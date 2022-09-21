ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

ABC 15 News

What's next for the school choice expansion in Arizona?

PHOENIX — Universal school choice expansion is on hold in Arizona. The Secretary of State's office is working to validate all the signatures that were turned in Friday by the group, "Save Our Schools." It's all part of a citizens' referendum effort to stop the expansion from taking effect....
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Four Angels Foundation: Nonprofit providing continued resources for those who have completed rehabilitation

Four Angels Foundation is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. As an advocate, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Roberta Duah has dedicated the last 20 years to providing resources that benefit the underserved within the community, focusing on the Behavioral Health population in Maricopa County. Through her experience, Roberta recognized a combination...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Staying hot ahead of storm chances

PHOENIX — Triple digits are sticking around for a few days, but not for much longer. We topped out at 104 today in Phoenix with similar temperatures expected on Monday. Thunderstorm chances increase again Monday evening and stick around for the rest of the week, too. For now, only 10% storm chances are expected through Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman arrested for alleged money laundering, human smuggling

EL MIRAGE — Police say a woman was arrested in El Mirage Friday for alleged money laundering and human smuggling after police received a report that someone was being held for ransom. Officials were told that there were multiple people being held against their will in a house near...
ABC 15 News

Two survive helicopter crash near Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road

Two people survived a helicopter crash east of the Valley Monday morning. Crews responded to the incident near Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road around 9 a.m. Video from the scene showed a small aircraft in a desert area four miles north of Falcon Field Airport that appeared to be heavily damaged and smoking.
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

3-year-old boy hospitalized after falling into pool

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. — A 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after officials say he fell into a backyard pool Saturday night. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home near El Mirage Road and Olive Avenue. Officials say the boy got out the back door of...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

PD: Police shoot, kill man throwing rocks at patrol cars and officers

PHOENIX — Officials say a man was shot and killed after he was throwing rocks and other items at patrol cars and officers Saturday night. The shooting happened near 19th and Glendale avenues around 6:45 p.m.. Officials say patrol cars were driving through an intersection after responding to an...
GLENDALE, AZ

