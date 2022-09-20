ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff Gregory Tony added to prosecutors’ list of cops with potential credibility issues

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony has been added to a list maintained by prosecutors of cops whose testimony and credibility could be considered suspect, potentially discrediting them on the witness stand.

Through the years, the prosecutors’ list — known as the Brady List — has included current and former officers across Broward who face any one of various issues. They may be under criminal investigation or have been convicted of crimes, or are under investigation of some other kind, such as for a police shooting.

Prosecutors added Tony to the list Tuesday. Their listed reason: “Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is the subject of findings by the Florida Commission on Ethics” on Sept. 14.

The state’s ethics commission, which found probable cause to pursue a case against him, cast a portrait of Tony as someone who wouldn’t have risen to become Broward’s top cop — had it not been for his untruths and omissions on official law enforcement forms as he underwent background checks as a new officer with Coral Springs police, and years later, as he underwent a vetting process to be appointed sheriff by Florida’s governor in 2019.

The prosecutors’ latest version of their Brady list, now at 26 pages, was released Tuesday in response to a public-records request by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tony is a sworn law enforcement officer and is listed as either a witness or victim on a “small number of cases” now being handled by the Broward State Attorney’s Office, according to Paula McMahon, spokeswoman for the prosecutors’ office.

“Prosecutors treat him no differently to any other law enforcement officer and provided the information, which is already widely known in the community, to the defense as required by law. When the notification is sent to the defense, the name is also added to the Brady list that our office maintains,” she said.

Tony is a witness in three active criminal cases and one as a victim. In the victim case, a Fort Lauderdale man was arrested in 2019, accused of threatening on Facebook to kill several people, including Tony and Florida’s governor, according to court records.

Tony’s spokeswoman at the Sheriff’s Office referred questions to the attorney representing him in the ethics commission investigation late Tuesday, but the lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment by cellphone or text.

Eric Schwartzreich, a criminal defense attorney with various cases in Broward, said the move could potentially affect “any case involving BSO because it can call into question the Broward Sheriff’s Office.”

“A good defense attorney could make hay of it.”

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com or 954-572-2008. Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash

Comments / 1

