KTUL
Rare bee discovered in Oklahoma at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
BUNCH, Okla. (KOKH) — Researchers with the Oklahoma Natural Heritage Inventory detected a rare bee species at Cookson Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Researchers say this is the first time this bee species, the rare Morning Glory Longhorn Bee, has been documented in Oklahoma. Though generally thought to range east of the Great Plains, this bee was also documented in eastern Colorado in 2013.
KTUL
Warming up, once again, for the start of the weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Did you miss the heat, after the beautiful, fall day we had?. Temperatures rise back to the low 90s to round out the work week. We should stay dry today, although a passing system to the north may bring a few sprinkles to our far northern counties.
KTUL
Elusive pig frustrates Tulsa resident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Linda Jones loves her new Habitat home near the corner of North Rockford and East Newton. It's the wildlife she's not so crazy about. "My first day in the house, I was coming out to get in my car, dogs chased me, and I end up falling, and like I said, my knee has been swollen and messed up since," she said.
KTUL
First day of fall finally brings cooler temperatures
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The temperatures Thursday will depend on cloud cover in your area, but the high should be around 81 for the first day of fall. A lot of Green Country may even fall short of that number. The sun and warmer temperatures return tomorrow and Saturday.
KTUL
Rising food prices taking toll on Oklahomans, iconic Tulsa restaurant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With food prices rising, NewsChannel 8's Jeff Morgan wanted to see if it’s still cheaper to eat at home versus dining out, so he put it to the test by comparing the price of a burger at home versus buying one at a local restaurant.
KTUL
Tulsa Oktoberfest looks forward to 43rd year of festivities
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Oktoberfest is bringing authentic Bavarian food, culture, and entertainment to Tulsa's River West Festival Park for its 43rd year. The celebration also has new elements planned for this year including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old Bavaria, the new mascot "Dash" the Dachshund, and the oldest existing brewery in the world, Weihenstephan Brewery founded in the early 1000s.
KTUL
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
KTUL
City of Catoosa plans Blue Whale's 50th Birthday Bash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The historic Blue Whale of Catoosa on Route 66 is turning 50 and locals are planning a Birthday Bash for the landmark. On Sept. 24 from 3-7 p.m., families can enjoy activities for all ages at The Blue Whale provided by The City of Catoosa, The Blue Whale of Catoosa, and the Johnnie Marshall Memorial Scholarship.
KTUL
Walmart hiring 40,000 employees to help during holiday season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Walmart announced they will be trying to hire 40,000 associates to help with deliveries during the holiday season. Store locations across Oklahoma will be welcoming associates in a variety of seasonal and full-time roles to help during the busy holiday season. The roles include seasonal store associates and full-time, permanent truck drivers.
KTUL
Tulsa Chick-Fil-A gives students opportunity to participate in business simulation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Chick-Fil-A market announced a new partnership where Chick-Fil-A will welcome students from across the state to participate in a restaurant simulation. Starting September 20, the simulation will give students the opportunity to run a restaurant and experience multiple roles. Some of the roles...
KTUL
Mid-Del Schools to launch first-in-state program to give free period products to students
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Mid-Del Public Schools announced a program for addressing period poverty in public schools by providing dispensers with free period products in restrooms in each of the district's elementary, middle and high schools. Mid-Del Public Schools is partnering with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital -...
KTUL
Tulsa Greek Festival celebrating its 60th year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Greek Festival begins Thursday for its 60th anniversary in downtown Tulsa. It's a three-day party and a Mediterranean feast that will be full of food, music, dancing, and shopping. The festival opens at 11 a.m. every day this weekend beginning today and going...
KTUL
Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
KTUL
Zink Lake less than year away from opening to public near Gathering Place
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — From above the Arkansas River, you can see the construction of Tulsa's newest attraction. The dam and pedestrian bridge are going to reshape the area just south of the 21st Street bridge. “We’re excited about it and I think as we’ve gotten more information out...
KTUL
'Art Deco the Halls': Tulsa Christmas Parade announces theme
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Although it's only September, Tulsa is already preparing for Christmas. Organizers of the Tulsa Christmas Parade revealed all the important details about this year's event. Saturday, December 10 will be the big day, and this year's theme is "Art Deco the Halls." The parade will...
KTUL
Oklahoma ranks second for women murdered by men
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "You just never knew what would set him off, so it was just always a guessing game," said Kyrra Milford, a survivor of domestic violence. "I definitely feel like my life was at stake at that point," she said. The point at which she was...
KTUL
University of Tulsa's costume collection donated to Tulsa Performing Arts Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center has been gifted over 50,000 costume pieces by University of Tulsa professor and costume shop manager, Crista Patrick. In the spring of 2019, TU announced a rollback of low demand academic programs, including the theatre department. Patrick, having spent 15 years collecting thousands of costume pieces, wanted them to go to a new home that would put them to good use.
KTUL
Parking fees to be waived at Oklahoma State Parks on September 24
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is waiving parking fees at Oklahoma State Parks on Saturday, Sept. 24. The move is to help celebrate National Public Lands Day. The day, held annually on the fourth Saturday of September, was established by the National Environmental Education Foundation and shines a spotlight on enjoying public lands.
KTUL
Tulsa celebrating Latin American culture with 8th annual Festival Americas
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa is hosting the 8th annual Festival Americas in honor of its Hispanic and Latino community for National Hispanic Heritage Month. While the festival hosts a variety of performers and vendors, the mission of the event is to celebrate the diversity of Hispanic cultures in Tulsa.
KTUL
New Tulsan Athletic Club opens for business on historic Route 66
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsan Athletic Club is introducing three new pickleball courts, along with table tennis, a full service bar, and an outdoor concert stage. The stage is said to offer live music multiple times a week. TAC celebrated their grand opening on September 8, which has...
