Fox News
California hiker who went to find help for girlfriend found dead
A California hiker was found dead Thursday after leaving his girlfriend on a trail to find her water in the mountains of Santa Barbara County, authorities said. More than 60 people and several search dogs spent days combing the area for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, whose body was found at 9:29 a.m. between Trespass Trail and Highway 101, according Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
California Musician and Wife Found Dead in Mojave Desert
On Sunday afternoon, east of California City, a local musician and his wife, Larry and Betty Petree, were found dead in the Mojave Desert. So far, authorities do not suspect criminal activity. However, the state in which the couple was found is what makes their deaths all the more shocking.
2 earthquakes shake Pinnacles National Park east of Monterey
Pinnacles National Park was rattled by two earthquakes that hit within the same hour Thursday morning. A magnitude 4 earthquake and a magnitude 2.5 earthquake were recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to L.A.’s KTLA-TV Anchor Mark Mester?
For many years, Mark Mester and Lynette Romero have been a constant fixture on KTLA-TV 5 News’ weekend morning lineup for Los Angeles residents. Romero had already departed the station, and her last day was September 14, 2022. But now that she has quit, drama has erupted at KTLA. Romero’s co-host and best friend, Mark Mester, has done something very brave to stand up for her. However, after all this drama unfolding, fans wonder what happened to Mark Mester at KTLA and if he is leaving the station. We reveal all the details and the anchor’s background in this Mark Mester wiki.
teslarati.com
Tesla is building four enormous Supercharger locations in California
Tesla is currently building four enormous Supercharger locations in California. Tesla is building four Supercharger locations in California after recieving grants from the California state government. According to the grant requirements, the Supercharger locations must support both Tesla and CCS charging, and Tesla has acknowledged that at least 50 percent of the chargers will have CCS capabilities.
natureworldnews.com
Mosquito Fire in California Burns Through Homes and Vehicles; Over 11,000 People Remain Evacuated
A Northern California wildfire by the name of "Mosquito Fire" has burnt homes and vehicles. Over 11,000 people remain evacuated so far when the wildland fire erupted on September 6. Since then, the fire has grown to dozens of thousands of acres in the El Dorado and Placer counties. There...
Black bear cools off in California homeowner's pool over hot Labor Day weekend
A black bear in California was seen taking a dip in a homeowner's pool as the summer heat swelled in Southern California. "I just happened to look over the window and I thought it was a person swimming in the pool," Simi Valley homeowner Mike Emanuel told Fox Los Angeles. "I was like, ‘Who the hell was in the swimming pool?’"
Column: San Bernardino judge reenacts the 1944 case that let Mexicans use the swimming pool
"They don't have another pool to go to. They go swim in the Santa Ana River."
California Blackouts Reported Despite Newsom Saying Outages Were Avoided
While major rolling blackouts were avoided in the state, tens of thousands of residents still experienced power outages on Tuesday night.
California Man Refuses Evacuation, Feeds Deer Amid Growing Mosquito Fire
As the Mosquito Fire blazes on in Northern California, evacuation orders continue to be passed down by Governor Gavin Newsom. The wildfire, which first sparked on September 6, has now burned through more than 60,000 acres in the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, fueled by southwest winds.
Judge throws wrench into sheriff’s probe of Kuehl, Metro
Legal wrangling escalated Friday over the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s corruption probe of County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority — with a judge barring investigators from delving into computers seized from Metro during searches this week, and the sheriff’s department claiming the county fired its attorney in the matter.
Southern California’s Ojai Valley Inn Just Unveiled a Swanky New Villa for Private Escapes
Planning a dream Hollywood escape? One storied SoCal property’s latest addition may be just what the doctor ordered. Initially built in 2006 as a private residence, the the Ojai Valley Inn’s Casa Elar home spans over 10,000 square feet and now offers a fresh interior by designer Natalie Konstant, who imbued the California escape with a warm Tuscan-style aesthetic.
Surfline
September Sessions in SoCal
Good chance, if you’re a SoCal surfer, you may have already used up all your hall passes for the month of September. Things kicked off right at the beginning of the month, then the following weekend, and then…well, it’s been kinda nonstop. South swells, warm water, plus Hurricane Kay, which had widespread affects for days, beyond just send a shot of swell on Friday/Saturday. Thursday was downright muggy and tropical, and Friday morning saw more of the same, with smatterings of rain and winds that ranged from zero to 40mph over the course of minutes. The rest of the weekend was much of the same. It was kinda like an exotic surf trip, except with freeways.
California Farm Labor Bill Puts Gavin Newsom on the Spot
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Thanks to an epic organizing campaign by the United Farm Workers (UFW), which began in the 1960s and faced violent opposition, California became a farm labor paradise, relatively speaking. Its farmworkers have the right to form unions without overt meddling from bosses, and can expect time-and-a-half overtime pay—rights denied to peers in most states, thanks to racist exemptions to New Deal-era labor reforms. California is also one of the few states that has enacted rules to protect outdoor workers from heat stress—a potential lifesaver in an era of increasingly frequent and brutal heatwaves.
