Eli Manning fools everyone as undercover walk-on for Penn State football team
Eli Manning fooled almost everyone when he went undercover trying out for the Penn State football team. Manning is a two-time New York Giants Super Bowl champion. He put on a blonde wig, a fake nose, and a mustache as he embodied the phony personality of 26-year-old Chad Powers as he attended a walk-on tryout. Manning wanted to see how far he could take the prank by ad-libbing about his backstory. Manning turned heads when he started to pass the football. He later revealed himself to the team and fellow walk-ons. The video was shown on "Eli's Places," which airs on ESPN+. ALSO READ | New York City looks at innovative ways to house migrants after young migrant mother dies by suicide
