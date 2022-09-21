Governor Kate Brown Visits Schools Focused on Student Health, Wellness, and Success Governor Kate Brown Announces Klamath County…

Read full article on original website
Director of Oregon’s environmental protection agency, Richard Whitman, resigns abruptly
The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
yachatsnews.com
Director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality abruptly resigns three months before scheduled retirement
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commits $1 million to prep industrial land for chipmakers
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown told a legislative committee Wednesday that she’s drawing $1 million from a strategic reserve fund to accelerate land readiness for semiconductor industry development. Additionally, the governor said she’s preparing a package of proposals she wants the Legislature to consider on “day one” of its upcoming...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Public Schools Increases Head Start To A Full Day But Decreases The Number Of Students Served
In order to accommodate families’ desires for full-day care, Oregon’s largest school district switched more than 400 part-time Head Start spots to full-time status this fall, reducing the number of seats. According to Portland Public Schools Head Start Director Robert Cantwell, 70% of the 648 full-day Head Start...
kptv.com
Local educators react to Oregon state testing scores
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New test scores from the Oregon Department of Education show a majority of students are falling behind after two years of learning online, and parents and educators said they’re not surprised. Meg Weber owns Creative Insights tutoring and has been tutoring students in the Portland...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants the Legislature to act quickly next year to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to expand Oregon’s semiconductor industry. During a state House committee meeting Wednesday, Brown laid out the broad strokes of a plan she worked on with business leaders and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, to […] The post Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
focushillsboro.com
First Test Results Since 2019 Show That Reading Writing And Math Proficiency Among Oregon Kids Decreased Because To The Pandemic.
Due to delays in education brought on by the epidemic, reading, writing, and math proficiency among Oregon kids fell, and students who were already well behind grade level suffered the most damage, sad Oregon Department of Education officials reported. They agreed that it might take years to recover from the...
My view: What Oregon needs in its next governor is a maverick
Columnist: Republicans and Democrats are coming together to support former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. If you feel like your party is becoming more extreme on issues, it's because they have. If a candidate does not fall into line and support the party nearly 100%, they will be replaced with an extreme party loyalist. Candidates are no longer allowed to work with a member of the other party. Sen. Mark Hatfield, a true statesman, or Gov. Tom McCall, the "maverick," would have been primaried and shown the door today. In those days you could agree, disagree and reach a compromise based...
National Republicans inject big money into races for Oregon Legislature, amid national bid to wrest control of more statehouses
A wing of the national Republican party is pumping big money into races for the Oregon Legislature, including launching an ad blitz for four GOP candidates in state Senate districts where party leaders think supermajority Democrats are vulnerable. The national Republican State Leadership Committee, which supports candidates for state-level office,...
WWEEK
The Oregon Health Authority Says Measure 110 Treatment Network Finally Ready
Oregon’s first-in-the-nation experiment at shifting its response to drug use from law enforcement to treatment has gotten off to a slow start, but officials said today that the lengthy process of issuing grants totaling about $300 million to addiction service providers is complete. “Including the initial Access to Care...
opb.org
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on death penalty
Your browser does not support the audio element. For more than a decade, Oregon governors have placed a moratorium on capital punishment, despite a long-standing, voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows the state to kill people convicted of the most serious crimes. Oregon’s next governor has the power to decide whether...
opb.org
Oregon could receive more than $20 million in settlement with Juul
Accused of relentlessly marketing to underaged people, Juul Labs — a company that manufactures electronic cigarettes — is expected to pay the state of Oregon more than $20 million in a settlement. This comes after a two-year investigation into the company’s marketing practices led by the Oregon Department...
Critics call Measure 110 a ‘mistake,’ say drug use increasing
Two years after the State of Oregon decriminalized hard drugs, some people are calling the decision a mistake.
Here are the biggest donors in the race for Oregon governor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians are watching a unique three-way race for governor play out this year, and that means a lot of money is being tossed around. Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson have raised a combined total of more than $26 million so far this year, and they've collectively spent nearly $24 million — that’s counting from January and including campaign activity during the primary election back in May.
Controversial map labeling Oregon properties at risk of wildfire to be re-released next year
Oregon will release a new map March 1 identifying properties at risk of wildfire, marking a significant shift to the timeline following public blowback this summer over the initial map. The Oregon Department of Forestry released its first draft in June but shelved it in August, saying the agency failed...
Nevada joins Washington, Oregon in ArrayRx discount prescription drug card program
(The Center Square) – Nevadans will now have access to a digital discount card for prescription drugs, Governor Steve Sisolak announced this morning. The ArrayRx card is free to all Nevadans, both insured and uninsured. According to the governor's office, it could reduce medication prices by up to 20% on brand name drugs and 80% for generic brands.
Oregon needs to crack down on drug use, experts tell lawmakers
A day after the Oregon Health Authority declared a new era in the state’s approach to drug addiction had begun, experts warned legislators that the state’s drug epidemic is worsening while its new approach lacks crucial elements to stem the crisis. Keith Humphreys, director of the Stanford Network...
philomathnews.com
Lawsuit by 13 counties against state over logging practices ends at Oregon Supreme Court
The Oregon Supreme Court has ended a six-year legal battle between the state and 13 western Oregon counties over logging practices by declining to hear the case. In 2016, the counties, along with 150 tax districts within them, brought a class action lawsuit against the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging, and logging revenues, on about 700,000 acres of forestlands.
opb.org
Survey shows most Southern Oregonians agree homelessness is important issue
Your browser does not support the audio element. A new survey released last week shows the vast majority of residents in Southern Oregon see homelessness as an important issue. The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon health care groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It...
kezi.com
Oregon emergency workers warn of workforce shortage
SALEM, Ore. -- Critical workforce shortages of Emergency Medical Services employees will soon have a negative impact on timely care and public health, medical providers from the Oregon State Ambulance Association and Oregon Fire Chiefs Association said Thursday. EMS officials say their agencies have faced numerous challenges since 2020. These...
