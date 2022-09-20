ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Out of NWSL playoff race, Pride focus on bigger picture

By Orlando Sentinel Staff, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

The dog days are here for the Orlando Pride .

Yes, the Pride (5-8-6, 21 points) are eliminated from playoff contention after a string of losses sank their chances. They’ve failed to earn a point in a month.

Their matchup with the Carolina Courage at Exploria Stadium tonight, however, will be their inaugural “Woof Wednesday” game. Fans can bring their dogs to Exploria Stadium for the match, there will be Pup Cups served and a performance by Halftime Dogs.

“We’re obviously disappointed that we didn’t make the playoffs,” midfielder Jordyn Listro said. “We want to finish as strong as possible and in the best place in the standings as possible. That’s our focus, to get three wins and finish the season out strong because we’ve been putting in so much work.”

For the last few weeks, interim coach Seb Hines has focused on using these games, no matter the results, to build towards next season. The Pride have three remaining.

“Just go out and show what it means to play for this club,” Hines said of his message to his team. “Show what it means to play for each other. There’s been a real togetherness in everything we’ve been doing.”

The Pride had a seven-match unbeaten streak which launched them back into playoff contention. Consecutive losses to the OL Reign, Portland and Racing Louisville extinguished that optimism.

“The Seattle game was a heartbreaker. We played really well. Going into Portland, it was tough coming off that loss which I felt like should’ve been a tie or win,” Listro said. “I don’t think we played our best game against Louisville but it’s not a reflection of all the work we put in.”

In its first meeting with the Courage (7-8-4, 25 points), Orlando won 2-1 on May 18.

The Pride will have a second match this week, Sunday vs. the first-place San Diego Wave (10-6-4, 34 points), also at Exploria.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seb Hines
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy