Wave 3
Man arrested after police pursuit through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a a police pursuit through Louisville Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 6500 block of Bardstown Road to an active bank hold up around 12:45p.m. Corey Ware, 28, allegedly stole an undetermined amount of...
Wave 3
Attempted carjacking in Taylor Berry neighborhood sends man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 18-year-old woman asked a man for a ride, then allegedly tried to steal his car with his daughter inside. It happened 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. The woman crashed the car into an auto repair business where one man was hurt. “Boom,” witness...
LMPD takes man into custody after he reportedly robbed bank on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say they were involved in a pursuit through the city trying to catch a "violent felony offender" who had allegedly held up a bank on Bardstown Road near Iona Court in Fern Creek Thursday. Around 12:45 p.m. police said officers went to the...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 55-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on S. Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died Monday night after crashing his motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 11 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 7000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Vassel Road.
Wave 3
Man facing charges in connection to Hikes Lane shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a double homicide at 3344 Hikes Lane. Edgar Cruz Hernandez, 18, appeared in jail court on Wednesday with two charges of murder and one charge of tampering with evidence. His arrest slip stated that he is the...
WLKY.com
Louisville teen avoids prison time for connection to deadly shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager will not be serving any prison time for his role in a deadly shooting that happened in 2021. Tameron Meadows, 18, was sentenced to five years probation in court on Thursday. Meadows pleaded guilty to the facilitation to murder in the death of...
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old is being accused of carjacking a vehicle with a child inside and crashing the vehicle. According to the arrest report, Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges and fleeing or evading police. The report said that Garcia flagged down...
Wave 3
Update: I-65 South right lanes blocked, three people injured
UPDATE: Only the right two lanes and right shoulder are blocked as of 9:30 a.m. The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed three people were injured from a three-vehicle collision chain reaction. The first vehicle involved was rear-ended. The driver and passenger of the first vehicle are currently in critical condition...
Wave 3
Incarcerated person dies at Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An incarcerated person at Metro Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., officers at Metro Corrections discovered the incarcerated person attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medial staff and emergency medial services arrived and took...
Jury finds Kevon Lawless guilty of murdering 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father
Brandon Waddles and his daughter, Trinity Randolph, were shot and killed in August 2020 inside their home in south Louisville.
Wave 3
Murder suspect arraigned, bond tripled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a homicide that happened this summer in the Auburndale neighborhood has been arraigned. Jorge Ortiz Parra, 34, is charged with murder in the July 7 death of Emilio Suarez, 41. He is also facing an assault charge for the shooting of a second man who survived his injuries.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Suspect in fatal Mellwood Avenue shooting arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed on Mellwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department say they have arrested a suspect. On Monday, LMPD said they arrested Jeffery Way, 37, and are charging him with murder. Watch our coverage of the shooting in the...
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for 14-year-old autistic boy missing for 9 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who's been missing for nine days. The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Thursday afternoon for Jericho Tinsley, who was last seen in the 2700 of Bank Street on Sept. 13. Jericho, who has autism,...
LMPD ID's, arrests man for May double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a double murder from May 2022. Edgar Hernandez, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident. The Jefferson County Coroner said the victims, Kahlil...
48-year-old victim in July double shooting ID'd; suspect taken into custody, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting that left a man dead in July. Jorge Ortiz-Parra was taken into custody Tuesday on murder and assault charges. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Southside Drive near Palatka Road on July...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Several people shot, grazed by 'gel ball type pellet' in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people were shot by a "gel ball type pellet" Wednesday afternoon in downtown Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around noon to the 600 block of Cedar Street, near 6th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, on the report of a shooting.
Jury recommends Kevon Lawless serve life sentence, convicted of double murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In court on Thursday, a jury recommended that Kevon Lawless serve life sentence without parole. The jury returned a guilty verdict in the case against Lawless regarding the murders of Brandon Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter Trinity Randolph. Lawless was found guilty of murder and burglary...
Wave 3
Man charged in shootings of Southern Indiana judges found guilty
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man accused of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant has been convicted on multiple charges. After a three day trial, Brandon Kaiser was found guilty of four counts of aggravated battery, two...
wdrb.com
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of Louisville 3-year-old, father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has found Kevon Lawless guilty of killing a young father and his 3-year-old daughter in August 2020. After two different deliberations — totaling eight hours — Lawless was found guilty of double murder and burglary just before 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Lawless...
