Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Fall family traditions at Lone Pine Acres
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are a lot of local options for us here in Southern Minnesota when it comes to fall activities. One of those is Lone Pine Acres near Mankato. You can find Lone Pine Acres at 25 Copper Mountain Drive in Mankato. They say they are planning some events as we head into the fall season. You can stay updated through the Lone Pine Acres Facebook page.
KEYC
Mankato Area Foundation, 11 local partners launch Inclusivity Study
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Foundation teamed up with 11 local partners to launch a Greater Mankato Inclusivity Study. Partners include Mayo Clinic Health System, Greater Mankato Growth, City of Mankato, Blue Earth County, Minnesota State University-Mankato, Nicollet County, City of North Mankato, YWCA Mankato, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, South Central College and Mankato Area Public Schools-ISD 77.
KEYC
A look at what’s trending with interior fall decor
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s that time of year when many people are switching out the bright summer décor with the warm colors of fall. Lisa and Kelsey checked in with local designer Deb Morin of Neutral Groundz in lower North Mankato for some helpful tips.
KEYC
City of Mankato hosts city investment plan open house
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The open house provided a chance for the public to learn about the upcoming investment plan for 2023. Items that drew attention included upcoming park projects. Tourtellette Park is slated for improvements to both the playground and pickleball courts. City officials say that these open houses...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
Food Friday: The Kaiserhoff
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s considered a landmark in New Ulm and is known for its German dishes with an American twist. This week’s Food Friday takes us to The Kaiserhoff, home of their famous barbeque ribs. You can find Kaiserhoff at 221 North Minnesota Street in...
KEYC
Preventing falls among seniors
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A simple accident like tripping on a rug or slipping on a wet floor can change your life. If you fall, you could break a bone, which thousands of older adults experience each year. For older people, a broken bone can also be the start of more serious health problems and can lead to long-term disability.
KEYC
MY Place moving to a new location in 2024
The City of Mankato held their annual community investment plan at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. A tough week for students at Mankato West High School and surrounding school districts. First of its kind Somali youth program born from local partnership. Updated: 9 hours ago. Mayo Clinic Health...
KEYC
Mankato Area Lions Clubs bring back its annual Diabetes Rally
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Lions Clubs will host their fifth annual Diabetes Rally. The rally will be held at the WowZone on Saturday, Oct. 8. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise money to find a cure for type-one diabetes. The event features family-friendly games, informational...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
First of its kind Somali youth program born from local partnership
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - WellShare, a public health nonprofit organization headquartered in Minneapolis, came to Mankato in 2021. After listening to community demands for equity and inclusion for the Somali population in Mankato, WellShare began creating a local Somali youth program. “There’s a bunch of different things that the community...
KEYC
Mankato Zero Waste to host ‘Say No to Plastic’ event
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Zero Waste will be hosting a ‘Say No to Plastic’ event Saturday afternoon. The goal is to spread awareness of the impact throwaway plastic has on the environment. Residents are invited to bring the throwaway plastics that they might have at home, such...
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
KEYC
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
Early voting in MN begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with information on how to cast your vote. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-23-33 - clipped version. Updated: 18 hours ago. Scattered showers with embedded thunderstorms will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-22-22 - clipped version
For Mankato Public Safety to be able to use the drone, they are required to have a policy, viewed by the public, about how the drone will be used by law enforcement. Officials to meet with residents for community investment plan. Updated: 7 hours ago. An open house will be...
KEYC
Historic nurses’ strike impacts Minnesota State Mankato students
The Minnesota State women’s soccer team is rolling with a five-game unbeaten streak after taking down Crookston 7-0 on Sunday. St. Peter Public Schools has announced a new addition to its faculty by filling the education equity coordinator position. Mankato man sentenced for role in overdose death. Updated: 2...
KEYC
LIVE: Early voting in MN starts today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Early voting in Minnesota begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with information on how you can cast your ballot. General election voters- who are ready to cast in their ballots- can start on Friday, Sep....
KEYC
St. Peter Public Schools fills Equity Education position
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter Public Schools has announced a new addition to its faculty by filling the education equity coordinator position. Born in Somalia, Ayan Musse was raised in Egypt and moved to Mankato, where she has lived since 2002. Musse is a licensed social worker and...
KEYC
BCA: ‘Swatting’ calls impact 15 Minnesota schools
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West was one of at least 15 schools across Minnesota that law enforcement responded to Wednesday after receiving reports of an active shooter. The building was put on lockdown, with students in hiding and parents panicking for their kids’ safety. But when armed first...
KEYC
Flu shot appointments available soon at Mayo Clinic Health System sites
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scheduling opens next week for flu shot appointments at Mayo Clinic Health System locations in southwest Minnesota. Mayo says getting vaccinated is important since the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing. Reducing your risk of getting sick from the flu, or other illnesses, helps preserve health care resources.
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic Health System to spend nearly $15 million improving Albert Lea campus
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System held a ceremonial wall-breaking Thursday to celebrate a $14.9 million enhancement and modernization project at its Albert Lea campus. "This project has been years in the making, and I'm thrilled to see our vision become reality," says Dr. Robert Albright, regional...
Comments / 0