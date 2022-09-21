Moorhead School Board Candidate Ken Lucier voices strong opposition to outside influences affecting local decisions

Read full article on original website
Moorhead School Board Incumbent Keith Vogt: "We need to focus on the people" to support educators and students
(Moorhead, MN) -- A School Board incumbent is looking to earn your vote for the upcoming General Election. Moorhead School Board Member Keith Vogt is looking to earn a second term. He spoke on WDAY Midday to share why Moorhead residents should vote for him, and addressed criticisms levied against the district. One of those criticisms comes in the form of lower reading and math scores shown across Minnesota, which Vogt says needs more discussions in order to fully address.
wdayradionow.com
9-22-22 Thursdays with Tony
(Fargo, ND) -- A longtime member of the North Dakota house is running to become a party majority leader. North Dakota District 46 House Representative Jim Kasper joined WDAY's Thursdays with Tony to talk about multiple topics, including his decision to run for the majority leader position in the State House. He is looking to fill the shoes of Rich Wardner, who is retiring from the position.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police Sergeant shares why he is running to become school board member
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Police Sergeant is running to become a member of the city's school board. Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz joined WDAY Midday to speak about his priorities as a candidate. He spoke on his interest in youth programs, and addressed his experience in committees and programs across the Minnesota and even across the country.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead School Board Candidate Clint Rossland hopes to bring data-based decision making to the district
(Moorhead, MN) -- A 12-year resident and longtime contributor to Moorhead Public Schools. Clint Rossland is a Health Systems Engineer at Sanford Health and is running to become a member of the Moorhead School Board. He says he will use prior experiences he has in the city, saying he a participant in multiple discussions regarding the new middle and high schools, and led the referendum committee to build the new high school. Rossland says he wants to continue his commitment to the community through the school board.
wdayradionow.com
Walz, Jensen agrees to two October gubernatorial debates
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has agreed to two more debates with his Republican challenger Scott Jensen. One session will take place on October 18th, while the second debate, hosted by Minnesota Public Radio, will be held on October 28th. Walz and Jensen first debated at Farm...
wdayradionow.com
Grand Forks high school teacher named North Dakota Teacher of the Year
(Fargo, ND) -- A Grand Forks teacher is talking about how she feels after being named North Dakota's Teacher of the Year. "It's an amazing feeling, and I'm still just processing since Monday, so I'm very honored," said Ivona Todorovic. Todorovic is an English Language Teacher at Red River High...
kvrr.com
North Dakota Attorney General Calling Out Political Violence After Teen’s Death
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota Republican leaders and the state GOP are issuing statements about the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. Court documents show 41-year-old Shannon Brandt told State Radio that he hit a pedestrian who he claimed was part of a Republican extremist group. Investigators say they...
boreal.org
The State of Minnesota sues to recover money from Feeding Our Future following federal fraud charges
One day after federal prosecutors unsealed indictments in what they called the nation’s largest case of pandemic fraud, a state agency is pushing back against criticism that it did not do enough to stop the misappropriation of millions of taxpayer dollars. The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) filed a...
voiceofalexandria.com
Countries North Dakota imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries North Dakota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with North Dakota. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
valleynewslive.com
A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND
NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
valleynewslive.com
Judge Nick Chase seated on North Dakota’s District Court
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former acting U.S. Attorney for North Dakota received his robe and gavel Wednesday afternoon in Fargo. Judge Nick Chase was seated on North Dakota’s District Court. He took time thanking those who helped him get to this point, including his family, colleagues, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Gov. Doug Burgum.
kvrr.com
Congressional delegation in North Dakota joins fight to save union jobs at Motor Coach
PEMBINA, N.D. (KVRR) — Members of congress in North Dakota are asking Motor Coach to reconsider its decision to close its Pembina plant. About 175 members of IAM Local W384 were told they will be out of a job by the end of the year. Senators Kevin Cramer and...
valleynewslive.com
Hours extended at three North Dakota ports of entry
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is temporarily expanding operating hours at three ports of entry on the U.S.-Canada border in North Dakota. State officials have been pushing for CBP and Homeland Security to restore pre-pandemic hours of operation since April. Of the ten...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Commission investigating claims citizens were wrongfully denied voting rights during primary election
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is looking into claims that some registered voters were not allowed to vote in the June election .. because electronic records wrongly indicated they weren't citizens. "The second problem was then once they were identified as non-citizens there was confusion about how to...
voiceofalexandria.com
North Dakota officials speak out on alleged murder of 18-year-old over political views
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Drew Wrigley are condemning political violence after reports say an 18-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle after the driver became upset over political rhetoric. Cayler Ellingson was killed when he allegedly was struck by a...
Last honey harvest of the season for one North Dakota beekeeper
Like many North Dakota farm kids, Duff started the trade before he was 10 years old from his stepdad.
Minnesota Poll finds 51% of voters oppose Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
MINNEAPOLIS — In June 2022, the United States Supreme Court overturned the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, ending decades of constitutional protections for abortions. According to a new poll, most Minnesotans oppose the court’s decision to overturn Roe, though a significant number of voters say they agree with the move.
North Dakota Country Fest’s 5th Artist Just Announced
BREAKING: Here's the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota, Minnesota rank near top for happiest states
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota has found itself inside the top 15 for WalletHub's latest study, looking into the Happiest States in the country. The Personal Finance Website took into account 30 key indicators, including depression rates to share of adults being productive to income growth. North Dakota finished in the top 10 in several sub categories, including Separation and Divorce rate and work environment. Other top sub-categories the peace garden state did well in include:
Is It The Law To Pull Over For Funeral Processions In North Dakota?
We know we have to pull over for emergency vehicles, but what about for funeral lines?
