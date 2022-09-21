Read full article on original website
Ex-Trump Official Accuses Former President Of Sinister Immigration Plot
Miles Taylor, a former DHS chief of staff, made the stunning disclosure on CNN amid renewed tensions over border policy.
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
The nation's top Border Patrol agent testified in a private legal deposition that the Biden administration's decision to walk back Trump-era enforcement measures has caused the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border. "In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," said Raul Ortiz in a...
Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish
A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
White House press secretary loses patience with repetitive question from Fox reporter on migrants
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday ended up in a testy exchange with Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in the day’s daily briefing.Ms Jean-Pierre spent a significant portion of Friday’s session discussing the Biden administration’s response to Republican governors using buses and airplanes to send asylum-seekers to Democratic-led jurisdictions to punish state and local leaders for not supporting harsher border policies. At one point during the daily briefing, Ms Jean-Pierre was asked if the administration had considered moving migrants from the communities where they entered the US...
Trump is fuming over the attention DeSantis is getting for sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard: Rolling Stone
Trump is complaining in private about Ron DeSantis stealing his thunder, per Rolling Stone. Two sources close to Trump say he is annoyed at the attention DeSantis is getting. Last week, DeSantis sent planeloads of migrants to Martha's Vineyard as a political stunt. Former President Donald Trump is complaining to...
Ron DeSantis: I Wasn’t Actually Responsible for Creating That Migrant ‘Stunt’
On Hannity Monday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attempted to dismiss accusations that he engaged in a stunt when he flew about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week, instead claiming that President Joe Biden engaged in “the biggest stunt” by not going along with his predecessor’s immigration policies.While some have accused the governor of “political human trafficking,” Sean Hannity helped DeSantis portray his actions as acceptable to the public at large and welcomed by the migrants themselves.“Just for the record: this was voluntary. All migrants were put up in hotels, given accommodations, they were fed, they were showered, they...
Billionaire investor and Trump megadonor Peter Thiel praises Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as 'the best of the governors' for offering 'a real alternative to California'
Records show that Thiel — who has given millions to Senate candidates — has not donated to the Republican governor's reelection campaign.
Ron DeSantis said the migrants he flew to Martha's Vineyard 'hit the jackpot' — but immigration experts say the stunt more closely resembles a 'different shade of family separation'
Immigration experts, in interviews with Insider, accused Ron DeSantis of using vulnerable migrants as pawns in his "political theater."
Hillary Clinton blasts DeSantis, calls Martha’s Vineyard move ‘literally human trafficking’
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday criticized the transport of migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., calling it “literally human trafficking.”. “Some politicians would rather not only have an issue, but exacerbate it to the extent of literally human trafficking,” the former Democratic presidential nominee...
Video captures migrants in camo scaling Arizona wall after Harris says border secure
Illegal migrants dressed in full camouflage were spotted by Fox News cameras being lowered over an Arizona border wall Tuesday by human smugglers. The illegal border crossings happened just days after Vice President Kamala Harris claimed the nation's borders were "secure." The video is only the latest incident of illegal...
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
Steve Bannon says DeSantis is a 'national leader' for sending migrants to liberal cities
Former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has Democrats "seething with anger" in a post on GETTR on Friday.
Biden administration's own migrant flights receive renewed scrutiny
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) decision to send a plane of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, last week ignited a fiery debate about what lawmakers should do with the historically high number of immigrants crossing the southern border — as well as scrutiny of what the Biden administration has already done.
creators.com
They're All Open-Borders Hypocrites
All the world's a stage, especially two heated months before Election Day. So you'll have to forgive me for not joining the theatrical media frenzy over Martha's Vineyard being overrun by illegal aliens. It's just another naked open-borders exhibition by both political parties that makes a miserable mockery of our country's immigration policies.
Embattled Trump aims funding firepower at loyal Republicans – live updates
Former president’s allies launch Super Pac to funnel millions to Maga Republicans as speculation about White House run grows
Reporter calls out Biden admin, liberals as children are abandoned at border: Where is the outrage?
A reporter who's spent years covering the southern border detailed on "Fox & Friends" Thursday the "heartbreaking" reality for children trying to cross into the country from Mexico. "It's a humanitarian crisis, the unaccompanied children reaching the border, the children who are just basically abandoned by smugglers in the middle...
‘Easy pickings’: In Texas town where Martha’s Vineyard ordeal began, few options for migrants
The journey to Martha’s Vineyard began in Eagle Pass.
Migrants Stranded In Martha's Vineyard Sue Ron DeSantis Over Political Stunt
“These immigrants ... experienced cruelty akin to what they fled in their home country,” the lawsuit targeting the Florida governor and other officials states.
Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing
The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
LA Times blames 'callousness' of DeSantis, Abbott for immigration 'emergency,' not bad 'border security'
The Los Angeles Times editorial board claimed that the U.S. immigration system is not in a crisis because of a lack of border security but because of the "callousness" of politicians, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and their political stunts like transporting migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. The board’s Tuesday...
