Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC
Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
MMA Fighting
Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz for bare-knuckle fight: ‘It’s real fighting — and it’s real money’
If Nate Diaz is looking for a challenge as a free agent, Mike Perry is ready to welcome him to the sport of bare-knuckle fighting. After completing his UFC contract with a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Diaz became one of the hottest commodities in combat sports, a proven superstar who can sell fights and back up his words inside the cage or ring.
Brendan Schaub believes UFC made mistake by booking Jose Aldo’s final fight against Merab Dvalishvili: “That was the finale and you tossed him in there”
Brendan Schaub believes the UFC could’ve better handled Jose Aldo’s retirement. ‘The King of Rio’ called it quits earlier this week, after an incredible career. The Brazilian captured titles in the WEC and UFC and is a multiple-time featherweight champion. Since 2019, Aldo has been competing in the bantamweight division.
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’
Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
Cody Garbrandt No Longer Competing At UFC Vegas 61 Due To Injury
Cody Garbrandt has been pulled from UFC Vegas 61. The former bantamweight champion was set to return to his old division against Rani Yahya on the card taking place October 1. However, Yahya pulled out last week after suffering a neck injury. The plan from the UFC was to keep...
UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo announces his retirement from MMA
UFC President, Dana White, has reacted after Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. It was just 3 days ago, September 18th, that Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo had one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but had made an agreement with the promotion so that he could be released.
Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul
Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
MMA Fighting
Anderson Silva doesn’t rule out return to MMA for final fight, eyes Japan show
Anderson Silva doubts that you’ve seen the last of him in MMA competition. Since parting ways with the UFC in November 2020, Silva has dedicated himself to a boxing career, with recent wins over combat sports veterans Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. He next fights YouTube star Jake Paul on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.
Paddy Pimblett discusses a potential fight with Conor McGregor: “That would be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC”
Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on a potential pay-per-view match-up between himself and Conor McGregor. There’s no way of getting around the fact that Paddy Pimblett is a star in the world of mixed martial arts. A lot of folks may not like him, and they may even root for him to lose, but ‘The Baddy’ is still thriving as one of the most exciting prospects on the UFC roster.
NBC Sports
Mayweather plans for rematch with McGregor in 2023
It looks like Mayweather vs. McGregor II will come to fruition. Floyd Mayweather told the Daily Mail that he plans to fight MMA star Conor McGregor in a boxing rematch sometime next year. The boxing legend said it's still being discussed whether the match will be a real fight, though Mayweather would prefer it be an exhibition.
DWCS 55 winner Brunno Ferreira eyes UFC 283 card in Brazil but ready to fight before
LAS VEGAS – Brunno Ferreira spoke to the media after inking a UFC deal at Dana White’s Contender Series 55. Ferreira (9-0) needed just 95 seconds to dispatch Leon Aliu in the featured bout of Dana White’s Contender Series 55 on Tuesday. The Brazilian is ready for a quick turnaround and likes the idea of debuting at home on the UFC 283 card in Rio.
Raul Rosas Jr. Dominates Opponent At DWCS 55 To Earn UFC Contract, Dana White Says 17yo Is ‘Very Special”
Raul Rosas Jr. becomes the youngest UFC fighter in history after a dominant performance at DWCS 55. Dana White is certain the 17-year-old is now ready for the UFC. Raul Rosas Jr., a hot prospect in the world of mixed martial arts, beat Mando Gutierrez in a one-sided decision at Dana White’s Contender Series 55. The 17-year-old has already obtained a special license to compete professionally and the win saw him finally earning a UFC contract.
mmanews.com
Cyborg Names The Only Way She’d Consider Re-Joining UFC
Cris Cyborg is planning an MMA return after her boxing match, but don’t expect for it to be in the UFC. Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is often thought of as one of the best female fighters of all time. Her résumé shows multiple world championships in MMA from Invicta, to the UFC, to Bellator. Now she is looking to embark on a new journey in combat sports, boxing. Cyborg will be making her boxing debut this weekend when she takes on Simone Silva on September 25.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather says ‘there’s been talks’ of Conor McGregor rematch in 2023, McGregor responds
Floyd Mayweather has his sights set on fighting Conor McGregor again next year. In an interview with Sportsmail, Mayweather said that discussions are underway for another boxing bout between himself and McGregor. The two fought in August 2017 in one of the most successful combat sports pay-per-views of all time. Mayweather defeated McGregor by TKO in Round 10.
Bloody Elbow
UFC signee Hasbulla accused of ripping fans during Australia tour
Hasbulla Magomedov—the social media sensation with millions of followers—has reportedly upset some of his fans down under. In August 2022, the internet star visited the Australian cities of Sydney and Melbourne for a tour with The Hour Group event company. The series of events marked Hasbulla’s first ever international tour and was comprised of meet and greet opportunities along with a professional photo with the star and a tour merchandise pack. A single ticket cost between $250-$299.
