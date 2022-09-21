Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback
It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022 and 2023
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first- and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and, of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models have also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
ComicBook
PlayStation RPG Delayed One Week Before Release
Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth was supposed to release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 29th, but Square Enix has decided to push the game back just one week ahead of time. The game will now release nearly three months later than expected, and will now debut on December 22nd. The official Valkyrie Twitter account cites a desire to "improve the quality of the title" as the official reason for the delay. The game will be available on its own and as part of the digital deluxe version of Valkyrie Elysium. Those that already pre-ordered the latter version will get Elysium on September 29th and Profile: Lenneth on December 22nd.
I didn't want the Dragon Quest Treasures demo to end
The Dragon Quest Treasures demo left me wanting more
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive
A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
knowtechie.com
A hacker leaked tons of GTA 6 early gameplay footage
Over the weekend, a hacker leaked a massive dump of early Grand Theft Auto VI footage. A hacker by the name “teapotuberhacker” shared a file with 90 different videos of early GTA 6 gameplay on the GTA Forums. Many people were skeptical early on, but a PCGamer report...
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
ComicBook
Former PlayStation Boss Joins Tencent
It would appear that former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden has officially joined Tencent, the giant Chinese-owned media conglomerate that owns video game companies like Riot Games and Funcom as well as significant stakes in the likes of Epic Games among others. Layden appears to have joined up as a strategic advisor back in August, but only recently announced the move.
Slime Rancher 2 release time explained - early access starts soon
Slime Rancher 2 is out today!
ComicBook
Xbox Getting Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck Competitor From Logitech
Xbox is now getting its own competitor to the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck in the form of a handheld from Logitech. In recent years, Xbox has slowly been expanding its presence with game streaming, which allows users to play certain games from the Xbox catalog on their phones or other related devices. Now, Xbox is about to get some assistance with its entrenchment in this market even further thanks to the arrival of a dedicated device that has been designed with cloud gaming in mind.
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
Gizmodo
The First Trailer for Netflix's Sonic Prime Series Is Still Strangely Ominous
When Netflix announced that it would be making a CG animated series based on the beloved Sega mascot and recent bona fide movie star Sonic the Hedgehog, most people didn’t give it a second thought. I did, because I found the official description for the show surprisingly unsettling. Now, Netflix has released the first trailer for Sonic Prime, and... yeah, I think there’s something weird going on here.
Terraria Labor of Love release date set for next week
Terraria 1.4.4 finally launches in seven days
ComicBook
WrestleQuest Reveals Wrestling Legends and More in New Combat Trailer
Fans will soon be able to ascend to the top of the wrestling world in Mega Cat Studios and Skbyound Games' WrestleQuest, and now we've got an up-close look at how you'll make that happen and how combat works in the brand new WrestleQuest Combat Trailer! The new trailer can be viewed in the video below and reveals more details on how combat works, including using strikes to damage your opponents, though you'll also use chairs and more to knock them down a peg. You'll then build up your Hype meter to use your signature Gimmicks, including what looks to be transforming into a van and running someone over in the ring.
IGN
Resident Evil Village VR Hands-On Preview: An Immersive Nightmare | TGS 2022
We played Resident Evil Village VR on the show floor of Tokyo Game Show 2022 and found it to be an amazing way to play the game. We also discuss our thoughts on the PSVR2 and its brand-new features. Previewed by Kat Bailey. #IGN #TGS2022.
Digital Trends
Dragon Quest Treasures shows off monster-catching gameplay
Square Enix has released a new gameplay trailer for Dragon Quest Treasures, a spin-off that features younger versions of siblings Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. It gives us the first in-depth look at what playing this game is really like. In Dragon Quest...
IGN
Scorn - Official Prologue Gameplay Walkthrough Video
Check out 8 minutes of gameplay of Scorn, and watch as the protagonist explores the nightmarish bio-labyrinth world and solves a puzzle in this upcoming horror game. Scorn launches on PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GoG) and Xbox Series X|S (day one with Xbox Game Pass) on October 21, 2022.
ComicBook
Multiple Marvel Video Games Confirmed by EA
Multiple Marvel video games are in the works at EA. Following the immense success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel has been trying to create a version of such a thing in its games. A lot of the games that have already been released or are in the works aren't necessarily interconnected like the MCU, but they move beyond the mid-tier budget movie tie-in games that developers were pumping out on a regular basis a decade ago. Marvel has realized that people will support premium games based on its characters and has seen tons of critical and commercial success by letting Insomniac Games go wild with Spider-Man.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #461 Is Another Standard Puzzle
Players shouldn't have too many difficulties with today's Wordle puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
