ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 44

Carroll Hutzler
2d ago

I don't see how this man stayed on the air for 20 years why would anybody sponsor this late night hack nobody watches anyway I think he's a hack most of his guests suck

Reply
14
AP_001521.7578c60860054947bc198fc3d2ce7302.2352
2d ago

Only reason he’s still around is that they don’t have a replacement idea/person. So, sounds like they ok with putting out a D- program.

Reply
10
DOUBBLE BUBBLE
2d ago

He can't hold a candle to Gutfeld!!! King of late night in just 1 short yr.

Reply(4)
48
Related
Popculture

'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Bill Maher
Popculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Politically Incorrect#Abc Entertainment
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Anderson Cooper’s Secret Deposition: CNN Anchor Admits He Doesn’t Fact-Check News But Blasts Claims He Sits ‘Around For The Camera To Turn On’

Anderson Cooper isn't just a pretty face. CNN's silver fox, 55, blasted claims that he's nothing more than eye candy while admitting he doesn't fact-check what he reports on during his show. Cooper made the shocking admission during a secret deposition, Radar has learned. One of the most recognizable faces on television is tangled up in a lawsuit against CNN that questions the network's newsgathering process. Dr. Michael Black filed the suit in 2016, claiming CNN and its star medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen's reporting on infant deaths at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach was dishonest.Black worked at the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dr Oz told radio show incest ‘not a big problem’ as long as ‘more than a first cousin away’

Dr Mehmet Oz raised eyebrows by suggesting in a newly unearthed radio interview that incest was “not a big problem” as long as “you’re more than a first cousin away.”The candidate for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat also told The Breakfast Club show in February 2014 that girls don’t want to have sex with their fathers because of pheromones.“My daughters hate my smell,” the Republican nominee said on the show.His Democratic opponent John Fetterman was quick to latch onto the comments, tweeting, “Yet another issue where Oz and I disagree.”Dr Oz got embroiled in the subject when he was asked on...
CELEBRITIES
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy