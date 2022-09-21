ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Butler County peeper sentenced after pleading guilty

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The man caught on surveillance video looking into the window of a home in Liberty Township pleaded guilty. Kevin Ayers is now out of jail. Ayers was caught looking into a window of the home in the Four Bridges area on August 22. The Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Police say passenger in Villa Hills crash has died

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman has died days after a crash in Villa Hills. Police say Rosemary Newberry, 82, passed away Wednesday. Police say a driver was headed south on Bromley Crescent Springs Road when the vehicle went off of the road Saturday afternoon. It ran over a large piece of wood or a pole that was in the grass.
VILLA HILLS, KY
WKRC

House destroyed by fire in South Fairmount

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed by a fire in South Fairmount early Thursday. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Tremont Avenue. Officials say the home was abandoned. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman injured in critical condition after Clifton hit-and-run

CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run overnight in Clifton. It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on McAlpin Avenue near Middleton Avenue. Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. She was taken to the hospital, where...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman arrested in connection with husband's murder, man charged with dismembering the body

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman has been arrested in connection with her husband's murder, and his daughter's boyfriend is charged with trying to get rid of his body. Police responded to the couple’s house on Stone Path Drive near Manchester Road for a welfare check on Tuesday around 9 p.m. According to court documents, they found the dismembered body of Jeffrey Fellman in the garage of his home with his wife, 59-year-old Bonnie Vaughn.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Police investigate after report of shots fired in New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a report that shots were fired Wednesday night in New Richmond. Officers were called to the scene at Front Street and Quarry Street around 8:30 p.m. An investigation revealed that no one was shot, but crime scene tape was put up...
NEW RICHMOND, OH
WKRC

New Orleans has become homicide capital of country, Cincinnati ranks high

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - New Orleans now has the highest homicide rate per capita in the United States, and Cincinnati ranks high in another study, as well. One crime watchdog says he isn't at all surprised that New Orleans is in the top spot since it has experienced a dramatic increase in violence over the past three years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKRC

New brewery just opened in shuttered Rivertown Brewing space

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market craft brewery spent $4.3 million overhauling the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space in Monroe, and it just opened its doors to the public. Moeller Brew Barn, which Nick Moeller opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015, hosted its grand opening in the former Rivertown...
MONROE, OH

