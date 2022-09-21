Read full article on original website
Public Health Advisory Issued for Spring Valley Reservoir in Latah County Due to Presence of Harmful Algal Bloom
LATAH COUNTY - The Idaho North Central District of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Spring Valley Reservoir in Latah County due to the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algal bloom. The advisory issued by public health officials was in cooperation with the Idaho Department of...
Pullman contractor fined for illegally filling well with debris
PULLMAN, Wash. – A Pullman contractor is facing penalties for illegally altering and filling a homeowner’s well with debris from a razed house. The Washington Department of Ecology fined KACI Construction and its owner, Kirby Dailey, $10,000 for improperly decommissioning the well and doing so without a license.
17-Year-Old Air Lifted to Spokane Following Head-on Collision on Endicott Road Wednesday Morning
ENDICOTT, WA - On the morning of Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Whitman County deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax, Endicott and Lacrosse Fire Departments were dispatched to the report of a head-on collision on Endicott Rd, approximately one mile east of Endicott, WA. According to a release from the...
Gritman Medical Center In Moscow Begins Project To Expand Services
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has begun work to expand services in its medical office building. The C.L. Gritman Medical Office Building on Main Street next to the hospital was opened in 2017. Portions of the building were left unfinished to allow for future service expansion. 15,000 square feet of the facility will be finished to create new offices for Palouse Neurology and Gritman’s Intervention Pain Clinic. The project will also double the space for Palouse Oncology and Gritman Infusion Services. The 11.4 million dollar project is being funded by Gritman and private donations spearheaded by a 750,000 dollar leadership gift from Pullman philanthropists Ed and Beatriz Schweitzer. The work is scheduled to be finished in the spring.
Pullman City Crews Restoring Water to Residents After Break in Water Main
City crews have restored water service. Water pressure should soon return to homes and businesses, and discolored water should work its way out of the system. As a precaution, city officials are advising residents to boil water until at least Tuesday, September 20. Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and let it cool before drinking.
2022 Colfax Fly-In Scheduled for September 24
COLFAX - On Saturday, September 24, 2022, bring the family out for the 2022 Colfax Fly-In and Pancake Breakfast at 707 Flight Line Drive in Colfax, WA. The family-friendly event will begin at 8:00 a.m. Classic, Military, Airshow and Antique aircrafts are expected to be on display along with some...
Coho Salmon Fishing Allowed On The Snake River In Washington For The First Time In Years
For the first time in years there is a Coho salmon fishing season on the Lower Snake River in Washington. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has opened a season for silvers from near Clarkston up to the Oregon state line. Up to two adult Coho can be kept every day. There is no daily limit on jacks. The silver season on the Snake from below Clarkston to the Idaho state line runs through October. The season on the Snake for Coho between the Clearwater River upriver to Oregon runs for the rest of the year.
No Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Accident on Bridge Street in Clarkston Sunday Afternoon
CLARKSTON - On Sunday, September 18, 2022 just before 12:30 p.m., multiple units responded to a two-car rollover accident on Bridge Street in Clarkston. According to a report from the City of Clarkston Fire Department, one vehicle was traveling westbound on Bridge Street when it was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on 9th Street. The vehicle that was struck rolled on its side following impact. The Clarkston Fire Department stated the male driver of the struck vehicle was wearing his seatbelt, but was trapped inside. Once fire personnel arrived on scene, the driver was safely removed from the vehicle.
As State Average Drops, gas Prices in Lewiston Area Jump 18 Cents in Last Week
LEWISTON - According to AAA on Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dipped nationally by about 4 cents from a week ago to $3.67 a gallon. In Idaho, the average price dropped about 6 cents over the last week to $4.40 a gallon. But in Lewiston, the average jumped 18 cents over the same time period.
Next Oversized Windmill Load Leaving Lewiston for Canada Tuesday Night
LEWISTON - The next load of oversized windmill blades will depart from the Port of Lewiston Tuesday night, September 20, at 7:30 p.m. The loads will travel north on US95 from Lewiston - ultimately headed to southern Alberta, Canada. The first load carrying oversized windmill blades left the Port of...
20-Year-Old Lewiston Man Hospitalized After Single Vehicle Crash on Gifford-Reubens Road
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 5:33 p.m., law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Gifford-Reubens Road, near milepost 7 in Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 20-year-old Lewiston man was...
Orofino Police Department to Host Open House for New Building
OROFINO - On Friday, September 23, 2022, the Orofino Police Department will host an open house for its new building, located at 1075 Michigan Ave in Orofino, ID. The open house will be held from noon - 3:00 p.m., and provide citizens the opportunity to get a first-hand look at the new space.
WSU Seeking $34.5 Million from State to Cover Employee Raises Over Next Two Years in 2023-25 Budget Requests
PULLMAN - Washington State University submitted its 2023-25 biennial budget requests to the State of Washington this week. In the proposals, WSU is seeking $34.5 million from the state to cover 7% compensation increases for WSU faculty and staff over two years, with a 4% increase coming in the first year of the biennium and 3% in the second year.
Asotin County Unemployment Rate Sees Slight Increase to 3.7% in August, Fourth Lowest in State
CLARKSTON - According to monthly unemployment numbers for August 2022 released by the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD), Asotin County's unemployment rate of 3.7% is the fourth lowest in the state of Washington. Asotin County's 3.7% unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) was up 0.7% from July 2022 and came...
This Weekend Marks One Year Since Fatal Shooting on Pullman's College Hill, PPD Investigation Nearing Completion
PULLMAN - This weekend marks one year since the fatal shooting on Pullman’s College Hill that killed 23-year-old Liban Barre. The Pullman man was killed by gunfire during the early morning hours of September 25th. The shooting occurred near a large College Hill party. Former Washington State University football player Brandon Gray was also shot and suffered serious injuries.
Colfax PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Subjects From Theft Investigation At Rosauers
The Colfax Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two people from a theft investigation at Rosauers. The shoplifting occurred on Tuesday at the grocery store in Colfax. Anyone with information about the pair is asked to contact the CPD at 509-397-4615.
Kendrick Man Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover on State Highway 99
KENDRICK - On Friday, September 16, 2022 at approximately 07:21 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Latah County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on State Highway 99. According to a release from the Idaho State Police, a 70-year-old Kendrick man was traveling on SH99 when...
Local Bank Employees Lend Hand to Construction of LC Valley's Latest Habitat for Humanity Home
LEWISTON - Employees from Zions Bank rolled up their sleeves to help construct the 35th home for L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity. Future homeowner Danika Colvin worked alongside the Zions bankers and community volunteers to help build the home on Alder Avenue in Lewiston that will eventually house three generations of women.
Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms
COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
WSU President Kirk Schulz Admits 'Our Ranking Sucked' When Asked About Institution's Significant Drop U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges List
PULLMAN - The Washington State University administration is looking into the institution’s significant drop in U.S. News & World Report’s annual best colleges ranking. WSU dropped 36 spots to 212th in this year’s ranking. WSU President Kirk Schulz and WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton were asked about the ranking plunge during Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting. President Schulz didn’t mince words about his reaction to the ranking drop.
