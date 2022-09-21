ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Bonaventure Purchases Two Apartment Complexes In Hampton Roads

Bonaventure, an Alexandria-based company that focuses on the development, construction, and property management of multifamily communities, recently announced it bought two separate apartment complexes in the Hampton Roads region. On September 16, it was announced that Bonaventure acquired properties in Hampton as well as in Virginia Beach. Want to read...
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Traffic
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Traffic
peninsulachronicle.com

Counts’ Hallmark Store In Jefferson Commons Closing

NEWPORT NEWS—Counts’ Hallmark Store located at 12551 Jefferson Ave. Suite 239 in the Jefferson Commons Shopping Center, will close at the end of September. According to store owner Noel Counts, when ownership of the shopping center changed hands, the new owners leased out their space while they were negotiating for a new lease.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Roads#Tolls#Tunnels#Midtown#Hampton Roads
13News Now

Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Commercial barge catches fire in Chesapeake, no one hurt

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A commercial barge caught fire in Chesapeake Friday morning, but nobody was hurt. Lt. Robert Warren, a spokesman for the fire department, said it was being dismantled by crews on Precon Drive, along the Elizabeth River, when a fire broke out in a mechanical room. Everyone...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
13News Now

Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy