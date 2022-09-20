ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

Fall officially started this week, making this weekend the first one of the season. The weather is finally cooler, making it much more enjoyable to get outside, and there is ton going on this weekend. There are events a plenty taking place from charity events, to sporting events, and everything in between. Get up off your couch, get outside, and enjoy one of these many events taking place this weekend in the Twin Falls area and around the Magic Valley. Here are some of the things to do this weekend.
Haunted Mansions Of Albion 2022 Tickets Available Online Now

You can now order tickets for one of southern Idaho's premier Halloween season destinations. The Haunted Mansions of Albion opens for this season of screams with scares around every dark corner on Saturday, October 1. Organizers of this year's Haunted Mansions of Albion Halloween attraction recently held auditions for this...
Colossal Columns Greet Visitors on this Beautiful House in Twin Falls

The housing market is interesting right now, so making sure your home has something unique and appealing that stands out to potential buyers is almost essential when selling a property. This home for sale on Longbow will definitely catch your eye since there are 2 massive columns guarding the front door. There are even little pillars throughout the house to tie the design choice together.
New Children’s Clothing Retailer Opening Fall 2022 in Twin Falls

Carter's and OshKosh opening soon in Twin Falls. Twin Falls, Idaho is set to get a new Carter's Oshkosh store this fall! I've talked to several groups of young parents and many of them seem to be excited about the opening. This is great news for parents in the Twin Falls area, as it will provide them with an additional option for children's clothing. The Twin Falls area has seen significant growth over the past few years, and there is little doubt that a need for more retail options exists.
Twin Falls Canal Company to End Water Delivery Oct 14

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Irrigators with the Twin Falls Canal Company will see water shut off mid-October. General Manager Jay Barlogi announced the headgates at Milner Dam will be closed on October 14. It'll take several days before water stops flowing through the canal system. The Canal Company asks irrigators to inform their ditch riders if they are done using water so headgates can be closed to help conserve water in the reservoir. Barlogi wrote the reservoir system heading into the winter is low, "The Upper Snake River Reservoir System currently contains only 15% of its overall capacity. The two reservoir systems that the Twin Falls Canal Company hold storage rights in are American Falls Reservoir at 5% of total capacity and Jackson Lake Reservoir at 19% of total capacity." He said at this point its hard to predict what the 2023 water year will be like, but given the current storage capacity they'll need an above normal snowpack this winter. "We also know that we need to manage our water supply as efficiently as possible at the end of the current season to help with next year," said Barlogi. Once the irrigation season is over winter maintenance will begin.
5 Reasons Why You’re Ranting and Raving Wrong in the Magic Valley

Rants and rave pages on Facebook are commonly used all across the country, and Twin Falls and the Magic Valley are no different. These pages can be used for good and for bad, but most people today are using them in some form or fashion. They can be used for pure entertainment, to vent, to praise a business, or share a bad experience. They can be used for many different things, but certain people of Twin Falls have begun to use these pages in ways they were not intended. While there is no exact set of rules for a rants and raves page, there are some ways of using it that are wrong and that people in Twin Falls have been accused of doing. Here are some of the ways not to use rants and raves pages in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Land Purchase Approved for Magic Valley Research Dairy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The University of Idaho can move forward with the purchase of land that will serve as the center for a research dairy in the Magic Valley. The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners (Land Board) made up of the governor and other state elected officials, gave the University of Idaho (UI) the go-ahead to purchase land near Rupert for the Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The approval will allow UI to purchase 638 million acres for the experimental and research dairy which will include funding for a state-of-the-art milking barn and hold up to 2,000 dairy cows. “Agriculture remains Idaho’s number-one industry with livestock production accounting for more than 60% of the state’s agricultural cash receipts,” said U of I President C. Scott Green in a prepared statement. “This facility will serve our students well, preparing them to work on the cutting edge of agribusiness and dairy sciences.” President Green added that the CAFE will be eligible for grant funding for research. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, funds from the sale of the onld Agricultural College endowment land near Caldwell, $23,250,000, will be used to purchase the land in the Magic Valley. The CAFE has already received upwards of $8.5 million in donations from the industry.
Twin Falls People Cooking Chicken In NyQuil Should Stop, FDA Says

These are strange times indeed. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has just warned America against marinating chicken in NyQuil. Yes, that's not a misprint Twin Falls. TikTok has apparently turned people into absolute morons. The latest challenge on the social sharing site involves the younger generation of Americans cooking chicken in the cold and flu medication. There are so many reasons to avoid doing this, but the first one has to do with common, damn sense.
UPDATE: Traffic Moving on Hansen Bridge

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An incident on the Hansen Bridge has halted traffic in both directions while inspections on the Perrine Bridge has traffic backed up heading into Twin Falls. 511.idaho.gov is reporting blockage in both directions at the Hansen Bridge, images show several vehicles and an ambulance on the bridge while traffic is backed up on both sides.
Twin Falls Council Asked What to do With Floral Ave

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of the few unpaved city streets in Twin Falls will not get paved anytime soon. City staff asked the Twin Falls City Council for direction on what to do about Floral Avenue. The street is located in the southeast part of the city that is just north of the railroad tracks and Kimberly Road and is about half a mile in length. Ultimately the city council as a whole chose not to take action on the request.
Old Businesses at Magic Valley Mall that Need to Make a Comeback

It’s inherently human to not appreciate what you have until it’s gone. We tend to long for what we don’t have, and we don’t realize how much we miss something until it goes away. Magic Valley Mall opened in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1986, and while it still stands today, there are some shops that have come and gone along the way. No disrespect intended to the current tenants at the mall, but there are a handful of stores that we would love to see make a comeback. See if you remember some of these and leave a comment on what former Magic Valley Mall stores you’d like to see resurrected.
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

