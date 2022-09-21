ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

California hiker who went to find help for girlfriend found dead

A California hiker was found dead Thursday after leaving his girlfriend on a trail to find her water in the mountains of Santa Barbara County, authorities said. More than 60 people and several search dogs spent days combing the area for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, whose body was found at 9:29 a.m. between Trespass Trail and Highway 101, according Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to L.A.’s KTLA-TV Anchor Mark Mester?

For many years, Mark Mester and Lynette Romero have been a constant fixture on KTLA-TV 5 News’ weekend morning lineup for Los Angeles residents. Romero had already departed the station, and her last day was September 14, 2022. But now that she has quit, drama has erupted at KTLA. Romero’s co-host and best friend, Mark Mester, has done something very brave to stand up for her. However, after all this drama unfolding, fans wonder what happened to Mark Mester at KTLA and if he is leaving the station. We reveal all the details and the anchor’s background in this Mark Mester wiki.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Washington, DC
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
City
Palm Springs, CA
State
Washington State
Riverside County, CA
Traffic
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, CA
City
Riverside, CA
City
Orange, CA
Washington, DC
Traffic
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Palm Springs, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Palm Springs, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
teslarati.com

Tesla is building four enormous Supercharger locations in California

Tesla is currently building four enormous Supercharger locations in California. Tesla is building four Supercharger locations in California after recieving grants from the California state government. According to the grant requirements, the Supercharger locations must support both Tesla and CCS charging, and Tesla has acknowledged that at least 50 percent of the chargers will have CCS capabilities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Service#Federal Funding#Infrastructure#Congressional#Coachella Valley Rail#Union Station
HeySoCal

Judge throws wrench into sheriff’s probe of Kuehl, Metro

Legal wrangling escalated Friday over the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s corruption probe of County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority — with a judge barring investigators from delving into computers seized from Metro during searches this week, and the sheriff’s department claiming the county fired its attorney in the matter.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
AOL Corp

Southern California’s Ojai Valley Inn Just Unveiled a Swanky New Villa for Private Escapes

Planning a dream Hollywood escape? One storied SoCal property’s latest addition may be just what the doctor ordered. Initially built in 2006 as a private residence, the the Ojai Valley Inn’s Casa Elar home spans over 10,000 square feet and now offers a fresh interior by designer Natalie Konstant, who imbued the California escape with a warm Tuscan-style aesthetic.
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Surfline

September Sessions in SoCal

Good chance, if you’re a SoCal surfer, you may have already used up all your hall passes for the month of September. Things kicked off right at the beginning of the month, then the following weekend, and then…well, it’s been kinda nonstop. South swells, warm water, plus Hurricane Kay, which had widespread affects for days, beyond just send a shot of swell on Friday/Saturday. Thursday was downright muggy and tropical, and Friday morning saw more of the same, with smatterings of rain and winds that ranged from zero to 40mph over the course of minutes. The rest of the weekend was much of the same. It was kinda like an exotic surf trip, except with freeways.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mother Jones

California Farm Labor Bill Puts Gavin Newsom on the Spot

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Thanks to an epic organizing campaign by the United Farm Workers (UFW), which began in the 1960s and faced violent opposition, California became a farm labor paradise, relatively speaking. Its farmworkers have the right to form unions without overt meddling from bosses, and can expect time-and-a-half overtime pay—rights denied to peers in most states, thanks to racist exemptions to New Deal-era labor reforms. California is also one of the few states that has enacted rules to protect outdoor workers from heat stress—a potential lifesaver in an era of increasingly frequent and brutal heatwaves.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy