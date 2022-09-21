ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch

One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
CHESTER, PA
mainlinetoday.com

The $90 Million Story of Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School

Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School comes with features one might find at an independent school with its $90 million build. Sarah Stout’s official title in the Lower Merion School District is principal at Black Rock Middle School, the educational palace in Villanova that opens its doors on the old Clairemont Farm/Morris Clothier Estate along Montgomery Avenue this school year. But listen to her talk about the new space, and it’s easy to imagine her in sales. That’s how much she loves the place.
VILLANOVA, PA
allaccess.com

WDAS/Philadelphia Holiday Jam 2022 To Feature Maxwell

IHEARTMEDIA R&B WDAS (105.3)/PHILADELPHIA will hold its 9th annual HOLIDAY JAM concert on FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at THE MET PHILADELPHIA. The lineup will feature MAXWELL, LEELA JAMES, and Comedian SKEET CARTER. SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “Bringing world-class entertainment to PHILADELPHIA is an honor that we don't take lightly. To present...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pennbets.com

Mount Airy Fined For Allowing Gamblers As Young As 11 And 13

Since Pennsylvania’s first casino opened in 2006, the issue of underage gambling in them has been one of the problems most commonly prompting enforcement actions by the state gaming board. Rarely, however, has the regulator dealt with a situation like that at Mount Airy Casino Resort, where recent slot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot in shoulder in Logan: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old man was shot twice in Philadelphia's Logan section on Tuesday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 15th and Duncannon Streets around 8:30 a.m.Police say he was shot twice in the shoulder. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

A Neighborhood Revival in the Northeast

Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Fall 2022 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. When Alex Balloon, former executive director of the Tacony Community Development Corporation, talks about Tacony’s transformation over the past decade, he throws around terms like “unsexy preservation,” “preservation light,” “street preservation” and “soft preservation.” His reflexive dilution of the term is telling: By focusing on making practical improvements to older, non-designated buildings, Tacony CDC has helped residents skillfully leverage a wide range of existing city programs–allowing for flexibility when it comes to making improvements affordable and feasible–and helped the community coalesce around a shared vision for the future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock Laid To Rest During Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – PnB Rock has been laid to rest during a Muslim funeral service in Philadelphia, just over a week after his death. The service reportedly took place at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue on Wednesday (September 21). The service sheet showed a photo of Rock with “In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022” on the front, and included a copy of the Janazah prayer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

