Back for more: 10th annual Norfolk Oktoberfest returns on Friday
NORFOLK, Neb.--An annual festival in Nebraska is returning on Friday. Oktoberfest in Norfolk is returning for its 10th annual celebration from Friday to Saturday. The event celebrates the area’s german heritage and the fall harvest. Oktoberfest features things like live music, a beer garden, german food, and even Dachshund races.
Prokopec receives award honoring service to Columbus community
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus nurse is receiving recognition from her employer for exemplary service to her community. Carrie Prokopec, a nurse in Columbus Community Hospital’s emergency department, recently won the Service Over Self award. The award recognizes hospital staff who volunteer in Columbus and the surrounding communities. It...
Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash
YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. -- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
Norfolk Hy-Vee East employee wins Legendary Customer Service Award
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A supermarket in northeast Nebraska honored one of its employees on Friday. Mary Magana, a customer service employee at Hy-Vee East in Norfolk, is a recipient of this year's Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award. The award is given to 15 employees each year out of a total...
Sheriff: One person injured in Friday morning crash west of Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- A crash in Wayne County shut down traffic on Highway 35 Friday morning. Multiple emergency responders from various locations in the county responded to the accident approximately five miles miles west of Wayne on Highway 35. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said in an email Friday morning...
klin.com
Lincoln Streets To Close For Two Special Events On Sunday
Several streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is:. Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets. North 47th Street from...
Trailer home catches fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A trailer home caught fire Thursday afternoon in Norfolk. Around 4:00 pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to what they called ‘’a trailer home with smoke coming out of it’’. Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge told News Channel Nebraska that the resident of...
Missing inmate arrested in Texas
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials said an inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Texas. Authorities said they took LaJuan Jones #86630 into custody on Tuesday, September 20. He was located at a family member’s residence.
KSNB Local4
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning
YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and another is fighting for their life after a crash on Highway 34 near the York/Seward County line Friday morning. Several emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks on Highway 34 near MM 286 on Friday at 6:22 a.m.
LPD releases name of West Fairfield Street homicide victim
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released the name of Tuesday's homicide victim. LPD said the 36-year-old victim was Jasimin Champion of Lincoln. The PD asks the public to respect the privacy of Champion's friends and family at this time. On Wednesday LPD announced the arrest of the man,...
Men convicted in Dawson, Lancaster Counties go missing from CCC-O
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two inmates have gone missing from a correctional facility in Omaha. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the Community Corrections Center in Omaha early Thursday evening and reportedly removed the electronic monitors, which were recovered less than a block away.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide
Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.
Authorities identify body found on Highway 275 near Fremont
FREMONT, Neb. -- Authorities have identified a body found by construction crews on Highway 275 near Fremont on Thursday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the highway was shut down for several hours as authorities investigated the scene. While the body has been identified, the name is still being...
townandtourist.com
30 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, NE (Global Tastes For Every Palate!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Lincoln, NE, has a little bit of everything, from outdoor adventures to upbeat nightlife and historical landmarks. You can explore your artistic and educational sides at several museums or relax as you stroll through lush botanical gardens. When you’re ready to refuel, the best restaurants in Lincoln, NE, are waiting and ready to satisfy any appetite.
1011now.com
Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State...
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first casino in the state
On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus.
klkntv.com
37,000 pounds of missing meat in York leaves investigators craving answers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York County Crime Stoppers says whoever helps solve a major meat mystery may be eligible for a cash reward. A refrigerated Great Dane trailer was stolen on Saturday, according to the York Police Department. Police say the thieves transferred the 37,000 pounds of meat it...
klin.com
Downtown Lincoln Craft Beer Bar Closing It’s Doors
A downtown Lincoln bar known for it’s craft beers will be closing it’s doors at the end of September. Matt Myers is the owner of the Happy Raven just north of 11th and O Street. Owner Matt Myers said in a Facebook post that it was with a...
klkntv.com
Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
