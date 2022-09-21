ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

NC man charged with taking indecent liberties with children

By Kimberly Wooten
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing charges after an investigation into two reports of him taking indecent liberties with children.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation when it was reported a man was inappropriately touching a young girl. The victim said two incidents took place in October of 2021, when she was 12.

Juvenile petition filed against 17-year-old for 1st-degree murder after 2 NC teens found dead, deputies say

A second victim, who is an adult now, reported to investigators a man asked her to perform inappropriate sexual acts. The victim stated that these incidents occurred between 2015 and 2020 and began when she was 12.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Rickey Allen Zickafoose Jr., 37, of Idlebrook Circle in Midway Park, was arrested on Monday. He was charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child for the first victim and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child involving the second victim.

Zickafoose was transported to Onslow County Detention Center and given an $80,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about these cases may contact Detective A. McMillan at 910-989-4053 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Bud Lyons Jr.
5d ago

mandatory neuter cut it all off lengthy prison time at least 25 years or more

FACTS REAL(ME)
5d ago

I hope they take him until he Is blue and black . They are going to have a field day with him..Sicko

