of women volunteering their time and efforts to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Mega-popular Lotus Seafood opens 5th location

Family-owned Lotus Seafood is expanding its reach to Stafford, TX with its largest location which includes a full bar and signature drinks. The new spot also boasts new menu items. Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards speaks with the general manager about the expansion and finds out the winner of a year of free seafood!
STAFFORD, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Best Dressed Women Embrace Sequins at Lunch With This Famed Designer In Town

The 2022 Houston Chronicle Best Dressed honorees backstage at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What a conundrum the Houston Chronicle Best Dressed luncheon presented to Houston fashion mavens on this late September day when the ornery mercury soared to 95 degrees. And what to wear midday in homage to featured designer Naeem Khan, whose fashions trend toward glitz and evening?
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $5.499 Million Home in Spring is A Dream Place for A Perfect Lifestyle

The Home in Spring, a dream property with details in every corner, lots of natural light throughout featuring a floating staircase, covered patio deck with summer kitchen and fireplace and more is now available for sale. This home located at 26 Norlund Way, Spring, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Alejandra De La Campa (Phone: 936-777-4626) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spring.
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2′s Frank Billingsley celebrates 40 years in broadcasting; Share your well-wishes for the beloved meteorologist here

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley is celebrating 40 years of broadcasting on Sept. 22. Share your well-wishes for Frank as he celebrates this milestone in his career in the form below. We’ll share them with Frank and we could share your comments on-air and online with him as we honor our beloved chief meteorologist.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas artist Kate Watson is a country music star on the rise

HOUSTON – From American Idol to Houston Life!. We’re introducing you to a talented Conroe singer-songwriter making her name in country music. Find out why Kate Watson is the next best thing in Texas country and already has big celebrity fans, including Parker McCollum. Watson grew up singing...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen in works for Tomball

Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen is expected to open in mid-November. (Courtesy Pexels) Ever Mendoza, the owner of Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen, said the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning a mid-November opening. Mendoza said the restaurant will include breakfast and a full bar menu. The eatery is planned for 30006 Hwy. 249, Ste. H, Tomball. www.facebook.com/fajitas.margaritas.
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

Elementary school students react to watching their teacher on ‘The Voice’

We’re celebrating a music teacher from Willis who stepped out of her comfort zone and performed on national television. Alexis McLaughlin appeared on last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’ right here on KPRC 2. Unfortunately, no chairs turned for McLaughlin, however, her students are still beaming with pride.
WILLIS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Race to Register for the Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Registration is quickly filling up for the 17th annual Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas race that will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m. This highly anticipated event is hosted by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department and will begin at Northshore Park (2505 Lake Woodlands Drive).
THE WOODLANDS, TX

