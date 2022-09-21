ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
thewestsidegazette.com

Marijuana Possession Is a Crime That’s Forgiven in Some Cases

Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. While possession of marijuana is still a crime in Florida, getting caught with it does not necessarily lead to arrest and criminal prosecution in some cities and counties. As State...
floridapolitics.com

National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’

The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Bay News 9

Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act...
CBS Miami

Florida picks North Florida farmer for pot license

TALLAHASSEE -  The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state's newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida.The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a "written notice of intent" to approve a medical-marijuana license for Terry Donnell Gwinn, setting the stage for what could be protracted litigation over the sought-after opportunity to join the medical-pot industry."Mr. Gwinn is very pleased that his application was selected for licensure and is grateful for the hard work by the...
floridapolitics.com

Democratic Palm Beach County Commissioner endorses Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid

Gov. DeSantis has made provoking the opposition party part of his signature style, but at least one elected Democrat doesn't mind. Given the way he routinely bashes their party’s standard-bearer, courting Democrats doesn’t appear to be on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ to-do list. But his campaign is nevertheless announcing he’s got at least one Democrat in his corner.
clayconews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Executive Order Suspending a County Commissioner in Miami-Dade County, Florida

Tallahassee, FL - The following Memorandum was released yesterday, September 20th, 2022, by Taryn Fenske the Director of Communications for Governor Ron DeSantis concerning Executive Order 22-215. Good Afternoon,. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-215 (Executive Order of Suspension), suspending Jose Angel Martinez from his position as County...
Action News Jax

FAMU students file lawsuit alleging funding discrimination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Arguing that the state has failed to meet funding obligations and other commitments to Florida A&M University, six students on Thursday filed a potential class-action lawsuit accusing state officials of “intentional discrimination” against the historically Black school. The federal lawsuit alleged that the state...
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters

Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.
First Coast News

Jacksonville mayor attacks liberals on Twitter, sides with Gov. DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A series of tweets from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry appeared to offer his support to Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the Martha's Vineyard flights. Curry stated that DeSantis was right for protecting Florida from open borders, possibly referencing the recent flights full of migrants that were flown out on two planes to Martha's Vineyard as part of what DeSantis called the state's relocation program.
Florida Phoenix

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
seminoletribune.org

Florida lake with Native slur renamed

A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
