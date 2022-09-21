Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch
One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
3 males wanted for late afternoon robbery in Penn’s Landing
Police say three males surrounded a 25-year-old man and demanded his belongings at Penn’s Landing. After the victim gave them his chain, the suspects assaulted him and took off with his Jordan sneakers, a vape and his bike.
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
Police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia, 3 in custody
Three suspects are in custody following a police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainlinetoday.com
The $90 Million Story of Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School
Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School comes with features one might find at an independent school with its $90 million build. Sarah Stout’s official title in the Lower Merion School District is principal at Black Rock Middle School, the educational palace in Villanova that opens its doors on the old Clairemont Farm/Morris Clothier Estate along Montgomery Avenue this school year. But listen to her talk about the new space, and it’s easy to imagine her in sales. That’s how much she loves the place.
allaccess.com
WDAS/Philadelphia Holiday Jam 2022 To Feature Maxwell
IHEARTMEDIA R&B WDAS (105.3)/PHILADELPHIA will hold its 9th annual HOLIDAY JAM concert on FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at THE MET PHILADELPHIA. The lineup will feature MAXWELL, LEELA JAMES, and Comedian SKEET CARTER. SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “Bringing world-class entertainment to PHILADELPHIA is an honor that we don't take lightly. To present...
pennbets.com
Mount Airy Fined For Allowing Gamblers As Young As 11 And 13
Since Pennsylvania’s first casino opened in 2006, the issue of underage gambling in them has been one of the problems most commonly prompting enforcement actions by the state gaming board. Rarely, however, has the regulator dealt with a situation like that at Mount Airy Casino Resort, where recent slot...
Reggie Jackson’s Boyhood Home Could Well Be Out in Wyncote, Turned into a Parking Lot
A run-down two-story building is covered in vines along Greenwood Avenue in Wyncote. Despite its unassuming appearance, the abandoned house has quite a history. It’s where Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson spent his childhood. But purchasers of the property may soon turn it into a parking lot, writes Marina Affo for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Recent Temple grad shot, killed in West Philadelphia, cutting short a ‘bright future’
A recent Temple University graduate was shot and killed Thursday morning near the campus of Drexel University in West Philadelphia. In a statement released later in the day, Temple officials identified the victim as 23-year-old Everett Beauregard.
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
Man shot in shoulder in Logan: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old man was shot twice in Philadelphia's Logan section on Tuesday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 15th and Duncannon Streets around 8:30 a.m.Police say he was shot twice in the shoulder. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
A Neighborhood Revival in the Northeast
Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Fall 2022 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. When Alex Balloon, former executive director of the Tacony Community Development Corporation, talks about Tacony’s transformation over the past decade, he throws around terms like “unsexy preservation,” “preservation light,” “street preservation” and “soft preservation.” His reflexive dilution of the term is telling: By focusing on making practical improvements to older, non-designated buildings, Tacony CDC has helped residents skillfully leverage a wide range of existing city programs–allowing for flexibility when it comes to making improvements affordable and feasible–and helped the community coalesce around a shared vision for the future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Is Putting a Standalone Toilet on a Center City Corner. Here's Why
Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, city health and human services leadership is trying to change that by placing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.
NBC Philadelphia
Worker Injured by Stray Bullet in Deadly Double Shooting Outside Philly Bar
A bar employee was struck by stray gunfire when someone shot and killed a man outside of the Lawncrest business Wednesday night, Philadelphia police said. The shooting happened on the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. A man in his...
PhillyBite
Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock Laid To Rest During Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA – PnB Rock has been laid to rest during a Muslim funeral service in Philadelphia, just over a week after his death. The service reportedly took place at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue on Wednesday (September 21). The service sheet showed a photo of Rock with “In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022” on the front, and included a copy of the Janazah prayer.
As Philly DA Larry Krasner’s World Turns: On Pace For Record Death
The Philadelphia Inquirer has compiled a report, that is shining the spotlight and casting Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in a very bad light. The Philadelphia Inquirer confirmed that "nearly eight people on average were shot every day" during the window between Memorial Day and Labor Day. In the report, The Inquirer confirmed...
fox29.com
Boy, 16, shot by older brother during argument in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after police say he was shot several times by his own brother during an argument Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of North 22nd Street just after 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
