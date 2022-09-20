ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

'It's just amazing': Utah's 20 new state flag semifinalist designs reach state Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — Angelina Nading beams as she runs over to a set of 20 flags aligned near the steps of the state Capitol on Thursday. Nading, a junior at Uintah High School in Vernal and a member of the city's youth city council, immediately sifts through the designs searching for a blue flag with eight stars circling an old beehive design. It's a design she created after attending a flag design workshop earlier this year, as state leaders asked Utahns to submit designs for a new state flag.
Countries Utah imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Utah imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Utah. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Utah receives $10.8 million for opioid crisis

SALT LAKE CITY — In an effort to fight the opioid crisis, the Biden-Harris administration is divvying up $1.5 billion to all states and territories. Of that money going out, the Biden-Harris administration will be giving the state of Utah just over $10.8 million. The grant is intended to...
What Makes These the BEST Small Towns in Utah for Retirees?

For retirees who enjoy all four seasons, the state of Utah is sure to please. Known for its mountainous views and variety of outdoor activities, the Beehive State is home to the Great Salt Lake as well as hundreds of other famous landmarks. The cost of living is exceptional and the weather is sunny! If you’re looking to stay close to Salt Lake City but downsize for retirement, then here’s a list of the best small towns nearby!
Stephen Colbert roasts Utah Senate candidate's viral campaign rap

Utah Republican Senate candidate Linda Paulson has a new fan. Driving the news: Late-night host Stephen Colbert poked fun at Paulson's viral, 57-second campaign ad on The Late Show Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Paulson's rhymes had racked up more than 4 million views on Twitter. 🎵 How it goes: "Hey...
Meet Shelldon, a ‘sassy’ example of Utah’s desert tortoise adoption program

Whenever strawberries are out, Shelldon comes running — or as fast as a desert tortoise can in pursuit of his favorite treat. Shelldon is a desert tortoise that Crystal Ross adopted five years ago through the Utah Desert Tortoise Adoption Program. It was established in the 1990s to help protect the species after the desert tortoise (Gopherus agassizii, if you’re being formal) was listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act. Habitat loss has caused population decline, and fires in southwest Utah during 2005 burned almost 15,000 acres of land which severely impacted tortoises.
Weekly COVID report shows spread continues to decrease in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 1,919 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths over the past week. The seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases reported has continued to decrease over the last few months and is currently at 274 new reported cases per day, down from over 1,000 per day in July and 359 last week, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services' weekly report. At-home testing is not included in the results.
