Haunted Mansions Of Albion 2022 Tickets Available Online Now
You can now order tickets for one of southern Idaho's premier Halloween season destinations. The Haunted Mansions of Albion opens for this season of screams with scares around every dark corner on Saturday, October 1. Organizers of this year's Haunted Mansions of Albion Halloween attraction recently held auditions for this...
Check Out The Map Of Perfect Fall Leaf Peeping Time In Idaho
Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year. If you are the type of person that loves to travel to see the amazing fall leaf colors, there is actually a map that tells you when, where, and the color of the leaves on the weekends you want to go.
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Fall officially started this week, making this weekend the first one of the season. The weather is finally cooler, making it much more enjoyable to get outside, and there is ton going on this weekend. There are events a plenty taking place from charity events, to sporting events, and everything in between. Get up off your couch, get outside, and enjoy one of these many events taking place this weekend in the Twin Falls area and around the Magic Valley. Here are some of the things to do this weekend.
Colossal Columns Greet Visitors on this Beautiful House in Twin Falls
The housing market is interesting right now, so making sure your home has something unique and appealing that stands out to potential buyers is almost essential when selling a property. This home for sale on Longbow will definitely catch your eye since there are 2 massive columns guarding the front door. There are even little pillars throughout the house to tie the design choice together.
The One Flower You Don’t Want To Get Caught Picking In Twin Falls
A walk with my wife and kid the other day resulted in a discussion about what state flowers if any are illegal to pick. It appears in Idaho, there's one sweet shrub pickers need to avoid plucking from the ground, or at least being seen doing it. I've been doing...
Twin Falls Canal Company to End Water Delivery Oct 14
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Irrigators with the Twin Falls Canal Company will see water shut off mid-October. General Manager Jay Barlogi announced the headgates at Milner Dam will be closed on October 14. It'll take several days before water stops flowing through the canal system. The Canal Company asks irrigators to inform their ditch riders if they are done using water so headgates can be closed to help conserve water in the reservoir. Barlogi wrote the reservoir system heading into the winter is low, "The Upper Snake River Reservoir System currently contains only 15% of its overall capacity. The two reservoir systems that the Twin Falls Canal Company hold storage rights in are American Falls Reservoir at 5% of total capacity and Jackson Lake Reservoir at 19% of total capacity." He said at this point its hard to predict what the 2023 water year will be like, but given the current storage capacity they'll need an above normal snowpack this winter. "We also know that we need to manage our water supply as efficiently as possible at the end of the current season to help with next year," said Barlogi. Once the irrigation season is over winter maintenance will begin.
Popular Hot Spring Near Twin Falls Will Be Closing Indefinitely
The popular hot springs made the announcement on their Facebook page and on their website. Banbury Hot Springs will be closing indefinitely at the beginning of next month. Banbury Hot Springs is closing starting October 3rd. But don't fret, they plan on reopening as soon as they can, even better. According to the explanation on the website, the hot springs is over due for a make over and that is exactly what they plan on doing.
New Children’s Clothing Retailer Opening Fall 2022 in Twin Falls
Carter's and OshKosh opening soon in Twin Falls. Twin Falls, Idaho is set to get a new Carter's Oshkosh store this fall! I've talked to several groups of young parents and many of them seem to be excited about the opening. This is great news for parents in the Twin Falls area, as it will provide them with an additional option for children's clothing. The Twin Falls area has seen significant growth over the past few years, and there is little doubt that a need for more retail options exists.
Beer, Brats & Music: Oktoberfest Returns Northwest Of Twin Falls
The Old Boise Oktoberfest is returning this fall after a couple of year's absence. Tickets for this year's October event near the state capital are on sale, so right now is a great time to reserve lodging and finalize all the travel arrangements from the Magic Valley. Like so many...
Idaho’s Premier French Fries Discovered in Hansen
Look closely at the fries in the picture above. From the T and T Café in Hansen. What you're seeing is about as close to perfection as you'll ever get with our Famous Potatoes! It's the seasoning and the perfect timing in the fryer. Timing is a skill. I worked the fries at a booth during the Twin Falls County Fair. It means I'm a novice. From what you see above, nothing in southern Idaho can approach the taste and the texture.
Long Time Empty Building In Downtown Twin Falls Is Now A Restaurant
A new restaurant has officially opened in Downtown Twin Falls and I cannot wait to give it a shot. It is called El Fogon and it is located where the old Lonesome Dove use to be at 600 Main Ave N. The building was vacant for a long time, until recently.
Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
Lottery winner thought they won $1,000 in Idaho, but they were missing a few zeroes
When an Idaho lottery winner came to cash their ticket, they were puzzled by the staff’s excitement. “They didn’t understand why we were so excited to give away the $1,000 prize,” Idaho lottery officials said in a Wednesday, Sept. 21 Facebook post. The winner, who chose to...
Lainey Wilson + Morgan Wade Confirmed for 2023 Hwy 30 Music Fest
Two major performers were recently added to this year's Highway 30 Music Fest roster. And if these two stellar artists are any indication of what’s to come, this just may be the biggest event ever to hit the Twin Falls area. Morgan Wade. Morgan Wade is a returning Highway...
‘Extremely Uncommon’ Creature Found in Idaho’s Twin Falls: VIDEO
Late last year, Idaho wildlife officers had a rare encounter near Twin Falls, trapping one of the state’s elusive ringtails. See footage of the unique critter below. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An extremely uncommon ringtail found in Twin Falls, ID (https://youtu.be/D8xrZxhpj2A) According to Magic...
5 Reasons Why You’re Ranting and Raving Wrong in the Magic Valley
Rants and rave pages on Facebook are commonly used all across the country, and Twin Falls and the Magic Valley are no different. These pages can be used for good and for bad, but most people today are using them in some form or fashion. They can be used for pure entertainment, to vent, to praise a business, or share a bad experience. They can be used for many different things, but certain people of Twin Falls have begun to use these pages in ways they were not intended. While there is no exact set of rules for a rants and raves page, there are some ways of using it that are wrong and that people in Twin Falls have been accused of doing. Here are some of the ways not to use rants and raves pages in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Never Break Up With Someone At The Bearded Axe In Twin Falls
When it reaches the point in a relationship when one of the participants wants to end it, there are some places you should avoid in Twin Falls if doing it publically. Any business that has weapons within reach or a steep cliff in close proximity isn't a good idea at all to break that type of news.
Careless Twin Falls Pet Owners Are Ruining Area Trails For Others
When it comes to living in Twin Falls, I honestly can't think of too much to complain about. I will say that I totally agree with one area resident who recently shared her opinion on area pet owners that seem to be contributing to the dirtying of several Twin Falls trails and recreation sites.
8 Surprising Banned Books And What Twin Falls School Libraries Offer
I have never been one to think that banning books is a good idea. And if you really look into some of the books that are banned, it might surprise you. Some of them make absolutely no sense to me. But the Twin Falls School District explained to me how the books make it on the shelves in each Twin Falls school.
What Would You Do? Fight, Ignore, or Peace as Cars Collide in Twin Falls
What would you do? What would you do if you have a child that opens their door, and dings the car next to you, to find out the owner is in the car and sees it all? Do you get in your car and act like you don't know? Do you talk about it? Do you offer any type of condolences or pay for a little ding, or chalk it up to ding and nothing else? If the person confronts you aggressively, do you get into a fight? Does it change if it is you or your partner that does it instead of a kid? Does location play a factor? Say it is picking kids up from school compared to a grocery store and does it matter who was parked first? There is much to consider, but when the car next to you is dinged by your car, what do you do?
