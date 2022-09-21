ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
pullmanradio.com

Gritman Medical Center In Moscow Begins Project To Expand Services

Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has begun work to expand services in its medical office building. The C.L. Gritman Medical Office Building on Main Street next to the hospital was opened in 2017. Portions of the building were left unfinished to allow for future service expansion. 15,000 square feet of the facility will be finished to create new offices for Palouse Neurology and Gritman’s Intervention Pain Clinic. The project will also double the space for Palouse Oncology and Gritman Infusion Services. The 11.4 million dollar project is being funded by Gritman and private donations spearheaded by a 750,000 dollar leadership gift from Pullman philanthropists Ed and Beatriz Schweitzer. The work is scheduled to be finished in the spring.
MOSCOW, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Government
Pullman, WA
Government
Big Country News

2022 Colfax Fly-In Scheduled for September 24

COLFAX - On Saturday, September 24, 2022, bring the family out for the 2022 Colfax Fly-In and Pancake Breakfast at 707 Flight Line Drive in Colfax, WA. The family-friendly event will begin at 8:00 a.m. Classic, Military, Airshow and Antique aircrafts are expected to be on display along with some...
COLFAX, WA
pullmanradio.com

Coho Salmon Fishing Allowed On The Snake River In Washington For The First Time In Years

For the first time in years there is a Coho salmon fishing season on the Lower Snake River in Washington. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has opened a season for silvers from near Clarkston up to the Oregon state line. Up to two adult Coho can be kept every day. There is no daily limit on jacks. The silver season on the Snake from below Clarkston to the Idaho state line runs through October. The season on the Snake for Coho between the Clearwater River upriver to Oregon runs for the rest of the year.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

No Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Accident on Bridge Street in Clarkston Sunday Afternoon

CLARKSTON - On Sunday, September 18, 2022 just before 12:30 p.m., multiple units responded to a two-car rollover accident on Bridge Street in Clarkston. According to a report from the City of Clarkston Fire Department, one vehicle was traveling westbound on Bridge Street when it was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on 9th Street. The vehicle that was struck rolled on its side following impact. The Clarkston Fire Department stated the male driver of the struck vehicle was wearing his seatbelt, but was trapped inside. Once fire personnel arrived on scene, the driver was safely removed from the vehicle.
CLARKSTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Quality#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Big Country News

WSU Seeking $34.5 Million from State to Cover Employee Raises Over Next Two Years in 2023-25 Budget Requests

PULLMAN - Washington State University submitted its 2023-25 biennial budget requests to the State of Washington this week. In the proposals, WSU is seeking $34.5 million from the state to cover 7% compensation increases for WSU faculty and staff over two years, with a 4% increase coming in the first year of the biennium and 3% in the second year.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

This Weekend Marks One Year Since Fatal Shooting on Pullman's College Hill, PPD Investigation Nearing Completion

PULLMAN - This weekend marks one year since the fatal shooting on Pullman’s College Hill that killed 23-year-old Liban Barre. The Pullman man was killed by gunfire during the early morning hours of September 25th. The shooting occurred near a large College Hill party. Former Washington State University football player Brandon Gray was also shot and suffered serious injuries.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms

COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
COLFAX, WA
Big Country News

WSU President Kirk Schulz Admits 'Our Ranking Sucked' When Asked About Institution's Significant Drop U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges List

PULLMAN - The Washington State University administration is looking into the institution’s significant drop in U.S. News & World Report’s annual best colleges ranking. WSU dropped 36 spots to 212th in this year’s ranking. WSU President Kirk Schulz and WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton were asked about the ranking plunge during Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting. President Schulz didn’t mince words about his reaction to the ranking drop.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy