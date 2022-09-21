ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, NC

my40.tv

ADA ramps added to downtown Waynesville sidewalks

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — First, it was fresh pavement for Waynesville’s Main Street. Now, it's ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant ramps for the sidewalks along a short section of Church Street. Crews were busy Monday and Tuesday installing the ramps. A short section of Church Street was...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Waynesville, NC
Waynesville, NC
my40.tv

Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Waynesville leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at town meetings. It comes after several board members received what the town manager calls "credible threats." The town is considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings. A plan for...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Kids in the Creek program teaches Haywood students importance of water quality

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County middle school students got to splash around in a creek Wednesday, all while learning the importance of water quality. The Kids in the Creek program is hosted by Haywood Waterways Association in Waynesville. The purpose is to expose eighth-grade students to hands-on activities that raise awareness of the importance of clean water and the issues that could degrade water quality.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Man tries to burn down tent with man inside in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department say they charged a man for hitting a man with a baseball bat and attempting to burn down his tent while he was inside. Officers say that the victim reportedly told them that a man assaulted him with a baseball bat, doused him and his tent in lighter fluid while he was inside it, and tried to set his tent on fire.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Cars
my40.tv

Second man sentenced in Asheville gun store burglary of more than 30 firearms

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A second man has been sentenced in the theft of more than 30 guns from an Asheville store in January. Jesse Lynn Williams, 34, was sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison on Thursday, Sept. 22, for his role in the January burglary of Carolina Guns and Gear on Sweeten Creek Road, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena King announced.
ASHEVILLE, NC

