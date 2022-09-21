ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-FBI head James Comey set to release crime novel next spring

By David Propper
New York Post
 2 days ago

James Comey is ready to use his law enforcement experience to sell mystery novels.

Plans were revealed Tuesday for Comey, the ex-FBI director, to pen a book titled “Central Park West” about an assistant US Attorney who probes the Mafia’s possible ties to the murder of a local politician.

It would be the first of two novels from Mysterious Press written by Comey, who was unceremoniously fired by former President Donald Trump in 2017 after four turbulent years at the position.

“I’m excited to take readers inside fascinating worlds I’ve come to know from my time in government and the private sector,” Comey said in a statement.

“These stories are fiction, but, inspired by real work I’ve done, they will offer a rarely-seen view of interesting people and institutions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQd6c_0i3ZVFQY00
Former FBI director James Comey will debut a crime novel next spring.
Bloomberg

Comey served as an assistant US Attorney from 1996 until 2001.

He oversaw the FBI when the agency investigated Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state. Comey determined Clinton’s conduct did not warrant criminal charges in July 2016, but then briefly reopened the case — days before the presidential election between Clinton and Trump.

Comey was also in charge as the bureau investigated allegations of ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQoyv_0i3ZVFQY00
Comey was fired by former President Donald Trump in 2017.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

In a tweet, Comey said about his new literary adventure: “The next thing, which I think readers are really going to enjoy.”

Comey has already penned two books, his memoir “A Higher Loyalty” and “Saving Justice,” which were published in 2018 and 2021, respectively. “A Higher Loyalty” was later adapted into a 2020 miniseries that aired on Showtime called “The Comey Rule.”

With Post wires

