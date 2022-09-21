Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 15 News
What's next for the school choice expansion in Arizona?
PHOENIX — Universal school choice expansion is on hold in Arizona. The Secretary of State's office is working to validate all the signatures that were turned in Friday by the group, "Save Our Schools." It's all part of a citizens' referendum effort to stop the expansion from taking effect....
ABC 15 News
Abortion rights rally held at State Capitol following Friday's ruling
PHOENIX — Chants like “pro-life is a lie, they don’t care if people die” could be heard being shouted outside of the State Capitol Saturday evening. More than one hundred protesters were rallying and standing up for abortion rights. “Not the church. Not the state. We...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances return for this last week of the monsoon
PHOENIX — It's going to be a hot start to the week as high pressure sits overhead. Valley temperatures will warm back into the 100s this afternoon. Phoenix looks to top out at 105 today, putting us just three degrees shy of today's record set all the way back in the 1980s.
ABC 15 News
'I'm really not dead!' Man wrongly declared dead by Social Security Administration
PHOENIX — "I'm really not dead." It's a fact, but one that Dan Kapetanovic had to work hard to prove. When he went to the hospital for an operation, he learned his healthcare had been canceled because the Social Security Administration had declared him deceased. Reports saying Dan had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 15 News
Four Angels Foundation: Nonprofit providing continued resources for those who have completed rehabilitation
Four Angels Foundation is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. As an advocate, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Roberta Duah has dedicated the last 20 years to providing resources that benefit the underserved within the community, focusing on the Behavioral Health population in Maricopa County. Through her experience, Roberta recognized a combination...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Staying hot ahead of storm chances
PHOENIX — Triple digits are sticking around for a few days, but not for much longer. We topped out at 104 today in Phoenix with similar temperatures expected on Monday. Thunderstorm chances increase again Monday evening and stick around for the rest of the week, too. For now, only 10% storm chances are expected through Thursday.
ABC 15 News
Woman arrested for alleged money laundering, human smuggling
EL MIRAGE — Police say a woman was arrested in El Mirage Friday for alleged money laundering and human smuggling after police received a report that someone was being held for ransom. Officials were told that there were multiple people being held against their will in a house near...
ABC 15 News
Two survive helicopter crash near Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road
Two people survived a helicopter crash east of the Valley Monday morning. Crews responded to the incident near Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road around 9 a.m. Video from the scene showed a small aircraft in a desert area four miles north of Falcon Field Airport that appeared to be heavily damaged and smoking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
3-year-old boy hospitalized after falling into pool
YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. — A 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after officials say he fell into a backyard pool Saturday night. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home near El Mirage Road and Olive Avenue. Officials say the boy got out the back door of...
ABC 15 News
PD: Police shoot, kill man throwing rocks at patrol cars and officers
PHOENIX — Officials say a man was shot and killed after he was throwing rocks and other items at patrol cars and officers Saturday night. The shooting happened near 19th and Glendale avenues around 6:45 p.m.. Officials say patrol cars were driving through an intersection after responding to an...
Comments / 0