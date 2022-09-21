Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
Judge clears way for lawsuit challenging Florida law that stops cities from reducing police budgets
DeSantis championed the bill (HB 1) during the 2021 legislative session as a way to crack down on violent protests.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis names six, including an Assistant Attorney General, to judicial commissions
Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed one member and named five new members to judicial commissions across the state. One of them is Assistant Attorney General Natalie Christmas, who oversees legal policy matters in the office of Ashley Moody. Christmas is one of three new appointees DeSantis made to Judicial Nominating...
thewestsidegazette.com
Marijuana Possession Is a Crime That’s Forgiven in Some Cases
Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. While possession of marijuana is still a crime in Florida, getting caught with it does not necessarily lead to arrest and criminal prosecution in some cities and counties. As State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suwannee County farm picked for Florida medical marijuana operation
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state’s newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida. The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced...
floridapolitics.com
National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’
The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Bay News 9
Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act...
Florida picks North Florida farmer for pot license
TALLAHASSEE - The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state's newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida.The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a "written notice of intent" to approve a medical-marijuana license for Terry Donnell Gwinn, setting the stage for what could be protracted litigation over the sought-after opportunity to join the medical-pot industry."Mr. Gwinn is very pleased that his application was selected for licensure and is grateful for the hard work by the...
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Democratic Palm Beach County Commissioner endorses Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid
Gov. DeSantis has made provoking the opposition party part of his signature style, but at least one elected Democrat doesn't mind. Given the way he routinely bashes their party’s standard-bearer, courting Democrats doesn’t appear to be on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ to-do list. But his campaign is nevertheless announcing he’s got at least one Democrat in his corner.
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Executive Order Suspending a County Commissioner in Miami-Dade County, Florida
Tallahassee, FL - The following Memorandum was released yesterday, September 20th, 2022, by Taryn Fenske the Director of Communications for Governor Ron DeSantis concerning Executive Order 22-215. Good Afternoon,. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-215 (Executive Order of Suspension), suspending Jose Angel Martinez from his position as County...
FAMU students file lawsuit alleging funding discrimination
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Arguing that the state has failed to meet funding obligations and other commitments to Florida A&M University, six students on Thursday filed a potential class-action lawsuit accusing state officials of “intentional discrimination” against the historically Black school. The federal lawsuit alleged that the state...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis explains how Florida got involved in migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard
MIAMI, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis explained at a news briefing Tuesday how operations at the Florida Panhandle led to him flying dozens of undocumented immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month. The governor, who made headlines after using Florida funds to transport two airplanes of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters
Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.
fox13news.com
DeSantis says he can't confirm Florida is paying nearly $1M for more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis said he could not confirm that Florida was funding another flight for migrants in Texas, possibly to be relocated to other states. However, he defended the state funding of two flights that took Venezuelan asylum seekers from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts in the week prior.
Jacksonville mayor attacks liberals on Twitter, sides with Gov. DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A series of tweets from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry appeared to offer his support to Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the Martha's Vineyard flights. Curry stated that DeSantis was right for protecting Florida from open borders, possibly referencing the recent flights full of migrants that were flown out on two planes to Martha's Vineyard as part of what DeSantis called the state's relocation program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Republican Party extends voter registration lead over Dems by nearly 270,000
The state had 5,233,366 registered Republicans on Aug. 31 and 4,963,722 registered Democrats.
New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
seminoletribune.org
Florida lake with Native slur renamed
A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
Florida Angel Mom Featured In Gov. Ron DeSantis’ New Campaign Ad
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign announced today the latest television and digital advertisement supporting Governor DeSantis being aired by the Republican Party of Florida entitled “Protecting Florida.” The 60-second ad is running statewide and features the story of Kiyan Michael, whose son died
Comments / 0