Central Daupin blanks Cedar Cliff in Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey tilt
Central Dauphin (7-3, 4-2) rode a pair of back-to-back second-quarter goals to a 3-0 victory against Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Cedar Cliff Thursday. Madison Vajdic and Gabrielle Brightbill scored goals just a minute apart to give the Rams a 2-0 lead that wouldn’t be relinquished. Maya Williams netted an unassisted goal in the third quarter to give the Rams all of the insurance that they would need.
Cumberland Valley and Lower Dauphin battle to 2-2 draw in marquee Mid-Penn girls soccer showdown
In a battle of two strong squads, Cumberland Valley (4-0-2) and Lower Dauphin (5-1-1) drew 2-2 Thursday. Sienna Manns and Rylee Fry tallied one goal apiece for the Eagles, while teammate Kameron Rase accounted for one assist. For the Falcons, Ashley Economopoulos and Hannah Sanson each found the back of...
Here are this week's high school football games at the season's halfway point
YORK, Pa. — The regular season's midway point is within sight as we hit Week 5 of the high school football season. This week's docket features three Thursday night games in the Mid-Penn Colonial, a Frenzy Game of the Week between L-L League foes Manheim Central and Warwick on Friday, and a Saturday afternoon clash between Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes Cumberland Valley and Harrisburg that will be livestreamed on Antenna TV and FOX43+.
Shippensburg bounces back from streak-snapping loss with 34-13 win over Susquehanna Township
Susquehanna Twp vs Shippensburg in high school football — Shippensburg football head coach Eric Foust said his team “doesn’t do fire.”. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we...
Angelo, Oates and Campbell lead East Pennsboro past Greencastle-Antrim
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP – One play rarely dictates the total outcome of a football game. But, when it does, that play is a memorable one. East Pennsboro sophomore Aaron Angelo took a Greencastle-Antrim kickoff following a Blue Devils touchdown 85 yards to the house, giving the Panthers a 10-7 lead midway through the first quarter.
Cedar Cliff girls soccer edges Carlisle in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Commonwealth tilt
Cedar Cliff (4-1) held off a strong showing from Carlisle (1-6-1) to secure a hard-fought 1-0 Mid-Penn Commonwealth win Thursday. Katie Koppenhaver’s first-half goal proved to make the difference for the Colts. Goalie Charlotte Loudon racked up five saves to keep the Thundering Herd off the board for the duration of the contest.
Red Land blanks Mifflin County in girls tennis tilt
Red Land picked up a decisive 5-0 win over Mifflin County in girls tennis action Thursday afternoon. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Katie Quesenberry, Cedar Cliff volleyball rally past Chambersburg
CAMP HILL - Cedar Cliff girls volleyball might have put on one of its most impressive performances this fall but it didn’t always come easy Thursday. The Colts were down in th first two matches as Chambersburg (2-8) opened with 25-23 and 25-22 victories. Cedar Cliff looked gassed and appeared to have no answers for the Trojans’ attack.
Isabelle Sontheimer’s mutli-game outing leads Hershey girls soccer past Mifflin County
In a Mid-Penn keystone girls soccer tilt, Hershey dispatched Mifflin County 3-0 Thursday. Isabelle Sontheimer paced the Trojans with two goals. Teammate Eva Carlson chipped in one goal in the divisional win.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
Gettysburg vs Mechanicsburg in high school football — East Pennsboro 30, Greencastle Antrim 13. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Gettysburg defense clamps down in 14-0 win over Mechanicsburg
Gettysburg has flashed a nice one-two punch in quarterback Brady Heiser and running back Jayden Johnson in its return to the Mid-Penn this year, and those guys were good again in Thursday’s win against Mechanicsburg. Heiser ran for a score, threw one, too, and finished with 170 yards. Johnson...
Ava Daley’s three-goal performance propels Bishop McDevitt field hockey past Biglerville
Bishop McDevitt secured a decisive 5-1 nonconference win against Biglerville Thursday. The Crusaders led 4-1 at halftime and never let the Canners back into contention. Ava Daley finished the contest with three goals to pace the Crusaders offensively. Teammates Mallory Hughes and Maddi Donmoyer each found the back of the net once, respectively.
Well-balanced offensive performance propels Central Dauphin girls soccer past Red Land
Six different players scored for Central Dauphin (5-0-1) as the Rams picked up an impressive 6-1 victory over Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Red Land (4-2-1) Thursday afternoon. Nia Chinapoo joined the 100-point club by way of a smooth, first-half penalty kick. Teammates Kayden Williams, Cami Ofak, Makenna Kirk, Issy Zulli, and Jazzy Zahar chipped in one goal apiece in the lopsided win.
Brady Heiser scores two touchdowns and Gettysburg’s defense shuts out Mechanicsburg in third consecutive win
MECHANICSBURG— Matt Heiser raved about how good it felt for him and his boys to be playing in the Mid-Penn Conference this season after Gettysburg won its third straight game—all against MPC teams— Thursday night against Mechanicsburg.
Red Land picks up 5-0 win over New Oxford in field hockey tilt
Five different players scored for Red Land as the Patriots picked up a 5-0 nonconference victory against New Oxford Thursday afternoon. Lauren Tobin, Aubrey Clark, Ashton Kolmansberger, Chelsea Carpenter, and Grace Wagner tallied one goal apiece for the Patriots. Emma Livingston tallied two assists, while Kolmansberger and Carpenter each accounted for one assist, respectively.
Mechanicsburg girls soccer cruises past CD East
Mechanicsburg (6-4, 4-1) easily dispatched CD East 11-0 Thursday. Eight different Wildcats scored in a well-balanced offensive performance. Mia Loran, Lena Rudy, and Maggie Cicero led the way with two goals apiece. Isabelle Putt, Thoula Michelitch, Kyra Dillon, Maddie Brosky, and Emma Stover each chipped in one goal in the blowout. Ari Frey and Lauren Lebo combined for the shutout in net.
Central Dauphin boys soccer edges Red Land behind first-half penalty kick
Red Land (2-6) gave Central Dauphin (8-1) a good battle, but the Rams were ultimately able to prevail with a 1-0 victory Thursday. Nino Bouboukas calmly converted a first-half penalty kick in what proved to be the decisive moment of the contest. Seth Clark was fouled in the box to set up the game-deciding PK.
Northern field hockey downs Greencastle behind strong performance from Olivia Anderson
Olivia Anderson netted a pair of goals to lead Northern to a 4-1 victory against Greencastle Thursday afternoon. Lillian Fringer finished the contest with one goal and two assists, while teammate Evelyn Morris tallied one goal and one assist. Kadence Abbott tallied the lone goal of the game for the...
Matt Bordner, Logan Kane lead Palmyra boys soccer to emphatic win
Matt Bordner and Logan Kane sparked a potent offensive attack for Palmyra as the Cougars rolled to a decisive 8-1 victory against Waynesboro Thursday. Bordner and Kane each netted two goals to pace the Cougars. Teammates Brayden Sunho, Nolan Wasilefski, Dawson Brandt, and Andrew Bauer each found the back of the net once in the blowout. Bordner, Sunho, Bauer, Rennie Paye, Mitchell Wise, and George Kotsalos accounted for one assist apiece, respectively.
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 4 rankings: Northern and Gettysburg drop in, Shippensburg moves down
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record and upcoming schedule. Let’s do this.
