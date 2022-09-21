Read full article on original website
ADA ramps added to downtown Waynesville sidewalks
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — First, it was fresh pavement for Waynesville’s Main Street. Now, it's ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant ramps for the sidewalks along a short section of Church Street. Crews were busy Monday and Tuesday installing the ramps. A short section of Church Street was...
West Asheville townhome development shot down by planning and zoning board -- again
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a 72-unit townhome development in West Asheville have been turned down by planning and zoning officials for a second time. The development was proposed for Woodland Drive near Patton Avenue. Nearby residents voiced concerns about the increased traffic on the narrow road. The...
Traffic Alert: Some I-40 ramps in Haywood County to be closed this week
CLYDE, N.C. (WLOS) — Paving on Interstate 40 is causing some ramp closures. An ongoing project is requiring crews to intermittently close ramps on I-40 East and West at exit 27 (U.S. 74) starting Monday night, weather permitting. The closures will be scheduled 8 p.m.-7 a.m. the next day...
Bears damage Upstate property, kill chickens
A Pickens County resident is warning her community to beware of bears after her property was damaged and chickens killed.
Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
Free K-9 demonstration at Jackson Park
STAND T.A.L.L announced Thursday that they will hold a free K-9 Agility Demonstration on Tuesday with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Waynesville leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at town meetings. It comes after several board members received what the town manager calls "credible threats." The town is considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings. A plan for...
One dead in Greenville County crash
The Highway Patrol reports the driver of a 2001 Dodge Truck died after running off the roadway. The single vehicle collision occurred around 8PM Wednesday, on Secondary Road 178 in Greenville County.
I-26 closures scheduled this week
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced planned closures along Interstate 26 East Monday.
Help McDowell Co. deputies identify this individual
On September 2, a resident on Mack Noblitt Rd. in Old Fort reported a breaking and entering and larceny.
Kids in the Creek program teaches Haywood students importance of water quality
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County middle school students got to splash around in a creek Wednesday, all while learning the importance of water quality. The Kids in the Creek program is hosted by Haywood Waterways Association in Waynesville. The purpose is to expose eighth-grade students to hands-on activities that raise awareness of the importance of clean water and the issues that could degrade water quality.
Man tries to burn down tent with man inside in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department say they charged a man for hitting a man with a baseball bat and attempting to burn down his tent while he was inside. Officers say that the victim reportedly told them that a man assaulted him with a baseball bat, doused him and his tent in lighter fluid while he was inside it, and tried to set his tent on fire.
Woman killed in Greenville Co. crash
One person died in a crash Wednesday in Greenville County.
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run turns herself in, State Highway Patrol says
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run incident in the mountains has turned herself in. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer for the N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), confirms 19-year-old Estafania Salgado Mata was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death.
Buncombe County to apply for funding to cover housing repairs for low-income homeowners
BUNCOMBE COUNTY — Buncombe County is applying for $400,000 in community development block grant funding. After holding two public hearings, county commissioners voted Tuesday night, Sept. 20 to move forward with the application process. If awarded, the money would be put toward housing rehabilitation, including repairs and replacement work...
Second man sentenced in Asheville gun store burglary of more than 30 firearms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A second man has been sentenced in the theft of more than 30 guns from an Asheville store in January. Jesse Lynn Williams, 34, was sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison on Thursday, Sept. 22, for his role in the January burglary of Carolina Guns and Gear on Sweeten Creek Road, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena King announced.
Developer has new plan for site of Enka clock tower -- and they could have competition
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer has a new plan for the site of the former American Enka Company and the beloved, historic Enka clock tower. Once rumored to be the future home of an Amazon distribution site, the land is now the focus of a new, larger proposal from Samet Corporation, which built the Amazon distribution facility in Mills River.
Upstate teen shot in church parking lot, police say
According to police a 19-year-old was shot in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church in Clemson Monday night.
BRCC launches 'Blue Ridge Local History Project' to collect histories of people from WNC
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Ridge Community College has launched a program to collect oral and visual histories of people from western North Carolina. It's called the Blue Ridge Local History Project, and it's funded by a grant called Bright Ideas. Participants will be able to share stories...
Pardee urges state to reject all 3 bids to bring more hospital beds to the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As three hospital systems compete to fill the need for more acute care beds in the mountains, a fourth hospital system is entering the conversation -- but not the competition. The 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan listed the need for 67 more acute care beds...
