Read full article on original website
Related
Norfolk city manager anticipates other cities would help to build new arena
For the first time since Norfolk began working towards the development of a new, larger arena, the city manager is saying help will likely be needed from neighboring cities.
Could a bigger Norfolk arena survive if one is also built near Richmond? Operator says it depends who opens first
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Plans to bring an arena to Norfolk are moving forward, but one potential operator is warning that time is of the essence. Oak View Group, a global company that manages and invests in arenas, said they are keeping an eye on a potential arena development outside Richmond in Henrico County. Doug […]
peninsulachronicle.com
Bonaventure Purchases Two Apartment Complexes In Hampton Roads
Bonaventure, an Alexandria-based company that focuses on the development, construction, and property management of multifamily communities, recently announced it bought two separate apartment complexes in the Hampton Roads region. On September 16, it was announced that Bonaventure acquired properties in Hampton as well as in Virginia Beach. Want to read...
Mayors across Hampton Roads hold roundtable discussion to fight crime
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — City leaders from all across Hampton Roads sat down at a roundtable to discuss rising crime throughout the area. "We are here to find solutions," said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer. "If there were an easy solution, it would have happened decades ago. This is going to take time, but what we are doing here is taking one more step."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gas leak on Buckroe Ave. in Hampton
An official confirmed a construction crew hit a Virginia Natural Gas line in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue around 8 a.m.
peninsulachronicle.com
Counts’ Hallmark Store In Jefferson Commons Closing
NEWPORT NEWS—Counts’ Hallmark Store located at 12551 Jefferson Ave. Suite 239 in the Jefferson Commons Shopping Center, will close at the end of September. According to store owner Noel Counts, when ownership of the shopping center changed hands, the new owners leased out their space while they were negotiating for a new lease.
Local ambulances to carry whole blood, potentially saving lives on the way to the hospital
A new program rolling onto the streets of southside Hampton Roads may be able to save lives and lower the murder rate.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It hurts me’: Scotty Quixx owners shocked by city’s letter
The owners of Scotty Quixx tell 10 On Your Side they were shocked to receive the letter from the city out of the blue. They said they pay their taxes on time and report numbers directly from their payment software.
Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
Commercial barge catches fire in Chesapeake, no one hurt
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A commercial barge caught fire in Chesapeake Friday morning, but nobody was hurt. Lt. Robert Warren, a spokesman for the fire department, said it was being dismantled by crews on Precon Drive, along the Elizabeth River, when a fire broke out in a mechanical room. Everyone...
Suffolk City Council makes way for controversial 'Port 460' warehouse complex project
SUFFOLK, Va. — The stage is set to build a controversial warehouse complex near U.S. Routes 460 and 58 in Suffolk. Despite a large public outcry, council members on Wednesday night voted to rezone a large piece of land from general commercial and agricultural use to heavy industrial use.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apartment fire quickly extinguished on Graydon Ave. in Norfolk
Crews arrived at 11:15 a.m. to find smoke coming from an apartment at the 8-unit complex.
Newport News Home Depot fills 800 buckets with Kentucky disaster relief supplies
Today team members at Newport News Home Depot filled buckets for Operation Blessing to help with Kentucky disaster relief efforts.
Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe
HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
Gun reportedly found on sidewalk near Norfolk elementary school
Norfolk Police dispatchers confirmed to WAVY that a gun was found on the sidewalk near Little Creek Elementary School Thursday morning.
2 fallen Virginia Beach police officers honored with new street names
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There are two newly-named streets in Virginia Beach that honor fallen law enforcement officers, according to a news release. Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) Detective Jimmy Mobley and Officer William (Bill) Black died while working in a helicopter crash on July 11, 1979. Their helicopter...
Va. Beach considers a cannabis task force before retail pot sales roll out
Recreational marijuana is now legal to possess, consume and grow in Virginia, but you still can’t buy it legally until 2024. One Virginia Beach group is pushing to create a cannabis task force.
Virginia Beach educator wins $1 million
“It really feels unbelievable!” she told Lottery officials.
Virginia Beach Neptune Festival sets up for sandsculpting competition
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's Neptune Festival is gearing up for one of its most iconic annual events: sandsculpting!. Throughout the week, the event's Facebook page has shared videos of organizers bringing in piles of sand and pumping water into a giant tent on the Oceanfront. Machines hauled...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0