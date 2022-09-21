ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Eli Manning fools everyone as undercover walk-on for Penn State football team

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0i3ZVTXU00 Eli Manning fooled almost everyone when he went undercover trying out for the Penn State football team.

Manning is a two-time New York Giants Super Bowl champion.

He put on a blonde wig, a fake nose, and a mustache as he embodied the phony personality of 26-year-old Chad Powers as he attended a walk-on tryout.

Manning wanted to see how far he could take the prank by ad-libbing about his backstory.

Manning turned heads when he started to pass the football.

He later revealed himself to the team and fellow walk-ons.

The video was shown on "Eli's Places," which airs on ESPN+.

GiantsCountry

New York Giants Storylines Ahead of MNF Game vs. Dallas

There will be no shortage of storylines Monday night when the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football. The Giants enter Week 3 of the NFL season with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2016 and will be looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 when they ...
DALLAS, TX
