Pottsville, PA

WBRE

Water main break on San Souci Parkway

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main has broken along the San Souci Highway in Hanover Township causing an impact on the roads and businesses nearby. Crews tell Eyewitness News it happened around 11:00 a.m. Thursday in front of the Dollar General on the San Souci Parkway. That section of the road is down […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Sewer line break opens hole in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — The water company was dealing with a broken 18-inch sewer line in Dunmore. A large hole opened at the intersection of Poplar Street and Quincy Avenue. The intersection had to be closed to traffic. PA American Water says a contractor came and make repairs. Want to...
DUNMORE, PA
City
Pottsville, PA
Pottsville, PA
Government
County
Schuylkill County, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abc27.com

PP&L crews repairing Lancaster electric pole, outages possible

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a possibility of power outages in the City of Lancaster on Wednesday, Sept. 21, as PP&L and Lancaster Township Fire Department crews service a damaged electrical pole in the 700 block of Fairview Ave, Lancaster Township. The power grid affected by the...
LANCASTER, PA
Newswatch 16

Threat shuts down Mahanoy Area School District

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Students and teachers filled the streets of downtown Mahanoy City after officials said a threat forced the school district to evacuate everyone. Branden Ritsko, an 8th grader, was having a normal day of classes until he heard the announcement around lunchtime. “I was sitting in...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
PennLive.com

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Pa. school district: reports

A Pa. school district in Schuylkill County evacuated all students and staff on Thursday in response to a bomb threat, according to reports. On Manahoy Area School District’s social media page, the district said the building was cleared after state police used eight bomb-detecting dogs to search the district’s building that housed the elementary and junior/high schools.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

PennDOT to begin $4.8 million resurfacing project next week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT announced Wednesday that a 4.8-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County is set to begin next week. The project extends from Cameron Street in Harrisburg through Swatara Township, to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township. Weather permitting, contractors are expected to begin...
HARRISBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Firefighters Responding to House Fire in Lansford

Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Lansford on Wednesday morning. Around 11:00am, emergency personnel were called to 511 East Abbott Street for a possible house fire. Early reports were a working fire was found in an attic. A RIT team has also been called. Schuylkill County units from...
LANSFORD, PA
skooknews.com

Mahanoy Area Evacuates and Dismisses Due to Bomb Threat

Law enforcement responded to a bomb threat Thursday at Mahanoy Area in Mahanoy City. Just before 12:30pm, Thursday, students from Mahanoy Area were evacuated after a bomb threat was received. Local law enforcement and State Police were called to the scene. Students were later dismissed from staging locations off the...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
skooknews.com

No Injuries Reported After Collision in Ashland

No injuries were reported after a collision in Ashland on Thursday morning. Just after 7:00am, Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Centre Street and 20th Street for a motor vehicle accident. The crash involved two vehicles that collided at the intersection. .No injuries were reported. Responding to...
ASHLAND, PA
Times News

One injured in West Penn crash

One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when involved in a crash in West Penn Township. The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. as the driver was traveling south on Route 309 and was rear-ended. West Penn firefighters and members of the Tamaqua Rescue Squad and Tamaqua ambulance extricated the victim. The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to St. Luke’s Miners campus in Coaldale. West Penn Township police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #5

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain (2-2) @ Southern Lehigh (3-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saucon Valley (2-2) @ Pottsville Area (1-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northwestern Lehigh (3-1) @ Lehighton (1-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Salisbury Township (0-4)...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages apartment building in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged an apartment building in Luzerne County. Flames broke out around 9 p.m. on Tuesday along Boland Avenue in Hanover Township. Officials say the fire started on the second-floor apartment, and the building suffered heavy damage. One person was home when the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Lehigh Township supervisors discuss road work and personal shooting ranges

The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 13 to discuss road work and personal shooting ranges, among other topics. After approving bills about general fund and state fund checks, the board heard from representatives concerning a plan for the Fields at Cottonwood. The board agreed to approve the plan, pending a review by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission and a final review by the township engineer. They also approved requests for extensions regarding three other plans, and to release funds for Northampton Area School District.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

