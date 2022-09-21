Read full article on original website
No mail delivery for months on local street following postal worker dog attack
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - It's been months since residents on Clinton Springs Lane in Avondale have had mail delivered to their homes. The postal service stopped going there after a mail carrier was attacked by a dog. It’s now become a growing headache for the locals. “I just wish...
Police asking for help finding suspect in Corryville shooting that paralyzed man
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police want help tracking down a suspect in a shooting that left a man paralyzed. The shooting happened on West Corry Street in Corryville in August. Court documents say Richawn Walker waited in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Walgreen's, and fought with the victim before shooting him.
Truck driver flown to hospital after crash in Pendleton County
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A highway in Pendleton County, Kentucky, is back open after a crash involving an animal feed truck Wednesday. The crash happened at US 27 and Country Club Drive, south of Butler, Kentucky. The driver was trying to avoid another vehicle when it lost control and crashed.
Butler County peeper sentenced after pleading guilty
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The man caught on surveillance video looking into the window of a home in Liberty Township pleaded guilty. Kevin Ayers is now out of jail. Ayers was caught looking into a window of the home in the Four Bridges area on August 22. The Butler...
Blue Ash Police looking for man they say stole packages from retirement home
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Blue Ash Police are asking for help finding a suspected thief. They say the man was able to get into a retirement center and steal packages. Detectives say the door was locked, but the man waited until an unsuspecting person entered the building and he followed them inside.
Police say passenger in Villa Hills crash has died
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman has died days after a crash in Villa Hills. Police say Rosemary Newberry, 82, passed away Wednesday. Police say a driver was headed south on Bromley Crescent Springs Road when the vehicle went off of the road Saturday afternoon. It ran over a large piece of wood or a pole that was in the grass.
Enjoy a more intimiate Oktoberfest in Newport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's yet another chance to celebrate Oktoberfest, this time in a more intimate setting. Ludwig Roll shares a preview of Newport's Oktoberfest which kicks off Sept. 23.
House destroyed by fire in South Fairmount
SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed by a fire in South Fairmount early Thursday. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Tremont Avenue. Officials say the home was abandoned. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
Study examines possible pain treatment for patients with arthritis in their knees
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local sports medicine specialists are sharing research, they say, will help your knees. A study looked at what may and may not work for you if you have osteoarthritis of the knee. It was specifically looking at viscosupplementation, or using injections of hyaluronic acid (HA) to see...
Butler County 'Silent Watch' raises awareness about mental illness, suicide among veterans
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A poignant display Wednesday in Butler County will raise awareness about suicide among veterans. The Butler County Veterans Service Commission organized a "Silent Watch" at the intersection of High and Veterans Streets in Hamilton. Starting at 7 a.m. volunteers stood watch over an empty casket. More...
Kroger Wellness Festival brings celebrities, demonstrations and free samples to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) -- The Kroger Wellness Festival at The Banks kicks off the morning of Sept. 23 and it is bringing some big-name celebrities. Chrissy Teigan will be hosting cooking demonstrations on Friday afternoon; The Eli Young Band will have a free performance Friday evening and Carrie Underwood will be in town leading a cardio class on Saturday.
Woman injured in critical condition after Clifton hit-and-run
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run overnight in Clifton. It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on McAlpin Avenue near Middleton Avenue. Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. She was taken to the hospital, where...
Woman arrested in connection with husband's murder, man charged with dismembering the body
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman has been arrested in connection with her husband's murder, and his daughter's boyfriend is charged with trying to get rid of his body. Police responded to the couple’s house on Stone Path Drive near Manchester Road for a welfare check on Tuesday around 9 p.m. According to court documents, they found the dismembered body of Jeffrey Fellman in the garage of his home with his wife, 59-year-old Bonnie Vaughn.
Police: Reports of an active shooter at Princeton High School are a hoax
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Numerous law enforcement agencies were called to Princeton High School for a report of an active shooter but Sharonville Police say it was a hoax. All students are safe and accounted for, say Princeton officials. Numerous emergency crews were called to the school at about 10:15...
Police investigate after report of shots fired in New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a report that shots were fired Wednesday night in New Richmond. Officers were called to the scene at Front Street and Quarry Street around 8:30 p.m. An investigation revealed that no one was shot, but crime scene tape was put up...
New Orleans has become homicide capital of country, Cincinnati ranks high
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - New Orleans now has the highest homicide rate per capita in the United States, and Cincinnati ranks high in another study, as well. One crime watchdog says he isn't at all surprised that New Orleans is in the top spot since it has experienced a dramatic increase in violence over the past three years.
New brewery just opened in shuttered Rivertown Brewing space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market craft brewery spent $4.3 million overhauling the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space in Monroe, and it just opened its doors to the public. Moeller Brew Barn, which Nick Moeller opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015, hosted its grand opening in the former Rivertown...
Black CPD officer suspended after using the N-word during arrest reinstated
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati Police officer who was suspended after using a racial slur on the job has been reinstated. Detective Joehonny Reese was put on desk duty after he used the N-word while responding to a call of a belligerent teen. The teen had apparently been saying the...
