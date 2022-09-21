Read full article on original website
2 of the best VALORANT players become free agents after OpTic VCT snub
North American players Victor Wong and Austin “crashies” Roberts are free to join another VALORANT team since they have become unrestricted free agents after OpTic Gaming failed to acquire a spot in the Americas’ partnership league. Victor and crashies’ announcement was made less than 30 minutes after...
Where will OpTic’s VALORANT roster go? Potential new teams for the VALORANT Champions runners-up after failing to make VCT partnership cut
When Riot Games announced its list of partnered teams for the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour, OpTic Gaming, the Champions runner-up, was absent. Before VALORANT Champions Istanbul, a rumor surfaced that TSM was interested in purchasing the entire OpTic team should OpTic miss out on a partnership slot and TSM manage to secure one. But when Riot revealed its 10 Americas league teams, not only was OpTic missing but so was TSM.
Is this the end? FNS ‘thank you’ post casts doubt on OpTic VALORANT roster’s future
As reports regarding VCT 2023 partnered teams begin to trickle out, one team that VALORANT fans are waiting to hear about is OpTic Gaming, the consensus top team out of North America and one of the world’s best in 2022. But as shocking as it may be to hear,...
How good is Jamie Tartt in FIFA 23? Predicting AFC Richmond player ratings in FIFA 23
Now that the presence of Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond in FIFA 23 has been confirmed, we can begin imagining how Jamie Tartt and the boys will be rated by EA. We’ll find out the real numbers in a few days, but player ratings predictions have never hurt anyone.
The best-hidden secret weapons at the 2022 League World Championship
The League of Legends World Championship is traditionally one of the most intense meetings of surplus talent in esports each year. But with 24 teams and well over 100 individual players in attendance, it’s easy to focus only on the handful of superstars. There’s a good chance you probably...
Blitzcrank could be rocketing up to the top lane and jungle with these buffs in League of Legends
Blitzcrank, the Great Steam Gollem, is one of the original 40 champions released with the original League of Legends. Infamous for his Rocket Grab ability, Blitzcrank has always been an incredibly valuable asset to a teamcomp due to pick potential. On top of that, Blitzcrank’s ultimate is, after minor tweaks in the previous seasons, a strong tool against heavy-shielding teamcomps. But more balance changes are coming to the game soon.
CS:GO’s biggest hotspot for cheaters that players should avoid
The most popular map in CS:GO is also the favorite among cheaters—unsurprisingly. Leetify, a website dedicated to CS:GO stats, has identified which maps are the most used by cheaters who received a VAC ban. And it turns out 0.81 percent of Mirage players received a VAC ban, making it the most popular map for cheaters.
One more from Turkey: FUT acquires spot in VALORANT EMEA partner league
FUT Esports, an esports organization based in Turkey, has successfully become one of Riot Games’ partners for the 2023 EMEA VALORANT league. The last EMEA spot remained unknown until Riot’s official announcement today. Blix had reported that KOI, Karmine Korp, Fnatic, Vitality, Natus Vincere, Heretics, BBL Esports, Giants, and Team Liquid had been accepted in the EMEA league, which left the community wondering which organization would take that last spot.
When can you play Modern Warfare 2 on PC or Xbox?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most heavily-anticipated CoD releases in years. The community is anxious to get their hands on the new MW2, overcome by a desire to rid themselves of the disappointments of Vanguard and try out a new title that bears the name of the one of the franchise’s most beloved games.
Kings collide: The 5 best mid laners at Worlds 2022
At the League of Legends World Championship, every single role will look to perform to its utmost best to be essential for a team’s success. This year, however, the mid lane at Worlds might be one of the most stacked roles in the tournament’s history. Multiple icons will...
Kiriko’s new origin video details how she came to be the deadliest support hero in Overwatch 2
Overwatch shared a new video with players today showing the origin of Kiriko, the newest support that is coming with Overwatch 2 when it launches on Oct. 4. Her origin story is cute and heartwarming, but her character is far more deadly than the video lets on. Fans got a...
The biggest teams and orgs that did not make VALORANT partnership in VCT
It’s an exciting time for VALORANT around the world since Riot has officially released its list of partnered teams for the VCT international leagues that will kick off a new era for the esport in 2023. Riot received hundreds of applications from teams and organizations across all regions and somehow whittled the big list down to just 30, 10 across each of the three leagues.
Who are BBL Esports in VCT 2023?
The full list of VALORANT teams set to become partners with Riot Games when the new VCT ecosystem begins in 2023 is slowly being released via official reports. These teams will compete in one of three top-tier global leagues: one for EMEA, one for the Americas, and one for Asia.
How to phase through walls with Chrome Splash in Fortnite
Fortnite‘s newest season is finally here and it’s brought the Chrome with it. This new force on the island has been taking over POIs and absorbing members of The Seven for a few days now. Players are still getting used to working with Chrome and using its unique texture to their advantage. In Fortnite Chapter Three, season four, players can phase through walls and ceilings thanks to Chrome.
Overwatch 2 Pre-Release Patch Notes Possibly Leaked
With the final beta period of Overwatch 2 over and the Overwatch League season coming to a close, Blizzard has focused its attentions on polishing the sequel ahead of its October 4 release. In the flurry of Overwatch 2 leaks over the past week, a new batch of supposed patch...
How to get the SypherPK Icon Series Skin in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular games out today, drawing in millions of players and likely hundreds of content creators onto the island every year. Epic Games likes to celebrate its creators by giving them a unique spotlight as Icon skins inside the game. SypherPK is the latest content creator to get an Icon Skin, with the Outfit resembling him.
League’s Worlds patch is here, ushering in changes for pro play champs like Thresh and Lee Sin
The League of Legends World Championship is just around the corner, starting on Sept. 29. Since Patch 12.18 will be the 2022 Worlds patch, Riot Games is once again targeting strong pro-play picks with nerfs while buffing champions that fell behind in the current meta. Thus, tremendously powerful picks like...
TSM unlikely to secure VALORANT partnership with Riot for VCT 2023 Americas league
North American esports organization TSM is unlikely to secure a spot in the 2023 VCT Americas league, according to Dot Esports’ sources. The status of TSM’s VALORANT division and whether it will compete in Challengers, drop its roster, or leave the game entirely is currently unknown. Several owners...
Vamos: LOUD and FURIA likely to lock in partnership with Riot for Americas league
Two Brazilian teams have likely secured a partnership with Riot Games to compete in the VALORANT Americas league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Both teams were notified recently and will compete against teams such as Cloud9, Sentinels, and NRG in the Americas league, as reported by Dot Esports today.
‘I’m not sure what we are doing’: Fnatic star says team haven’t scrimmed ahead of Worlds 2022
With only a week left until the start of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, teams from around the world are busy preparing strategies and practicing for the biggest event of the year. But according to Fnatic’s star AD carry Elias “Upset” Lipp, the LEC’s third seed has yet to scrim for the tournament.
