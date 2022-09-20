Read full article on original website
Plane wreckage hauled away from remote Lost Creek Wilderness -- 50 years after it crashed
In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago. U.S. Forest Service rangers pack plane wreckage onto mules to remove them from a remote wilderness area in Colorado. U.S. Forest Service rangers jump on plane wreckage to make them easier to load onto mules to remove them from a remote wilderness area in Colorado. A photo from the U.S. Forest Service shows plane wreckage in a remote wilderness area in Colorado. The plane crashed several decades ago. U.S. Forest Service mules haul away plane wreckage from a remote wilderness area in Colorado.
