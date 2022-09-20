Read full article on original website
WLBT
Police: A child was not abducted at the Pearl Walmart, it was only a ‘misunderstanding’
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Pearl are dousing rumors that a child was nearly abducted at Walmart on Wednesday afternoon. Posts on Facebook alleged that a man snatched a child in the store, but that the mother was eventually able to retrieve her son. According to a post by...
1 arrested, 2 wanted for auto burglaries in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a man and are searching for two others in connection to multiple auto burglaries. Police said the burglaries happened in the business community on September 14. Surveillance video showed the suspects’ vehicle was a Ford F-150 that had a stolen license plate. According to investigators, officers attempted to […]
WLBT
Some Jackson residents alarmed and concerned with recent uptick in gun violence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 94. That’s how many people have been killed in the Capital City this year, according to our numbers. The latest homicide victim being an 18-year-old who was found shot to death by his grandmother Tuesday morning. Many residents describe the crimes as being sad and...
WAPT
Jackson police believe SUV could be linked to drive-by shootings
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an SUV that could be connected to two recent drive-by shootings. Police don't know if the victims were targeted or whether the drive-bys were random. Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for what Jackson police describe as an older-model, dirty, black Chevy Tahoe, which investigators believe could have been involved in the shootings.
vicksburgnews.com
Murray found guilty of 2019 drive-by shooting
Nicholas Rashad Murray was found guilty on Wednesday of a drive-by shooting and will face a sentence of up to 30 years. On Feb. 6, 2019, Vicksburg police responded to the 100 block of Enchanted Drive in reference to a shooting. According to the homeowner, gunfire woke them up and...
Man arrested for homicide at Yazoo City apartment complex
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said an arrest was made in connection to the death of a woman. Lavonte Ellington was arrested by Yazoo City police in the Tchula area in connection to the homicide. Ellington was charged with murder. The woman, 33-year-old Margaret Harris, was found dead inside […]
mageenews.com
Police Uniforms Ordered
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Police Chief Shane Little informed the Board of Aldermen at the September 20, 2022 meeting that uniforms for all policemen have been ordered and should arrive soon.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police searching for missing resident
The Vicksburg Police Department is looking for Missing Vicksburg resident Morgan Bartholomew Bell, 50. Bell was last seen on Sep. 17 walking in the area of Starlight and shady Lane, possibly coming from the BP on the corner of enchanted Drive and Wisconsin Ave. He was last seen wearing a...
Pastor, wife saved from church fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at a church on Texas Avenue in Jackson while a pastor and his wife were still inside on Thursday, September 22. According to Jackson Fire Department officials, the fire at Spoken Word Ministries was reported at 1:59 p.m. A neighbor saw smoke and went inside the church […]
WLBT
Teen given $200,000 bond after weekend shooting at Northpark Mall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager who was shot after allegedly trying to steal from a popcorn store inside Northpark Mall has been given a bond of $200,000, the Ridgeland Police Department confirms. Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, has been charged with aggravated assault with a weapon. The shooting...
WLBT
Church building in Jackson catches on fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in Jackson off of Texas Avenue caught fire on Thursday. The Jackson Fire Department received a call about the fire at 2 p.m., when firefighters would find the Spoken Word Ministries church building smoking. Clyde Rudd, the pastor, says he and his wife were...
WLBT
JPD investigating 4 different shootings in under 24 hours
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating four different shootings that happened in less than 24 hours. Here are the only details police have released of each crime. 20-year-old Charles Blackman was shot in both legs as he slept, waiting on his food at the Waffle House...
WLBT
Man shot waiting on food outside Jackson Waffle House
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning outside the Waffle House on Highway 18 in south Jackson. It happened around 4 a.m. JPD says a man was shot in both legs as he slept waiting on his food outside the restaurant. He is in...
WAPT
Apartment residents say they walk outside to smell of sewage
JACKSON, Miss. — Residents of a Jackson apartment complex said they have been dealing with an unsightly and stinky situation for months. The residents at Southside Terrace Apartments off Siwell Road, said they are met with the sight and smell of raw sewage when they walk out their front doors. It's especially frustrating for residents who live on the ground floor.
Man arrested for shooting in Madison County subdivision
UPDATE: MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies charged a 19-year-old with one count of aggravated assault after a shooting on Harvey Circle. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Xavier Gilbert was arrested at a home in Canton. The other person who was taken into custody was questioned and released. MADISON […]
WLBT
Things To Know for Thursday, September 22
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. An assault charge has been filed against a Leland High School...
Lincoln County man killed in possible domestic fight
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lincoln County deputies are investigating after a man was killed during a possible domestic fight. The Daily Leader reported the shooting happened just before 2:00 p.m. at a home on Johnson Grove Road on Tuesday, September 20. Investigators said the victim had been shot by a woman. He died at […]
Teen arrested for threatening shooting at Northwest Rankin
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a teenage girl for allegedly making threats to commit a shooing at Northwest Rankin High School. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s office said the teen made the threat on Instagram. Leaders with the Rankin County School District (RCSD) alerted the sheriff’s office to the threat. […]
WLBT
Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The man shot and killed in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot early Wednesday morning has now been identified, and police are actively searching for the suspect’s vehicle. D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, possibly a...
WLBT
Residents visit distribution sites still leery of drinking the water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water alert was lifted nearly a week ago, but that brings little comfort to some residents. They are still searching for bottled water. Wednesday, the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, along with a Louisiana-based group, helped ease those concerns. A New Orleans-based organization familiar...
