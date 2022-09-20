Read full article on original website
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
12 Actors Who Have Played More Than One Character In The MCU
Some Marvel movie actors have had the honor of playing dual roles (or more) in the MCU.
‘She-Hulk’ just destroyed all hope of a long-awaited superhero team ever entering the MCU
It’s fair to say that this week’s sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law came as something of a disappointment to fans, as it sidestepped the major Daredevil tease of the last episode to serve up a, in Jen’s words, “self-contained wedding episode.” Episode 6 was even more of a blow than most probably realized, though, as it actually just wiped out our last flicker of hope that a long-awaited superhero team could ever assemble in the MCU.
Fans rejoice as ‘Andor’ fixes the biggest problem with ‘Star Wars’
The super-sized three-part premiere of Andor just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, and Star Wars fans are on cloud (city) nine. It’s no secret that much of the Mouse House era of the saga has disappointed the not-so-faithful fandom. Sure, The Mandalorian was a big W, but the goofier elements of the likes of The Book of Boba Fett, The Rise of Skywalker and even Obi-Wan Kenobi have dragged down the quality in the eyes of many.
Marvel Studios Reportedly Signs Henry Cavill, John Boyega, John Krasinski, Denzel Washington, and More
Despite playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, rumors are now noting that Marvel Studios has signed Henry Cavill for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment insider, Emmet Kennedy, recently posted a tweet noting rumors of Marvel Studios signing seven actors and actresses. Aside from Cavill, the names...
Bryce Dallas Howard reveals ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director protected her from unfair studio pressure to lose weight
Recently, Jurassic World: Dominion brought the initial story of the franchise created by and adapted from a Michael Crichton book to a conclusion. It had good moments, bad and baffling ones, and, behind the scenes, some directorial kindness for the cast. Claire Dearing actress Bryce Dallas Howard reveals in a...
Disney Removes Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ From Release Schedule
It’s been almost two years since Lucasfilm officially announced a new Star Wars movie was going into production. That was back in December of 2020, when they unveiled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a movie about the famous group of X-wing pilots that was to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview
The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
Watch: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ trailer heralds M. Night Shyamalan’s apocalypse
Having done a stellar job of trying to torpedo his own career through the likes of The Happening, The Last Airbender, and After Earth, M. Night Shyamalan is hoping that his recent resurgence will continue when Knock at the Cabin comes to theaters in February of next year. The Visit,...
Dwayne Johnson Releases New "Corrected" 'Black Adam' Trailer
Just about a month away from the official theatrical release of Black Adam, titular star Dwayne Johnson has released a new trailer titled “Legacy” to create additional buzz for the DC Universe film. A lot is currently riding on the movie, as it has been described as the...
Brie Larson responds to fans sick and tired of being killed by Brie Larson
It would be an understatement of epic proportions to say that Brie Larson and the internet have a very contentious relationship, with the Academy Award winner and Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart seemingly always in the midst of an online firestorm for one reason or another. Whether it’s Captain Marvel being...
‘She-Hulk’ star was ‘honored’ for one of their first lines to be about pooping
She-Hulk‘s track record for memorable one-liners is pretty strong so far, and the show is only six episodes into its first season. Josh Segarra, who plays Augustus “Pug” Pugliese on the show, has one favorite, though, and it involves going number two. Pug is a great candidate...
Brie Larson Shared Some Awesome Throwback Scott Pilgrim Photos, Calls Out Edgar Wright With One Request
Brie Larson asks Edgar Wright for one thing from the Scott Pilgrim shoot after posting photos from the movie.
Latest Marvel News: Studio forced to confront ‘Captain America 4’ controversy as ‘tired’ Brie Larson talks needing help on ‘The Marvels’
Let’s do this, Avengers experts! It’s time for another Marvel news roundup. Unfortunately, controversy has been the name of the game on the MCU front over the past 24 hours as the studio has been forced to release a statement after a divisive casting announcement set the fandom alight with fury. On the lighter side of things, the cast of The Marvels has come clean about working together as a team, and fans make a Thor/Teletubbies comparison that we’ll never forget.
Who is Mr. Immortal in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?’
The following article contains spoilers for the sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. A new character was introduced in the newest episode of the Disney Plus series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and no, it was not Matt Murdock. The episode, titled “Just Jen,” introduced a new super-powered character to...
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Marvel Confirms Arrival of Mephisto (as a Marvel Legends Figure)
For a moment, let's travel through time and think back to the earliest months of 2021. At the time, fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe had gone months without any new offerings to put forth into the franchise, all because of the ongoing pandemic. Then along came WandaVision, the first television series released by Marvel Studios and something that would use digital media to change event programming forever. A large part of the discourse involved the supposed live-action arrival of Mephisto, which ended up growing into the MCU's largest inside joke. Now, all these months later, Mephisto is finally on his way...kind of...
Fantastic Four rumor claims John Krasinski isn’t playing Reed Richards
Marvel found a way to grant the wish of MCU fans who wanted John Krasinski to play the Fantastic Four’s Mister Fantastic. But the Reed Richards we saw in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a variant of the character. He’s not the primary Mister Fantastic who will get to interact with all of the Avengers in the upcoming movies.
