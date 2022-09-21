Read full article on original website
Related
Water main break causes disruptions in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Water gushed from a broken water main along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township, filling the parking lot of the Parkway Shopping Plaza around 11:30 a.m. Crews from Pennsylvania American Water say 70 homes and businesses were impacted, including nearby schools. "To be honest...
Water main break on San Souci Parkway
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main has broken along the San Souci Highway in Hanover Township causing an impact on the roads and businesses nearby. Crews tell Eyewitness News it happened around 11:00 a.m. Thursday in front of the Dollar General on the San Souci Parkway. That section of the road is down […]
Sewer line break opens hole in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — The water company was dealing with a broken 18-inch sewer line in Dunmore. A large hole opened at the intersection of Poplar Street and Quincy Avenue. The intersection had to be closed to traffic. PA American Water says a contractor came and make repairs. Want to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Rentschler's Ice Cream to reopen Monday, 7 months after fire destroyed landmark business
Rentschler's Ice Cream in Ringtown will reopen Monday, just a few doors from the former location that was destroyed by fire in February. "It's finally here!" according to the store's social media posts. "We've missed you all, so make you sure you stop on out to say hello!" The new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
PP&L crews repairing Lancaster electric pole, outages possible
LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a possibility of power outages in the City of Lancaster on Wednesday, Sept. 21, as PP&L and Lancaster Township Fire Department crews service a damaged electrical pole in the 700 block of Fairview Ave, Lancaster Township. The power grid affected by the...
Threat shuts down Mahanoy Area School District
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Students and teachers filled the streets of downtown Mahanoy City after officials said a threat forced the school district to evacuate everyone. Branden Ritsko, an 8th grader, was having a normal day of classes until he heard the announcement around lunchtime. “I was sitting in...
Route 581 closed after truck, minivan crash in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Route 581 west is closed Wednesday afternoon after a cement truck and minivan crashed in Cumberland County, authorities said. All westbound lanes closed after the crash around 12:40 p.m. near the beginning of Route 11 in Lemoyne, according to 511PA. Traffic maps show a long line of traffic backed up...
Township to 'sniff out' offensive smell in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Even with the windows rolled all the way up, you can still smell that smell as you drive up St. Clair Avenue in the hills just outside Pottsville. It's a familiar scent to some, but for the longest time, neighbors in East Norwegian Township couldn't figure out where it was coming from.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlvr.org
Bethlehem residents voice concern over ‘maple syrup smell’ pouring over area
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Residents on Tuesday brought a concerning smell to the attention of Bethlehem City Council. George Andrews, who lives near Cypress Road, took to the podium to represent the group in their concerns. “We’re having very, very awful smells,” Andrews said. “It’s all about air quality. We...
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Pa. school district: reports
A Pa. school district in Schuylkill County evacuated all students and staff on Thursday in response to a bomb threat, according to reports. On Manahoy Area School District’s social media page, the district said the building was cleared after state police used eight bomb-detecting dogs to search the district’s building that housed the elementary and junior/high schools.
PennDOT to begin $4.8 million resurfacing project next week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT announced Wednesday that a 4.8-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County is set to begin next week. The project extends from Cameron Street in Harrisburg through Swatara Township, to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township. Weather permitting, contractors are expected to begin...
skooknews.com
Firefighters Responding to House Fire in Lansford
Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Lansford on Wednesday morning. Around 11:00am, emergency personnel were called to 511 East Abbott Street for a possible house fire. Early reports were a working fire was found in an attic. A RIT team has also been called. Schuylkill County units from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
skooknews.com
Mahanoy Area Evacuates and Dismisses Due to Bomb Threat
Law enforcement responded to a bomb threat Thursday at Mahanoy Area in Mahanoy City. Just before 12:30pm, Thursday, students from Mahanoy Area were evacuated after a bomb threat was received. Local law enforcement and State Police were called to the scene. Students were later dismissed from staging locations off the...
skooknews.com
No Injuries Reported After Collision in Ashland
No injuries were reported after a collision in Ashland on Thursday morning. Just after 7:00am, Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Centre Street and 20th Street for a motor vehicle accident. The crash involved two vehicles that collided at the intersection. .No injuries were reported. Responding to...
Times News
One injured in West Penn crash
One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when involved in a crash in West Penn Township. The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. as the driver was traveling south on Route 309 and was rear-ended. West Penn firefighters and members of the Tamaqua Rescue Squad and Tamaqua ambulance extricated the victim. The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to St. Luke’s Miners campus in Coaldale. West Penn Township police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #5
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain (2-2) @ Southern Lehigh (3-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saucon Valley (2-2) @ Pottsville Area (1-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northwestern Lehigh (3-1) @ Lehighton (1-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Salisbury Township (0-4)...
Zoning board: Bus lot to go into residential Luzerne County neighborhood
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It's a blow to people living in a Luzerne County neighborhood. The Hanover Township zoning board voted 3 to 2 to allow a bus depot to operate on a property on South Main Street in the Preston section of Hanover Township by the Hanover Industrial Park.
Fire damages apartment building in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged an apartment building in Luzerne County. Flames broke out around 9 p.m. on Tuesday along Boland Avenue in Hanover Township. Officials say the fire started on the second-floor apartment, and the building suffered heavy damage. One person was home when the...
homenewspa.com
Lehigh Township supervisors discuss road work and personal shooting ranges
The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 13 to discuss road work and personal shooting ranges, among other topics. After approving bills about general fund and state fund checks, the board heard from representatives concerning a plan for the Fields at Cottonwood. The board agreed to approve the plan, pending a review by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission and a final review by the township engineer. They also approved requests for extensions regarding three other plans, and to release funds for Northampton Area School District.
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
Comments / 2